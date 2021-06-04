The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of June 5, 2021

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.
Hardcover Fiction: June 5, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|Weeks on List
|1
|The Last Thing He Told Me
|Laura Dave
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|1
|4
|2
|Legacy
|Nora Roberts
|St. Martin's Press
|$38.99
|-
|1
|3
|The Rose Code
|Kate Quinn
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$24.99
|2
|13
|4
|The Midnight Library
|Matt Haig
|Harper Avenue
|$21.99
|8
|12
|5
|Sooley
|John Grisham
|Doubleday
|$38.95
|6
|5
|6
|People We Meet on Vacation
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$22.00
|4
|3
|7
|Find You First
|Linwood Barclay
|William Morrow
|$23.99
|3
|4
|8
|That Summer
|Jennifer Weiner
|Atria Books
|$24.99
|7
|3
|9
|Project Hail Mary
|Andy Weir
|Ballantine Books
|$38.99
|-
|1
|10
|The Saboteurs
|Clive Cussler; Jack Du Brul
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$39.00
|-
|1
Hardcover Non-Fiction: June 5, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Menopause Manifesto
|Jen Gunter
|Random House Canada
|$26.95
|-
|2
|The Anthropocene Reviewed (Signed Edition)
|John Green
|Dutton
|$37.00
|1
|3
|Yearbook
|Seth Rogen
|Viking
|$35.00
|2
|4
|What Happened to You?
|Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$36.99
|3
|5
|The Bomber Mafia
|Malcolm Gladwell
|Little Brown
|$34.00
|4
|6
|World Travel
|Anthony Bourdain
|Ecco
|$43.50
|-
|7
|Braiding Sweetgrass
|Robin Wall Kimmerer
|Milkweed Editions
|$26.95
|10
|8
|Untamed
|Glennon Doyle
|The Dial
|$37.00
|-
|9
|Noise
|Daniel Kahneman; Olivier Sibony; Cass R. Sunstein
|Little Brown
|$40.00
|-
|10
|Finding the Mother Tree
|Suzanne Simard
|Allen Lane
|$34.95
|7
Paperback Fiction: June 5, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Daddy's Girls
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|-
|2
|The Sentinel
|Lee Child; Andrew Child
|Dell
|$12.99
|1
|3
|Where the Crawdads Sing
|Delia Owens
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$24.00
|4
|4
|Cajun Justice
|James Patterson; Tucker Axum III
|Grand Central Publishing
|$12.99
|-
|5
|The Midwife Murders
|James Patterson; Richard DiLallo
|Grand Central Publishing
|$12.99
|3
|6
|The Song of Achilles
|Madeline Miller
|Ecco
|$21.00
|6
|7
|The Nanny
|Gilly Macmillan
|William Morrow
|$12.99
|2
|8
|The Summer House
|James Patterson; Brendan DuBois
|Grand Central Publishing
|$22.99
|-
|9
|The Law of Innocence
|Michael Connelly
|Grand Central Publishing
|$22.99
|7
|10
|Chaos
|Iris Johansen
|Grand Central Publishing
|$12.99
|-
Canadian Fiction: June 5, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Find You First
|Linwood Barclay
|William Morrow
|$23.99
|1
|2
|Letters Across the Sea
|Genevieve Graham
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|4
|3
|The Sister's Tale
|Beth Powning
|Knopf Canada
|$23.95
|-
|4
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|3
|5
|Not Dark Yet
|Peter Robinson
|McClelland & Stewart
|$29.95
|2
|6
|Five Little Indians
|Michelle Good
|HarperCollins Canada
|$22.99
|-
|7
|Home Body
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|7
|8
|Sufferance
|Thomas King
|HarperCollins Canada
|$32.00
|5
|9
|You Will Remember Me
|Hannah Mary McKinnon
|Mira
|$21.99
|-
|10
|The Marrow Thieves
|Cherie Dimaline
|Dancing Cat Books
|$14.95
|-
Canadian Non-Fiction: June 5, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Menopause Manifesto
|Jen Gunter
|Random House Canada
|$26.95
|-
|2
|Yearbook
|Seth Rogen
|Viking
|$35.00
|1
|3
|The Bomber Mafia
|Malcolm Gladwell
|Little Brown
|$34.00
|2
|4
|Finding the Mother Tree
|Suzanne Simard
|Allen Lane
|$34.95
|4
|5
|Beyond Order
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$39.95
|5
|6
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|6
|7
|Call Me Indian
|Fred Sasakamoose; Bryan Trottier
|Viking
|$32.00
|3
|8
|Crossroads
|Kaleb Dahlgren
|Collins
|$32.99
|7
|9
|Values
|Mark Carney
|Signal
|$39.95
|9
|10
|Imagine it!
|Heather Reisman; Laurie David
|IndigoPress
|$25.99
|-
Juvenile: June 5, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Dog man: Mothering Heights
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|2
|2
|Siege and Storm
|Leigh Bardugo
|Square Fish
|$12.99
|3
|3
|Shadow and Bone
|Leigh Bardugo
|Square Fish
|$12.99
|1
|4
|Ruin and Rising
|Leigh Bardugo
|Square Fish
|$12.99
|5
|5
|They Both Die at the End
|Adam Silvera
|Quill Tree
|$14.99
|8
|6
|Oh, the Places You'll Go!
|Dr. Seuss
|Random House Books for Young Readers
|$24.99
|6
|7
|Remarkably You
|Pat Zietlow Miller; Patrice Barton
|HarperCollins Publishers
|$21.99
|-
|8
|Six of Crows
|Leigh Bardugo
|Square Fish
|$16.50
|7
|9
|The Very Hungry Caterpillar
|Eric Carle
|Penguin Young Readers Group
|$14.99
|-
|10
|I Love You to the Moon and Back
|Amelia Hepworth and Tim Warnes
|Tiger Tales
|$10.99
|-
Self-Improvement: June 5, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|2
|2
|You Will Get Through This Night
|Daniel Howell
|Dey Street Books
|$29.99
|1
|3
|How to Win Friends and Influence People
|Dale Carnegie
|Pocket
|$22.99
|10
|4
|Think Like a Monk
|Jay Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|6
|5
|Rich Dad Poor Dad
|Robert T. Kiyosaki
|Plata
|$11.99
|5
|6
|A Radical Awakening
|Shefali Tsabary
|HarperOne
|$34.99
|4
|7
|Think Again
|Adam Grant
|Viking
|$37.00
|-
|8
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene
|Penguin
|$34.00
|-
|9
|The Gifts of Imperfection
|Brené Brown
|Hazelden
|$22.95
|-
|10
|Think and Grow Rich
|Napoleon Hill
|Ballantine Books
|$8.99
|-
Historical Fiction: June 5, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|The Rose Code
|Kate Quinn
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$24.99
|2
|Letters Across the Sea
|Genevieve Graham
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|3
|The Song of Achilles
|Madeline Miller
|Ecco
|$21.00
|4
|The Woman with the Blue Star
|Pam Jenoff
|Park Row Books
|$22.99
|5
|The Lost Apothecary
|Sarah Penner
|Park Row Books
|$24.99
|6
|China
|Edward Rutherfurd
|Doubleday Canada
|$42.00
|7
|The Last Bookshop in London
|Madeline Martin
|Hanover Square Press
|$23.99
|8
|The Paris Library
|Janet Skeslien Charles
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|9
|Circe
|Madeline Miller
|Back Bay Books
|$22.99
|10
|The German Midwife
|Mandy Robotham
|Avon Books
|$12.99
Previous Bestsellers Lists
- Bestsellers for the week of May 29: Fiction, Non-fiction and Romance/Erotica
- Bestsellers for the week of May 22: Fiction, Non-fiction and Biography
- Bestsellers for the week of May 15: Fiction, Non-Fiction and Mystery
- Bestsellers for the week of May 8: Fiction, Non-Fiction and Cooking