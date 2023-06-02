Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: June 3, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1IdentityNora RobertsSt. Martin's Press$40.00-1
2Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$37.0015
3Tom Clancy Flash PointDon BentleyG.P. Putnam's Sons$39.95-1
4Queen CharlotteJulia Quinn; Shonda RhimesAvon Books$37.0033
5The Wedding PlannerDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.9954
6The Covenant of WaterAbraham VergheseGrove/Atlantic$39.9584
7The 23rd MidnightJames Patterson; Maxine PaetroLittle Brown & Company$38.0064
8Simply LiesDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$38.0096
9Standing in the ShadowsPeter RobinsonMcClelland & Stewart$34.9523
10Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and TomorrowGabrielle ZevinViking$34.951013

Hardcover Non-Fiction: June 3, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1SparePrince Harry, The Duke of SussexRandom House Canada$47.001
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
3Fire WeatherJohn VaillantKnopf Canada$38.00-
4The WagerDavid GrannDoubleday$39.955
5The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.953
612 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.007
7Why We ServeThe National Police FederationPage Two Books$49.95-
8The Light We CarryMichelle ObamaCrown$42.004
9On Our Best BehaviorElise LoehnenThe Dial Press$37.99-
10Ultra-Processed PeopleChris van TullekenKnopf Canada$36.006

Paperback Fiction: June 3, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.951
2HomecomingKate MortonSimon & Schuster$26.992
3It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.993
4It Starts with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.996
5YellowfaceR. F. KuangWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.995
6The Lie Maker IntlLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.994
7Sparring PartnersJohn GrishamVintage$12.998
8IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.9910
9Jack Reacher: One ShotLee ChildDell$13.50-
10The Ninth MonthJames Patterson; Richard DiLalloGrand Central Publishing$12.99-

Canadian Fiction: June 3, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.951
2The Lie Maker IntlLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.99-
3Standing in the ShadowsPeter RobinsonMcClelland & Stewart$34.95-
4Everything She FearedRick MofinaMIRA$24.992
5The Dutch OrphanEllen KeithHarperCollins Canada$22.994
6Every Summer AfterCarley FortunePenguin Canada$12.999
7Coronation YearJennifer RobsonWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.993
8A Death at the PartyAmy StuartSimon & Schuster$24.996
9This Is How You Lose the Time WarAmal El-Mohtar; Max GladstoneSAGA Press$22.995
10Fit to DieDaniel KallaSimon & Schuster$24.997

Canadian Non-Fiction: June 3, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2Fire WeatherJohn VaillantKnopf Canada$38.00-
3The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.952
4The SurvivorJosef Lewkowicz; Michael CalvinHarperCollins Canada$23.994
512 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.005
6Why We ServeThe National Police FederationPage Two Books$49.95-
7Ultra-Processed PeopleChris van TullekenKnopf Canada$36.003
8I Got a NameEliza Robertson; Myles DolphinHamish Hamilton$26.95-
9LightfootNicholas JenningsPenguin Canada$22.0010
10When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.008

Juvenile: June 3, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea: a Graphic Novel (Dog Man #11)Dav PilkeyGraphix$19.991
2Oh, the Places You'll Go!Dr. SeussRandom House Books for Young Readers$24.995
3From the World of Percy Jackson: the Sun and the StarRick Riordan; Mark OshiroDisney-Hyperion$26.992
4Surprisingly SarahTerri LibensonBalzer & Bray$19.993
5The One and Only RubyKatherine ApplegateHarperCollins$24.994
6A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.996
7If He Had Been with MeLaura NowlinSourcebooks Fire$16.508
8The Adventures of Captain Underpants (Now with a Dog Man Comic!) (Color Edition)Dav PilkeyScholastic$16.997
9The Very Hungry CaterpillarEric CarlePenguin Young Readers Group$14.99-
10Taylor Swift: a Little Golden Book BiographyWendy Loggia; Elisa ChavarriGolden Books$7.9910

Self-Improvement: June 3, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.001
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
3The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.003
4The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.996
5101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.994
6Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.99-
7The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.997
8Ultra-Processed PeopleChris van TullekenKnopf Canada$36.005
9How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$24.998
10The ShiftTinxSimon & Schuster$36.99-

Mystery: June 3, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1YellowfaceR. F. KuangWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.99
2Jack Reacher: One ShotLee ChildDell$13.50
3The Ninth MonthJames Patterson; Richard DiLalloGrand Central Publishing$12.99
4EscapeJames Patterson; David EllisGrand Central Publishing$23.99
5Portrait of an Unknown WomanDaniel SilvaHarper$13.99
6Tom Clancy Flash PointDon BentleyG.P. Putnam's Sons$39.95
7VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.99
8The President's DaughterJames Patterson; Bill ClintonGrand Central Publishing$12.99
9Everything She FearedRick MofinaMira$24.99
10The 23rd MidnightJames Patterson; Maxine PaetroLittle Brown & Company$38.00

