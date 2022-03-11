Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.

Hardcover Fiction: March 12, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1The Paris ApartmentLucy FoleyWilliam Morrow$24.9912
2It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99416
3Looking for JaneHeather MarshallSimon & Schuster$24.99-1
4Hook, Line, and SinkerTessa BaileyAvon Books$19.99-1
5The MaidNita ProseViking$24.9539
6One Italian SummerRebecca SerleAtria Books$24.99-1
7Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.9557
8House of Sky and BreathSarah J. MaasBloomsbury Publishing$37.0023
9The Love HypothesisAli HazelwoodBerkley$22.00610
10AfraidLisa Jackson; Alexandra Ivy; Lisa ChildsZebra Books$12.9982

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: March 12, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.001
2Run Towards the DangerSarah PolleyHamish Hamilton$35.00-
3The Betrayal of Anne FrankRosemary SullivanHarperCollins Canada$34.992
4Burning QuestionsMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$36.95-
5How to Be PerfectMichael SchurSimon & Schuster$35.00-
6Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.955
7The Next Age of UncertaintyStephen PolozAllen Lane$36.003
8Life in the City of Dirty WaterClayton Thomas-MullerAllen Lane$29.95-
9I Was Never HereAndrew KirschPage Two Books$30.00-
10Principles for Dealing with the Changing World OrderRay Dalio Avid Reader Press$45.009

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: March 12, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1SooleyJohn GrishamAnchor$12.991
2VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.993
3The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.002
4DaylightDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$22.99-
5Distant ShoresKristin HannahBallantine Books$23.00-
6The HeightsLouise CandlishSimon & Schuster$24.99-
7November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.99-
8The Atlas SixOlivie BlakeTom Doherty Associates$34.99-
9Maus I: a Survivor's TaleArt SpiegelmanPantheon$22.95-
10The Spanish Love DeceptionElena ArmasAtria Books$24.994

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: March 12, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Looking for JaneHeather MarshallSimon & Schuster$24.99-
2The MaidNita ProseViking$24.951
3Her Last GoodbyeRick MofinaMira$12.993
4Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.992
5State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.996
6ScarboroughCatherine HernandezArsenal Pulp Press$19.955
7The Last Grand DuchessBryn TurnbullMira$21.994
8When We Lost Our HeadsHeather O'NeillHarperCollins Canada$32.999
9Find You FirstLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.997
10Daughters of the DeerDanielle DanielRandom House Canada$24.00-

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: March 12, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Run Towards the DangerSarah PolleyHamish Hamilton$35.00-
2The Betrayal of Anne FrankRosemary SullivanHarperCollins Canada$34.991
3Burning QuestionsMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$36.95-
4The Next Age of UncertaintyStephen PolozAllen Lane$36.002
5Life in the City of Dirty WaterClayton Thomas-MullerAllen Lane$29.956
6I Was Never HereAndrew KirschPage Two Books$30.00-
7Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.955
821 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.957
912 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.958
10Indian in the CabinetJody Wilson-RaybouldHarperCollins Canada$34.999

(Return to top)


Juvenile: March 12, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1GallantV. E. SchwabGreenwillow Books$23.99-
2The Baby-Sitters's Club: Good-Bye Stacey, Good-ByeAnn M. Martin; Gabriela EpsteinGraphix$16.991
3Cat Kid Comic Club PerspectivesDav PilkeyGraphix$15.992
4InvestiGators: Braver and BoulderJohn Patrick GreenFirst Second Books$14.993
5A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.994
6Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's School PictureAnn M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$13.995
7The Digger and the DucklingJoseph KueflerBalzer & Bray$23.99-
8A Bunch of Munsch!Robert Munsch; Michael Martchenko; Jay OdjickNorth Wind Press$24.99-
9PAW Patrol: All Paws on Deck!PI Kids; Fabrizio Petrossi; Harry Moorep i kids$16.19-
10Wings Of Fire Graphic Novel: The Brightest NightTui T. Sutherland; Mike HolmesGraphix$16.996

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: March 12, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$18.691
2The Science of NutritionRhiannon LambertDK$39.009
3The Gifts of ImperfectionBrené BrownHazelden$22.95-
4Life ForceTony Robbins; Peter H. Diamandis; Robert HaririSimon & Schuster$39.993
5The Secret to Love, Health, and MoneyRhonda ByrneAtria Books$25.004
6When You're Ready, This Is How You HealBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.437
7Super GutWilliam DavisCollins$24.995
8The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.436
9Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.998
10The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.9910

(Return to top)


Romance/Erotica: March 12, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
2Hook, Line, and SinkerTessa BaileyAvon Books$19.99
3Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.95
4The Love HypothesisAli HazelwoodBerkley$22.00
5November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
6The Spanish Love DeceptionElena ArmasAtria Books$24.99
7Good Girl ComplexElle KennedySaint Martin's Griffin$22.99
8Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
9People We Meet on VacationEmily HenryBerkley$22.00
10LaylaColleen HooverMontlake Romance$20.95

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles

Take a Break

Switch gears. Give your brain a workout and do today’s Daily Cryptic Crossword.

Cryptic Crossword

Scoop a new vibe in the numbers and do today’s Daily Sudoku.

Daily Sudoku

Kick back with the Daily Universal Crossword.

Daily Universal Crossword