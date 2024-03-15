Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.
Hardcover Fiction: March 16, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|Weeks on List
|1
|The Women
|Kristin Hannah
|St. Martin's Press
|$40.00
|1
|5
|2
|Never Too Late
|Danielle Steel
|Delacorte Press
|$39.00
|-
|1
|3
|Fourth Wing
|Rebecca Yarros
|Red Tower Books
|$34.99
|5
|39
|4
|The Phoenix Crown
|Kate Quinn; Janie Chang
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$25.99
|3
|4
|5
|Iron Flame
|Rebecca Yarros
|Red Tower Books
|$39.99
|4
|17
|6
|The New Couple In 5B
|Lisa Unger
|Park Row Books
|$25.99
|-
|1
|7
|A Fate Inked in Blood
|Danielle L. Jensen
|Del Ray
|$39.99
|2
|2
|8
|Bride
|Ali Hazelwood
|Berkley
|$25.99
|6
|5
|9
|The Sunlit Man
|Brandon Sanderson
|Tor Books
|$39.99
|-
|1
|10
|The Hunter
|Tana French
|Viking
|$42.00
|-
|1
Hardcover Non-Fiction: March 16, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The House of Hidden Meanings
|RuPaul
|Dey Street Books
|$36.99
|-
|2
|The Psychology of Money
|Morgan Housel
|Harriman House
|$24.99
|2
|3
|The Heart of a Superfan
|Nav Bhatia; Tamara Baluja
|Doubleday Canada
|$36.95
|1
|4
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|4
|5
|Supercommunicators
|Charles Duhigg
|Doubleday Canada
|$38.00
|9
|6
|Fast Like a Girl
|Mindy Pelz
|Hay House
|$33.99
|5
|7
|Our Crumbling Foundation
|Gregor Craigie
|Random House Canada
|$25.00
|-
|8
|Can't Hurt Me
|David Goggins
|Lioncrest
|$26.99
|8
|9
|Meditations
|Marcus Aurelius; Gregory Hays
|Modern Library
|$13.00
|7
|10
|The Myth of Normal
|Gabor Maté; Daniel Maté
|Knopf Canada
|$39.95
|-
Paperback Fiction: March 16, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Happy Place
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$25.99
|2
|2
|A Court of Thorns and Roses
|Sarah J. Maas
|Bloomsbury
|$25.00
|1
|3
|Dune
|Frank Herbert
|Ace
|$14.99
|-
|4
|The Inmate
|Freida McFadden
|Poisoned Pen Press
|$26.99
|-
|5
|Icebreaker
|Hannah Grace
|Atria Books
|$24.99
|3
|6
|Twisted Love
|Ana Huang
|Bloom Books
|$26.99
|5
|7
|Lessons in Chemistry
|Bonnie Garmus
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|7
|8
|Dune Messiah
|Frank Herbert
|Ace
|$12.99
|-
|9
|The Paris Apartment
|Lucy Foley
|William Morrow
|$13.99
|-
|10
|The Housemaid
|Freida McFadden
|Grand Central
|$16.99
|4
Canadian Fiction: March 16, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Phoenix Crown
|Kate Quinn; Janie Chang
|William Morrow
|$25.99
|2
|2
|A Fate Inked in Blood
|Danielle L. Jensen
|Del Ray
|$39.99
|1
|3
|Denison Avenue
|Daniel Innes; Christina Wong
|ECW Press
|$32.95
|8
|4
|Meet Me at the Lake
|Carley Fortune
|Viking
|$24.95
|10
|5
|Butcher and Blackbird
|Brynne Weaver
|Zando
|$23.99
|4
|6
|Twenty-Seven Minutes
|Ashley Tate
|Doubleday Canada
|$26.95
|9
|7
|The Future
|Catherine Leroux; Susan Ouriou
|Biblioasis
|$24.95
|-
|8
|A Man Downstairs
|Nicole Lundrigan
|Viking
|$24.95
|-
|9
|The Mystery Guest
|Nita Prose
|Viking
|$24.95
|3
|10
|Bad Cree
|Jessica Johns
|HarperCollins Canada
|$24.99
|-
Canadian Non-Fiction: March 16, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Heart of a Superfan
|Nav Bhatia; Tamara Baluja
|Doubleday Canada
|$36.95
|1
|2
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|2
|3
|Our Crumbling Foundation
|Gregor Craigie
|Random House Canada
|$25.00
|-
|4
|The Myth of Normal
|Gabor Maté; Daniel Maté
|Knopf Canada
|$39.95
|4
|5
|When the Body Says No
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$24.00
|3
|6
|Blood
|Jen Gunter
|Random House Canada
|$32.00
|8
|7
|Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing
|Matthew Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$39.99
|7
|8
|Outspoken
|Sima Samar; Sally Armstrong
|Random House Canada
|$36.00
|-
|9
|The Menopause Manifesto
|Jen Gunter
|Random House Canada
|$32.00
|5
|10
|My Effin' Life
|Geddy Lee
|Harper
|$50.00
|6
Juvenile: March 16, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Little Blue Truck's Springtime
|Alice Schertle; Jill McElmurry
|Clarion Books
|$17.50
|5
|2
|The Prisoner's Throne
|Holly Black
|Little, Brown
|$27.99
|-
|3
|Waverider: a Graphic Novel (Amulet #9)
|Kazu Kibuishi
|Graphix
|$19.99
|1
|4
|Big Nate: This Means War!
|Lincoln Peirce
|Andrews McMeel
|$16.99
|8
|5
|InvestiGators: Agents of S. U. I. T. : from Badger to Worse
|John Patrick Green; Christopher Hastings; Pat Lewis
|First Second Books
|$16.99
|2
|6
|BSCG #15: Claudia and the Bad Joke
|Ann M. Martin; Arley Nopra
|Graphix
|$16.99
|4
|7
|Cat Kid Comic Club Influencers
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$16.99
|7
|8
|If Only I Had Told Her
|Laura Nowlin
|Sourcebooks
|$19.99
|3
|9
|Winter Turning (Wings of Fire Graphic Novel #7)
|Tui T. Sutherland
|Graphix
|$16.99
|6
|10
|The Good Egg Presents: the Great Eggscape!
|Jory John; Pete Oswald
|Harper Collins
|$15.99
|10
Self-Improvement: March 16, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Slow Productivity
|Cal Newport
|Portfolio
|$39.99
|-
|2
|Worthy
|Jamie Kern Lima
|Hay House
|$36.00
|1
|3
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene; Joost Elffers
|Penguin
|$35.00
|2
|4
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|4
|5
|Maktub
|Paulo Coelho; Margaret Jull Costa
|HarperOne
|$31.00
|-
|6
|The Mountain Is You
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog
|$22.99
|6
|7
|101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog
|$20.99
|7
|8
|It's Not You
|Ramani Durvasula
|Penguin Random House
|$39.00
|3
|9
|The Creative Act
|Rick Rubin
|Penguin Press
|$42.00
|8
|10
|Fast Like a Girl
|Mindy Pelz
|Hay House
|$33.99
|5
Mystery: March 16, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|The Phoenix Crown
|Kate Quinn; Janie Chang
|William Morrow
|$25.99
|2
|The New Couple In 5B
|Lisa Unger
|Park Row
|$25.99
|3
|The Inmate
|Freida McFadden
|Poisoned Pen
|$26.99
|4
|The Paris Apartment
|Lucy Foley
|William Morrow
|$13.99
|5
|The Housemaid
|Freida McFadden
|Grand Central
|$16.99
|6
|The Hunter
|Tana French
|Viking
|$42.00
|7
|Without Fail
|Lee Child
|Berkley
|$17.99
|8
|End of Story
|A. J. Finn
|William Morrow
|$25.99
|9
|First Lie Wins
|Ashley Elston
|Pamela Dorman
|$37.99
|10
|Circle of Death
|James Patterson; Brian Sitts
|Grand Central
|$13.99
