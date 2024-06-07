The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of June 8, 2024

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.
Hardcover Fiction: June 8, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|Weeks on List
|1
|Camino Ghosts
|John Grisham
|Doubleday
|$41.00
|-
|1
|2
|This Summer Will Be Different
|Carley Fortune
|Viking
|$24.95
|3
|4
|3
|You Like It Darker
|Stephen King
|Scribner
|$39.99
|1
|2
|4
|One Perfect Couple
|Ruth Ware
|Simon & Schuster
|$26.99
|2
|2
|5
|Southern Man
|Greg Iles
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$27.99
|-
|1
|6
|Funny Story
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$39.00
|5
|7
|7
|The Paradise Problem
|Christina Lauren
|Gallery Books
|$24.99
|7
|3
|8
|Just for the Summer
|Abby Jimenez
|Forever
|$23.99
|9
|3
|9
|Mind Games
|Nora Roberts
|St. Martin's Press
|$40.00
|4
|2
|10
|The Women
|Kristin Hannah
|St. Martin's Press
|$40.00
|10
|17
Hardcover Non-Fiction: June 8, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|1
|The Anxious Generation
|Jonathan Haidt
|Penguin Press
|$39.99
|2
|2
|The War We Won Apart
|Nahlah Ayed
|Viking
|$36.00
|-
|3
|The Prince
|Stephen Maher
|Simon & Schuster
|$39.99
|-
|4
|What This Comedian Said Will Shock You
|Bill Maher
|Simon & Schuster
|$39.99
|1
|5
|Wînipêk
|Niigaan Sinclair
|McClelland & Stewart
|$36.00
|-
|6
|The New Menopause
|Mary Claire Haver
|Rodale Books
|$37.99
|-
|7
|The Demon of Unrest
|Erik Larson
|Crown
|$48.00
|6
|8
|You Never Know
|Tom Selleck; Ellis Henican
|Dey Street Books
|$36.99
|5
|9
|Closer Together
|Sophie Grégoire Trudeau
|Random House Canada
|$40.00
|4
|10
|There Are Dads Way Worse Than You
|Glenn Boozan; Priscilla Witte
|Workman
|$20.00
|10
Paperback Fiction: June 8, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|A Court of Thorns and Roses
|Sarah J. Maas
|Bloomsbury
|$25.00
|3
|2
|Leather and Lark
|Brynne Weaver
|Zando
|$24.99
|-
|3
|Collide
|Bal Khabra
|Viking
|$24.95
|2
|4
|Seeing Red
|Sandra Brown
|Grand Central Publishing
|$13.99
|5
|5
|The Housemaid
|Freida McFadden
|Grand Central Publishing
|$16.99
|9
|6
|A Court of Mist and Fury
|Sarah J. Maas
|Bloomsbury Publishing
|$25.00
|6
|7
|Happy Place
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$25.99
|10
|8
|Identity
|Nora Roberts
|Saint Martin's Griffin
|$25.00
|-
|9
|High Society
|Daniel Kalla
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
|10
|Icebreaker
|Hannah Grace
|Atria Books
|$24.99
|8
Canadian Fiction: June 8, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|This Summer Will Be Different
|Carley Fortune
|Viking
|$24.95
|1
|2
|Leather and Lark
|Brynne Weaver
|Zando
|$24.99
|6
|3
|Collide
|Bal Khabra
|Viking
|$24.95
|2
|4
|I Will Ruin You
|Linwood Barclay
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$25.99
|3
|5
|High Society
|Daniel Kalla
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
|6
|I Hope This Finds You Well
|Natalie Sue
|Harper Collins Canada
|$25.99
|5
|7
|Every Summer After
|Carley Fortune
|Viking
|$24.95
|8
|8
|Wild Love
|Elsie Silver
|Bloom Books
|$26.99
|-
|9
|Every Time I Go on Vacation, Someone Dies
|Catherine Mack
|Minotaur Books
|$24.99
|10
|10
|Butcher and Blackbird
|Brynne Weaver
|Zando
|$23.99
|-
Canadian Non-Fiction: June 8, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The War We Won Apart
|Nahlah Ayed
|Viking
|$36.00
|-
|2
|The Prince
|Stephen Maher
|Simon & Schuster
|$39.99
|-
|3
|Wînipêk
|Niigaan Sinclair
|McClelland & Stewart
|$36.00
|-
|4
|The Forever Dog Life
|Rodney Habib; Karen Shaw Becker
|Collins
|$32.99
|-
|5
|My Day with the Cup
|Jim Lang
|Simon & Schuster
|$25.00
|3
|6
|Closer Together
|Sophie Grégoire Trudeau
|Random House Canada
|$40.00
|1
|7
|Pierre Poilievre
|Andrew Lawton
|The Sutherland House
|$35.95
|6
|8
|Burn Your Sh*t
|Lori Dyan
|Collins
|$24.99
|-
|9
|Crosses in the Sky
|Mark Bourrie
|Biblioasis
|$26.95
|9
|10
|Warrior Life
|Pamela Palmater
|Fernwood Publishing
|$25.00
|-
Juvenile: June 8, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Dog Man #12: the Scarlet Shedder
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$19.99
|1
|2
|Oh, the Places You'll Go!
|Seuss
|Random House Books for Young Readers
|$24.99
|3
|3
|Baby-Sitters Little Sister #8: Karen's Sleepover
|Ann M. Martin; Katy Farina
|Graphix
|$16.99
|2
|4
|A Good Girl's Guide to Murder
|Holly Jackson
|Ember
|$14.99
|6
|5
|The One and Only Family
|Katherine Applegate
|Harper Collins
|$24.99
|4
|6
|Powerless
|Lauren Roberts
|Simon & Schuster Books For Young Readers
|$24.99
|5
|7
|Storytime with Franklin
|Brenda Clark; Paulette Bourgeois
|Kids Can Press
|$22.99
|7
|8
|National Geographic Kids Almanac 2025 (Can. Edition)
|National Geographic Kids
|National Geographic Kids
|$18.99
|-
|9
|I Love Dad with the Very Hungry Caterpillar
|Eric Carle
|Penguin Young Readers Group
|$13.99
|-
|10
|Love You Forever
|Robert Munsch; Sheila McGraw
|Firefly Books
|$14.95
|9
Self-Improvement: June 8, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The New Menopause
|Mary Claire Haver
|Rodale Books
|$37.99
|1
|2
|The Mountain Is You
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog
|$22.99
|4
|3
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene; Joost Elffers
|Penguin
|$35.00
|5
|4
|Closer Together
|Sophie Grégoire Trudeau
|Random House Canada
|$40.00
|2
|5
|Burn Your Sh*t
|Lori Dyan
|Collins
|$24.99
|-
|6
|101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog
|$20.99
|7
|7
|The Creative Act
|Rick Rubin
|Penguin Press
|$42.00
|9
|8
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|6
|9
|The Wealth Money Can't Buy
|Robin Sharma
|Harper Collins Canada
|$36.99
|8
|10
|Think and Grow Rich
|Napoleon Hill
|TarcherPerigee
|$15.00
|-
Romance/Erotica: June 8, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|This Summer Will Be Different
|Carley Fortune
|Viking
|$24.95
|2
|Funny Story
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$39.00
|3
|The Paradise Problem
|Christina Lauren
|Gallery Books
|$24.99
|4
|Just for the Summer
|Abby Jimenez
|Forever
|$23.99
|5
|Leather and Lark
|Brynne Weaver
|Zando
|$24.99
|6
|Collide
|Bal Khabra
|Viking
|$24.95
|7
|Happy Place
|Emily Henry
|Penguin
|$25.99
|8
|Icebreaker
|Hannah Grace
|Atria Books
|$24.99
|9
|I Hope This Finds You Well
|Natalie Sue
|Harper Collins Canada
|$25.99
|10
|King of Sloth
|Ana Huang
|Bloom Books
|$26.99
