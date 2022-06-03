Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: June 4, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99128
2Book LoversEmily HenryBerkley$23.0024
3NightworkNora RobertsSt. Martin's Press$39.99-1
4The Summer PlaceJennifer WeinerAtria Books$24.9943
5Take Your Breath AwayLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.9932
6The Diamond EyeKate QuinnWilliam Morrow$24.99610
7The Paris ApartmentLucy FoleyWilliam Morrow$24.99814
8Watch Out for HerSamantha M. BaileySimon & Schuster$24.9975
9Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.95103
10Bloomsbury GirlsNatalie JennerSt. Martin's Press$23.99-1

Hardcover Non-Fiction: June 4, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Boy in the WoodsMaxwell SmartHarperCollins Canada$21.991
2Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.002
3We Were DreamersSimu LiuHarperCollins Canada$34.993
4Freezing OrderBill BrowderSimon & Schuster$36.994
5The Palace PapersTina BrownDoubleday Canada$42.956
61972Scott MorrisonSimon & Schuster$34.997
7Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.959
8Finding MeViola DavisHarperOne$35.9910
9Son of ElsewhereElamin AbdelmahmoudMcClelland & Stewart$32.95-
10The Whisper on the Night WindAdam ShoaltsAllen Lane$32.95-

Paperback Fiction: June 4, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.001
2Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.993
3November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.995
4Better off DeadLee Child; Andrew ChildDell$12.992
5ComplicationsDanielle SteelDell$11.999
6Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.006
7VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.994
8The Dictionary of Lost WordsPip WilliamsBallantine Books$23.007
9The Madness of CrowdsLouise PennyMinotaur Books$23.99-
10The ShadowJames Patterson; Brian SittsGrand Central Publishing$12.998

Canadian Fiction: June 4, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Take Your Breath AwayLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.991
2Watch Out for HerSamantha M. BaileySimon & Schuster$24.992
3Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.953
4Bloomsbury GirlsNatalie JennerSt. Martin's Press$23.997
5All the Seas of the WorldGuy Gavriel KayViking$36.00-
6The Embroidered BookKate HeartfieldHarper Voyager$24.995
7The Madness of CrowdsLouise PennyMinotaur Books$23.99-
8Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.994
9Looking for JaneHeather MarshallSimon & Schuster$24.996
10Never Coming HomeHannah Mary McKinnonMira$23.99-

Canadian Non-Fiction: June 4, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Boy in the WoodsMaxwell SmartHarperCollins Canada$21.991
2We Were DreamersSimu LiuHarperCollins Canada$34.992
31972Scott MorrisonSimon & Schuster$34.994
4Son of ElsewhereElamin AbdelmahmoudMcClelland & Stewart$32.953
5The Whisper on the Night WindAdam ShoaltsAllen Lane$22.00-
621 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.9510
722 MurdersPaul PalangoRandom House Canada$26.955
812 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.958
9Run Towards the DangerSarah PolleyHamish Hamilton$35.006
10From Showing off to Showing UpNancy ReganNimbus Publishing$26.957

Juvenile: June 4, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Cat Kid Comic Club On PurposeDav PilkeyGraphix$15.991
2Heartstopper: Volume 4Alice OsemanGraphix$19.992
3Remarkably RubyTerri LibensonBalzer & Bray$16.993
4A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.996
5Heartstopper: Volume OneAlice OsemanGraphix$19.994
6InvestiGators: Braver and BoulderJohn Patrick GreenFirst Second Books$14.997
7Bloom of the Flower Dragon: a Branches BookTracey West; Graham HowellsScholastic$7.999
8The Dinky Donkey: a Board BookTracey West; Graham HowellsCartwheel Books$11.99-
9Oh, the Places You'll Go!Dr. SeussRandom House Books for Young Readers$24.99-
10The Inheritance GamesJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$14.99-

Self-Improvement: June 4, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Living UntetheredMichael A. SingerNew Harbinger Publications$27.951
2101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$18.692
3The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.994
4The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.433
5The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.005
6Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.997
7The Untethered SoulMichael A. SingerNew Harbinger Publications$18.956
8Burn after Writing (Pink)Sharon JonesTarcherPerigee$19.00-
9Good for Your GutDesiree NielsenPenguin Canada$32.008
10Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$12.9910

Cooking: June 4, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1PlantYouCarleigh Bodrug; Will BulsiewiczHachette GO$38.00
2Half Baked Harvest Every DayTieghan GerardClarkson Potter$39.99
3The Two Spoons CookbookHannah SunderaniPenguin Canada$32.00
4The Cook You Want to BeAndy BaraghaniLorena Jones Books$47.00
5The Fiber Fueled CookbookWill BulsiewiczAvery$40.00
7Eat Your Heart OutDaphne OzWiillam Morrow Cookbooks$37.00
8Mandy's Gourmet SaladsRebecca Wolfe; Meredith Erickson; Mandy WolfeAppetite by Random House$35.00
9Half Baked Harvest Super SimpleTieghan GerardClarkson Potter$39.99
10Nutella: 60 Classic RecipesGrégory CohenWhite Lion Publishing$37.99

