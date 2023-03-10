Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: March 11, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1It Starts with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99119
2A Day of Fallen NightSamantha ShannonBloomsbury Publishing$42.00-1
3Someone Else's ShoesJojo MoyesPamela Dorman Books$39.0054
4Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.95312
5Encore in DeathJ.D. RobbSt. Martin's Press$39.9944
6Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and TomorrowGabrielle ZevinViking$34.9523
7On the RavineVincent LamKnopf Canada$34.95-1
8The Adventures of Amina Al-SirafiShannon ChakrabortyHarper Voyager$39.50-1
9The Sleeping Car PorterSuzette MayrCoach House Books$23.95816
10The House of WolvesJames Patterson; Mike LupicaLittle Brown & Company$37.00-7

Hardcover Non-Fiction: March 11, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1SparePrince Harry, The Duke of SussexRandom House Canada$47.001
28 Rules of LoveJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.993
3The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.955
4Love, PamelaPamela AndersonDey Street Books$37.006
5Young ForeverMark HymanLittle Brown & Company$37.002
612 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.007
7Drama FreeNedra Glover TawwabTarcherPerigee$37.99-
8The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.50-
9The Light We CarryMichelle ObamaCrown$42.0010
10PsychPaul BloomEcco$39.50-

Paperback Fiction: March 11, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Never NeverColleen Hoover; Tarryn FisherHarlequin$22.431
2Heart BonesColleen HooverAtria Books$24.992
3MercyDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$12.993
4Death of the Black WidowJames Patterson; J. D. BarkerGrand Central Publishing$12.995
53 Days to LiveJames PattersonGrand Central Publishing$22.996
6It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.994
7A Place to Call HomeNora RobertsHarlequin$12.99-
8Daisy Jones and the Six (TV Tie-In Edition)Taylor Jenkins ReidAnchor Canada$21.00-
9IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.998
10Maybe NowColleen HooverAtria Books$24.999

Canadian Fiction: March 11, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Murder at Haven's RockKelley ArmstrongMinotaur Books$23.991
2On the RavineVincent LamKnopf Canada$34.95-
3Women TalkingMiriam ToewsVintage Canada$22.002
4Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarper Perennial$22.996
5The Sleeping Car PorterSuzette MayrCoach House Books$23.953
6GreenwoodMichael ChristieMcClelland & Stewart$22.00-
7Last WinterCarrie MacRandom House Canada$24.959
8Alaskan Avalanche EscapeDarlene L. TurnerHarlequin$7.50-
9Really Good, ActuallyMonica HeiseyHarperCollins Canada$24.994
10The School of MirrorsEva StachniakAnchor Canada$19.0010

Canadian Non-Fiction: March 11, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.952
2Love, PamelaPamela AndersonDey Street Books$37.003
312 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.004
4When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.007
5Scattered MindsGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.005
6DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly$39.956
7True ReconciliationJody Wilson-RaybouldMcClelland & Stewart$32.95-
821 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.9510
9The Menopause ManifestoJen GunterRandom House Canada$29.95-
10Edible and Medicinal Plants of CanadaAndy MacKinnon; John Arnason; Linda KershawLone Pine Publishing$29.958

Juvenile: March 11, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1InvestiGators: Agents of S.U.I.T.John Patrick Green; Christopher Hastings; Pat LewisFirst Second Books$14.991
2Cat Kid Comic Club 4 CollaborationsDav PilkeyGraphix$16.993
3Mary Anne's Bad Luck MysteryAnn M. Martin; Cynthia Yuan ChengGraphix$16.992
4Moon RisingTui T. SutherlandGraphix$16.994
5Big Nate: Nailed It!Lincoln PeirceAndrews McMeel Publishing$16.99-
6Karen's BirthdayAnn M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$15.995
7If He Had Been with MeLaura NowlinSourcebooks Fire$15.9910
8Why I Love HalloweenDaniel HowarthHarperCollins Children's Books$14.99-
9Diper Överlöde (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 17)Jeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.998
10ABC of CanadaKim Bellefontaine; Per-Henrik GürthKids Can Press$8.99-

Self-Improvement: March 11, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Parenting MapDr. ShefaliHarperOne$36.99-
2The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.002
3Young ForeverMark HymanLittle Brown & Company$37.001
4The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.993
5The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.994
6The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin$42.00-
7101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.995
8Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.99-
9Mind over MoodDennis Greenberger; Christine A. Padesky; Aaron T. BeckThe Guilford Press$33.607
10When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.009

Historical Fiction: March 11, 2023

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1Code Name SapphirePam JenoffPark Row Books$24.99
2The House of EveSadeqa JohnsonSimon & Schuster$24.99
3The Night TravelersArmando Lucas CorreaAtria Books$24.99
4The Light over LondonJulia KellyPocket Books$12.99
5The Lipstick BureauMichelle GableGraydon House Books$24.99
6The School of MirrorsEva StachniakAnchor Canada$19.00
7The Three Lives of Alix St. PierreNatasha LesterForever$24.99
8The Little Wartime LibraryKate ThompsonForever$22.99
9The Porcelain MoonJanie ChangHarper Avenue$24.99
10Stone BlindNatalie HaynesHarper$24.99

Previous Bestsellers Lists

