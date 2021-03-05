 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Bestsellers

Register
AdChoices

The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of March 06, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Build your reading list with the Globe Books newsletter. Sign up today.

Hardcover Fiction: March 06, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week's rankWeeks on List
1The Paris LibraryJanet Skeslien CharlesSimon & Schuster$24.9934
2The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.9518
3The Four WindsKristin HannahSt. Martin's Press$37.9924
4The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.50-1
5The Midnight LibraryMatt HaigHarper Avenue$21.9952
6Pretty Little WifeDarby KaneWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$23.9969
7The Wrong FamilyTarryn FisherGraydon House Books$22.9989
8American DirtJeanine CumminsFlatiron$23.99-1
9Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.00914
10The Vanishing HalfBrit BennettRiverhead Books$36.00718

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: March 06, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1How to Avoid a Climate DisasterBill GatesKnopf Canada$34.001
2Keep SharpSanjay GuptaSimon & Schuster$37.002
3A Promised LandBarack ObamaCrown$55.003
4UntamedGlennon DoyleThe Dial$37.004
5Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.956
6GreenlightsMatthew McConaugheyCrown$40.005
7Between Two KingdomsSuleika JaouadRandom House$24.007
8From The AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.999
912 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.95-
10White FragilityRobin DiAngelo, Michael Eric Dyson Beacon Press$22.0010

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: March 06, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1An Offer from a GentlemanJulia QuinnAvon $11.99-
2Camino WindsJohn GrishamDell$12.99-
3HushJames Patterson; Candice FoxGrand Central$12.99-
4The Numbers GameDanielle SteelDell$11.991
5Fair WarningMichael ConnellyGrand Central$22.993
6RevengeJames Patterson; Andrew HolmesGrand Central$12.995
7The InnJames PattersonGrand Central$12.996
8Forever MacGregorNora RobertsSilhouette$12.99-
9The 20th VictimJames Patterson; Maxine PaetroGrand Central$22.99-
10Romancing Mister BridgertonJulia QuinnAvon$11.997

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: March 06, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.951
2Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.002
3Our Darkest NightJennifer RobsonWilliam Morrow$23.993
4Gutter ChildJael RichardsonHarper Avenue$24.994
5A Town Called SolaceMary LawsonKnopf Canada$32.009
6Butter Honey Pig BreadFrancesca EkwuyasiArsenal Pulp Press$23.956
7DownfallRobert RotenbergTouchstone$22.00-
8How to Pronounce KnifeSouvankham ThammavongsaMcClelland & Stewart$24.955
9Jonny AppleseedJoshua WhiteheadArsenal Pulp Press$19.958
10HenchNatalie Zina WalschotsWilliam Morrow $23.9910

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: March 06, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.992
212 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.953
3The Skin We're InDesmond ColeDoubleday Canada$29.954
4Two Trees Make a ForestJessica J. LeeHamish Hamilton$24.956
521 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.955
6We Are All Perfectly FineJillian HortonHarperCollins Canada$23.99-
7If I Knew ThenJann ArdenRandom House Canada$32.007
8Pain Killer: A Memoir of Big League AddictionBrantt Myhres, Michael LandsbergViking$32.951
9Successful AgingDaniel J. LevitinPenguin Canada$23.00-
10All Together NowAlan DoyleDoubleday Canada$27.009

(Return to top)


Juvenile: March 06, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1The Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel: Claudia and the New GirlAnn M. Martin and Gabriela EpsteinGraphix$16.991
2The Dangerous GiftTui T. SutherlandScholastic Press$22.99-
3Dragon Masters: Heat of the Lava Dragon: A Branches BookTracey West; Graham HowellsScholastic $7.99-
4Cat Kid Comic ClubDav PilkeyGraphix$15.992
5Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Worst DayAnn. M. Martin and Katy FarinaGraphix$13.993
6InvestiGators: off the HookJohn Patrick GreenFirst Second Books$13.50-
7I Love You to the Moon and BackAmelia Hepworth and Tim WarnesTiger Tales$10.99-
8Wings Of Fire Graphic Novel: The Dark Secret Tui T. Sutherland and Mike HolmesGraphix$16.995
9The Desolations of Devil's AcreRansom RiggsDutton Books for Young Readers$29.99-
10We Were LiarsE. LockhartEmber$14.994

(Return to top)


Self Improvement: March 06, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1The Intelligent InvestorBenjamin GrahamHarper$31.00-
2Think AgainAdam GrantViking$37.004
3The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.992
4Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.991
5Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.995
6The Power of NowEckhart TolleNew World Library$23.953
7How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.996
8The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz and Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$18.957
9Chicken Soup for the Soul: Making Me TimeAmy NewmarkChicken Soup for the Soul Publishing$17.959
10The Greatest SecretRhonda ByrneHarperOne$33.50-

(Return to top)


Mystery: March 06, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.95
2Camino WindsJohn GrishamDell$12.99
3HushJames Patterson; Candice FoxGrand Central $12.99
4Pretty Little WifeDarby KaneWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$23.99
5Fair WarningMichael ConnellyGrand Central $22.99
6RevengeJames Patterson; Andrew HolmesGrand Central $12.99
7The InnJames Patterson; Candice FoxGrand Central$12.99
8The Wrong FamilyTarryn FisherGraydon House Books$22.95
9The 20th VictimJames Patterson; Maxine PaetroGrand Central$22.99
10LaterStephen KingHard Case Crime$19.95

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies