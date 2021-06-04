 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of June 5, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: June 5, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1The Last Thing He Told MeLaura DaveSimon & Schuster$24.9914
2LegacyNora RobertsSt. Martin's Press$38.99-1
3The Rose CodeKate QuinnWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.99213
4The Midnight LibraryMatt HaigHarper Avenue$21.99812
5SooleyJohn GrishamDoubleday$38.9565
6People We Meet on VacationEmily HenryBerkley$22.0043
7Find You FirstLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.9934
8That SummerJennifer WeinerAtria Books$24.9973
9Project Hail MaryAndy WeirBallantine Books$38.99-1
10The SaboteursClive Cussler; Jack Du BrulG.P. Putnam's Sons$39.00-1

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: June 5, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Menopause ManifestoJen GunterRandom House Canada$26.95-
2The Anthropocene Reviewed (Signed Edition)John GreenDutton$37.001
3YearbookSeth RogenViking$35.002
4What Happened to You?Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. PerryFlatiron Books$36.993
5The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.004
6World TravelAnthony BourdainEcco$43.50-
7Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.9510
8UntamedGlennon DoyleThe Dial$37.00-
9NoiseDaniel Kahneman; Olivier Sibony; Cass R. SunsteinLittle Brown$40.00-
10Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.957

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: June 5, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Daddy's GirlsDanielle SteelDell$11.99-
2The SentinelLee Child; Andrew ChildDell$12.991
3Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.004
4Cajun JusticeJames Patterson; Tucker Axum IIIGrand Central Publishing$12.99-
5The Midwife MurdersJames Patterson; Richard DiLalloGrand Central Publishing$12.993
6The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.006
7The NannyGilly MacmillanWilliam Morrow$12.992
8The Summer HouseJames Patterson; Brendan DuBoisGrand Central Publishing$22.99-
9The Law of InnocenceMichael ConnellyGrand Central Publishing$22.997
10ChaosIris JohansenGrand Central Publishing$12.99-

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: June 5, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Find You FirstLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.991
2Letters Across the SeaGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.994
3The Sister's TaleBeth PowningKnopf Canada$23.95-
4The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.953
5Not Dark YetPeter RobinsonMcClelland & Stewart$29.952
6Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.99-
7Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.007
8SufferanceThomas KingHarperCollins Canada$32.005
9You Will Remember MeHannah Mary McKinnonMira$21.99-
10The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$14.95-

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: June 5, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Menopause ManifestoJen GunterRandom House Canada$26.95-
2YearbookSeth RogenViking$35.001
3The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.002
4Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.954
5Beyond OrderJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.955
6From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.996
7Call Me IndianFred Sasakamoose; Bryan TrottierViking$32.003
8CrossroadsKaleb DahlgrenCollins$32.997
9ValuesMark CarneySignal$39.959
10Imagine it!Heather Reisman; Laurie DavidIndigoPress$25.99-

(Return to top)


Juvenile: June 5, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Dog man: Mothering HeightsDav PilkeyGraphix$15.992
2Siege and StormLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$12.993
3Shadow and BoneLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$12.991
4Ruin and RisingLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$12.995
5They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$14.998
6Oh, the Places You'll Go!Dr. SeussRandom House Books for Young Readers$24.996
7Remarkably YouPat Zietlow Miller; Patrice BartonHarperCollins Publishers$21.99-
8Six of CrowsLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$16.507
9The Very Hungry CaterpillarEric CarlePenguin Young Readers Group$14.99-
10I Love You to the Moon and BackAmelia Hepworth and Tim WarnesTiger Tales$10.99-

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: June 5, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.992
2You Will Get Through This NightDaniel HowellDey Street Books$29.991
3How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.9910
4Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.996
5Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.995
6A Radical AwakeningShefali TsabaryHarperOne$34.994
7Think AgainAdam GrantViking$37.00-
8The 48 Laws of PowerRobert GreenePenguin$34.00-
9The Gifts of ImperfectionBrené BrownHazelden$22.95-
10Think and Grow RichNapoleon HillBallantine Books$8.99-

(Return to top)


Historical Fiction: June 5, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1The Rose CodeKate QuinnWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.99
2Letters Across the SeaGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.99
3The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.00
4The Woman with the Blue StarPam JenoffPark Row Books$22.99
5The Lost ApothecarySarah PennerPark Row Books$24.99
6ChinaEdward RutherfurdDoubleday Canada$42.00
7The Last Bookshop in LondonMadeline MartinHanover Square Press$23.99
8The Paris LibraryJanet Skeslien CharlesSimon & Schuster$24.99
9CirceMadeline MillerBack Bay Books$22.99
10The German MidwifeMandy RobothamAvon Books$12.99

(Return to top)


