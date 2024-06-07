Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of June 8, 2024

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: June 8, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Camino GhostsJohn GrishamDoubleday$41.00-1
2This Summer Will Be DifferentCarley FortuneViking$24.9534
3You Like It DarkerStephen KingScribner$39.9912
4One Perfect CoupleRuth WareSimon & Schuster$26.9922
5Southern ManGreg IlesWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$27.99-1
6Funny StoryEmily HenryBerkley$39.0057
7The Paradise ProblemChristina LaurenGallery Books$24.9973
8Just for the SummerAbby JimenezForever$23.9993
9Mind GamesNora RobertsSt. Martin's Press$40.0042
10The WomenKristin HannahSt. Martin's Press$40.001017

Hardcover Non-Fiction: June 8, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week
1The Anxious GenerationJonathan HaidtPenguin Press$39.992
2The War We Won ApartNahlah AyedViking$36.00-
3The PrinceStephen MaherSimon & Schuster$39.99-
4What This Comedian Said Will Shock YouBill MaherSimon & Schuster$39.991
5WînipêkNiigaan SinclairMcClelland & Stewart$36.00-
6The New MenopauseMary Claire HaverRodale Books$37.99-
7The Demon of UnrestErik LarsonCrown$48.006
8You Never KnowTom Selleck; Ellis HenicanDey Street Books$36.995
9Closer TogetherSophie Grégoire TrudeauRandom House Canada$40.004
10There Are Dads Way Worse Than YouGlenn Boozan; Priscilla WitteWorkman$20.0010

Paperback Fiction: June 8, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1A Court of Thorns and RosesSarah J. MaasBloomsbury$25.003
2Leather and LarkBrynne WeaverZando$24.99-
3CollideBal KhabraViking$24.952
4Seeing RedSandra BrownGrand Central Publishing$13.995
5The HousemaidFreida McFaddenGrand Central Publishing$16.999
6A Court of Mist and FurySarah J. MaasBloomsbury Publishing$25.006
7Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$25.9910
8IdentityNora RobertsSaint Martin's Griffin$25.00-
9High SocietyDaniel KallaSimon & Schuster$24.99-
10IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.998

Canadian Fiction: June 8, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1This Summer Will Be DifferentCarley FortuneViking$24.951
2Leather and LarkBrynne WeaverZando$24.996
3CollideBal KhabraViking$24.952
4I Will Ruin YouLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$25.993
5High SocietyDaniel KallaSimon & Schuster$24.99-
6I Hope This Finds You WellNatalie SueHarper Collins Canada$25.995
7Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.958
8Wild LoveElsie SilverBloom Books$26.99-
9Every Time I Go on Vacation, Someone DiesCatherine MackMinotaur Books$24.9910
10Butcher and BlackbirdBrynne WeaverZando$23.99-

Canadian Non-Fiction: June 8, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The War We Won ApartNahlah AyedViking$36.00-
2The PrinceStephen MaherSimon & Schuster$39.99-
3WînipêkNiigaan SinclairMcClelland & Stewart$36.00-
4The Forever Dog LifeRodney Habib; Karen Shaw BeckerCollins$32.99-
5My Day with the CupJim LangSimon & Schuster$25.003
6Closer TogetherSophie Grégoire TrudeauRandom House Canada$40.001
7Pierre PoilievreAndrew LawtonThe Sutherland House$35.956
8Burn Your Sh*tLori DyanCollins$24.99-
9Crosses in the SkyMark BourrieBiblioasis$26.959
10Warrior LifePamela PalmaterFernwood Publishing$25.00-

Juvenile: June 8, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Dog Man #12: the Scarlet ShedderDav PilkeyScholastic$19.991
2Oh, the Places You'll Go!SeussRandom House Books for Young Readers$24.993
3Baby-Sitters Little Sister #8: Karen's SleepoverAnn M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$16.992
4A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.996
5The One and Only FamilyKatherine ApplegateHarper Collins$24.994
6PowerlessLauren RobertsSimon & Schuster Books For Young Readers$24.995
7Storytime with FranklinBrenda Clark; Paulette BourgeoisKids Can Press$22.997
8National Geographic Kids Almanac 2025 (Can. Edition)National Geographic KidsNational Geographic Kids$18.99-
9I Love Dad with the Very Hungry CaterpillarEric CarlePenguin Young Readers Group$13.99-
10Love You ForeverRobert Munsch; Sheila McGrawFirefly Books$14.959

Self-Improvement: June 8, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The New MenopauseMary Claire HaverRodale Books$37.991
2The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog$22.994
3The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.005
4Closer TogetherSophie Grégoire TrudeauRandom House Canada$40.002
5Burn Your Sh*tLori DyanCollins$24.99-
6101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog$20.997
7The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.009
8OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.006
9The Wealth Money Can't BuyRobin SharmaHarper Collins Canada$36.998
10Think and Grow RichNapoleon HillTarcherPerigee$15.00-

Romance/Erotica: June 8, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1This Summer Will Be DifferentCarley FortuneViking$24.95
2Funny StoryEmily HenryBerkley$39.00
3The Paradise ProblemChristina LaurenGallery Books$24.99
4Just for the SummerAbby JimenezForever$23.99
5Leather and LarkBrynne WeaverZando$24.99
6CollideBal KhabraViking$24.95
7Happy PlaceEmily HenryPenguin$25.99
8IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.99
9I Hope This Finds You WellNatalie SueHarper Collins Canada$25.99
10King of SlothAna HuangBloom Books$26.99

Previous Bestsellers Lists

