The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of March 06, 2021

Hardcover Fiction: March 06, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week's rank
|Weeks on List
|1
|The Paris Library
|Janet Skeslien Charles
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|3
|4
|2
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|1
|8
|3
|The Four Winds
|Kristin Hannah
|St. Martin's Press
|$37.99
|2
|4
|4
|The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
|Charlie Mackesy
|HarperOne
|$28.50
|-
|1
|5
|The Midnight Library
|Matt Haig
|Harper Avenue
|$21.99
|5
|2
|6
|Pretty Little Wife
|Darby Kane
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$23.99
|6
|9
|7
|The Wrong Family
|Tarryn Fisher
|Graydon House Books
|$22.99
|8
|9
|8
|American Dirt
|Jeanine Cummins
|Flatiron
|$23.99
|-
|1
|9
|Home Body
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|9
|14
|10
|The Vanishing Half
|Brit Bennett
|Riverhead Books
|$36.00
|7
|18
Hardcover Non-Fiction: March 06, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|How to Avoid a Climate Disaster
|Bill Gates
|Knopf Canada
|$34.00
|1
|2
|Keep Sharp
|Sanjay Gupta
|Simon & Schuster
|$37.00
|2
|3
|A Promised Land
|Barack Obama
|Crown
|$55.00
|3
|4
|Untamed
|Glennon Doyle
|The Dial
|$37.00
|4
|5
|Braiding Sweetgrass
|Robin Wall Kimmerer
|Milkweed Editions
|$26.95
|6
|6
|Greenlights
|Matthew McConaughey
|Crown
|$40.00
|5
|7
|Between Two Kingdoms
|Suleika Jaouad
|Random House
|$24.00
|7
|8
|From The Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|9
|9
|12 Rules for Life
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$34.95
|-
|10
|White Fragility
|Robin DiAngelo, Michael Eric Dyson
|Beacon Press
|$22.00
|10
Paperback Fiction: March 06, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|An Offer from a Gentleman
|Julia Quinn
|Avon
|$11.99
|-
|2
|Camino Winds
|John Grisham
|Dell
|$12.99
|-
|3
|Hush
|James Patterson; Candice Fox
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|-
|4
|The Numbers Game
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|1
|5
|Fair Warning
|Michael Connelly
|Grand Central
|$22.99
|3
|6
|Revenge
|James Patterson; Andrew Holmes
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|5
|7
|The Inn
|James Patterson
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|6
|8
|Forever MacGregor
|Nora Roberts
|Silhouette
|$12.99
|-
|9
|The 20th Victim
|James Patterson; Maxine Paetro
|Grand Central
|$22.99
|-
|10
|Romancing Mister Bridgerton
|Julia Quinn
|Avon
|$11.99
|7
Canadian Fiction: March 06, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|1
|2
|Home Body
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|2
|3
|Our Darkest Night
|Jennifer Robson
|William Morrow
|$23.99
|3
|4
|Gutter Child
|Jael Richardson
|Harper Avenue
|$24.99
|4
|5
|A Town Called Solace
|Mary Lawson
|Knopf Canada
|$32.00
|9
|6
|Butter Honey Pig Bread
|Francesca Ekwuyasi
|Arsenal Pulp Press
|$23.95
|6
|7
|Downfall
|Robert Rotenberg
|Touchstone
|$22.00
|-
|8
|How to Pronounce Knife
|Souvankham Thammavongsa
|McClelland & Stewart
|$24.95
|5
|9
|Jonny Appleseed
|Joshua Whitehead
|Arsenal Pulp Press
|$19.95
|8
|10
|Hench
|Natalie Zina Walschots
|William Morrow
|$23.99
|10
Canadian Non-Fiction: March 06, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|2
|2
|12 Rules for Life
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$34.95
|3
|3
|The Skin We're In
|Desmond Cole
|Doubleday Canada
|$29.95
|4
|4
|Two Trees Make a Forest
|Jessica J. Lee
|Hamish Hamilton
|$24.95
|6
|5
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$19.95
|5
|6
|We Are All Perfectly Fine
|Jillian Horton
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|-
|7
|If I Knew Then
|Jann Arden
|Random House Canada
|$32.00
|7
|8
|Pain Killer: A Memoir of Big League Addiction
|Brantt Myhres, Michael Landsberg
|Viking
|$32.95
|1
|9
|Successful Aging
|Daniel J. Levitin
|Penguin Canada
|$23.00
|-
|10
|All Together Now
|Alan Doyle
|Doubleday Canada
|$27.00
|9
Juvenile: March 06, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|The Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel: Claudia and the New Girl
|Ann M. Martin and Gabriela Epstein
|Graphix
|$16.99
|1
|2
|The Dangerous Gift
|Tui T. Sutherland
|Scholastic Press
|$22.99
|-
|3
|Dragon Masters: Heat of the Lava Dragon: A Branches Book
|Tracey West; Graham Howells
|Scholastic
|$7.99
|-
|4
|Cat Kid Comic Club
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|2
|5
|Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Worst Day
|Ann. M. Martin and Katy Farina
|Graphix
|$13.99
|3
|6
|InvestiGators: off the Hook
|John Patrick Green
|First Second Books
|$13.50
|-
|7
|I Love You to the Moon and Back
|Amelia Hepworth and Tim Warnes
|Tiger Tales
|$10.99
|-
|8
|Wings Of Fire Graphic Novel: The Dark Secret
|Tui T. Sutherland and Mike Holmes
|Graphix
|$16.99
|5
|9
|The Desolations of Devil's Acre
|Ransom Riggs
|Dutton Books for Young Readers
|$29.99
|-
|10
|We Were Liars
|E. Lockhart
|Ember
|$14.99
|4
Self Improvement: March 06, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|The Intelligent Investor
|Benjamin Graham
|Harper
|$31.00
|-
|2
|Think Again
|Adam Grant
|Viking
|$37.00
|4
|3
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|2
|4
|Rich Dad Poor Dad
|Robert T. Kiyosaki
|Plata
|$11.99
|1
|5
|Think Like a Monk
|Jay Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|5
|6
|The Power of Now
|Eckhart Tolle
|New World Library
|$23.95
|3
|7
|How to Win Friends and Influence People
|Dale Carnegie
|Pocket
|$22.99
|6
|8
|The Four Agreements
|Don Miguel Ruiz and Janet Mills
|Amber-Allen Publishing
|$18.95
|7
|9
|Chicken Soup for the Soul: Making Me Time
|Amy Newmark
|Chicken Soup for the Soul Publishing
|$17.95
|9
|10
|The Greatest Secret
|Rhonda Byrne
|HarperOne
|$33.50
|-
Mystery: March 06, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|2
|Camino Winds
|John Grisham
|Dell
|$12.99
|3
|Hush
|James Patterson; Candice Fox
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|4
|Pretty Little Wife
|Darby Kane
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$23.99
|5
|Fair Warning
|Michael Connelly
|Grand Central
|$22.99
|6
|Revenge
|James Patterson; Andrew Holmes
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|7
|The Inn
|James Patterson; Candice Fox
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|8
|The Wrong Family
|Tarryn Fisher
|Graydon House Books
|$22.95
|9
|The 20th Victim
|James Patterson; Maxine Paetro
|Grand Central
|$22.99
|10
|Later
|Stephen King
|Hard Case Crime
|$19.95
