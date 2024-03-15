Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.

Hardcover Fiction: March 16, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast WeekWeeks on List
1The WomenKristin HannahSt. Martin's Press$40.0015
2Never Too LateDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$39.00-1
3Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99539
4The Phoenix CrownKate Quinn; Janie ChangWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$25.9934
5Iron FlameRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$39.99417
6The New Couple In 5BLisa UngerPark Row Books$25.99-1
7A Fate Inked in BloodDanielle L. JensenDel Ray$39.9922
8BrideAli HazelwoodBerkley$25.9965
9The Sunlit ManBrandon SandersonTor Books$39.99-1
10The HunterTana FrenchViking$42.00-1

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: March 16, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The House of Hidden MeaningsRuPaulDey Street Books$36.99-
2The Psychology of MoneyMorgan HouselHarriman House $24.992
3The Heart of a SuperfanNav Bhatia; Tamara BalujaDoubleday Canada$36.951
4OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.004
5SupercommunicatorsCharles DuhiggDoubleday Canada$38.009
6Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.995
7Our Crumbling FoundationGregor CraigieRandom House Canada$25.00-
8Can't Hurt MeDavid GogginsLioncrest $26.998
9MeditationsMarcus Aurelius; Gregory HaysModern Library$13.007
10The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.95-

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: March 16, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$25.992
2A Court of Thorns and RosesSarah J. MaasBloomsbury $25.001
3DuneFrank HerbertAce$14.99-
4The InmateFreida McFaddenPoisoned Pen Press$26.99-
5IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.993
6Twisted LoveAna HuangBloom Books$26.995
7Lessons in ChemistryBonnie GarmusDoubleday Canada$24.957
8Dune MessiahFrank HerbertAce$12.99-
9The Paris ApartmentLucy FoleyWilliam Morrow$13.99-
10The HousemaidFreida McFaddenGrand Central $16.994

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: March 16, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Phoenix CrownKate Quinn; Janie ChangWilliam Morrow $25.992
2A Fate Inked in BloodDanielle L. JensenDel Ray$39.991
3Denison AvenueDaniel Innes; Christina WongECW Press$32.958
4Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.9510
5Butcher and BlackbirdBrynne WeaverZando$23.994
6Twenty-Seven MinutesAshley TateDoubleday Canada$26.959
7The FutureCatherine Leroux; Susan OuriouBiblioasis$24.95-
8A Man DownstairsNicole LundriganViking$24.95-
9The Mystery GuestNita ProseViking$24.953
10Bad CreeJessica JohnsHarperCollins Canada$24.99-

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: March 16, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Heart of a SuperfanNav Bhatia; Tamara BalujaDoubleday Canada$36.951
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
3Our Crumbling FoundationGregor CraigieRandom House Canada$25.00-
4The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.954
5When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.003
6BloodJen GunterRandom House Canada$32.00 8
7Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.997
8OutspokenSima Samar; Sally ArmstrongRandom House Canada$36.00-
9The Menopause ManifestoJen GunterRandom House Canada$32.005
10My Effin' LifeGeddy LeeHarper$50.006

(Return to top)


Juvenile: March 16, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Little Blue Truck's SpringtimeAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$17.505
2The Prisoner's ThroneHolly BlackLittle, Brown $27.99-
3Waverider: a Graphic Novel (Amulet #9)Kazu KibuishiGraphix$19.991
4Big Nate: This Means War!Lincoln PeirceAndrews McMeel $16.998
5InvestiGators: Agents of S. U. I. T. : from Badger to WorseJohn Patrick Green; Christopher Hastings; Pat LewisFirst Second Books$16.992
6BSCG #15: Claudia and the Bad JokeAnn M. Martin; Arley NopraGraphix$16.994
7Cat Kid Comic Club InfluencersDav PilkeyGraphix$16.997
8If Only I Had Told HerLaura NowlinSourcebooks$19.993
9Winter Turning (Wings of Fire Graphic Novel #7)Tui T. SutherlandGraphix$16.996
10The Good Egg Presents: the Great Eggscape!Jory John; Pete OswaldHarper Collins$15.9910

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: March 16, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Slow ProductivityCal NewportPortfolio$39.99-
2WorthyJamie Kern LimaHay House$36.001
3The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.002
4OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.004
5MaktubPaulo Coelho; Margaret Jull CostaHarperOne$31.00-
6The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog $22.996
7101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog $20.997
8It's Not YouRamani DurvasulaPenguin Random House $39.003
9The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.008
10Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.995

(Return to top)


Mystery: March 16, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1The Phoenix CrownKate Quinn; Janie ChangWilliam Morrow $25.99
2The New Couple In 5BLisa UngerPark Row $25.99
3The InmateFreida McFaddenPoisoned Pen $26.99
4The Paris ApartmentLucy FoleyWilliam Morrow $13.99
5The HousemaidFreida McFaddenGrand Central $16.99
6The HunterTana FrenchViking$42.00
7Without FailLee ChildBerkley$17.99
8End of StoryA. J. FinnWilliam Morrow $25.99
9First Lie WinsAshley ElstonPamela Dorman $37.99
10Circle of DeathJames Patterson; Brian SittsGrand Central $13.99

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe

Trending

How investing small sums in her teens gave this advisor a financial edge later in life

Carrick on Money

The cult of houses as investments remains strong

Rob Carrick
Opinion

Say hi to the new weak, stagnant economy. It’ll be here for a while

Craig Alexander

‘Canada is not only a great place to live, it is also getting better’: U.S. economist

SpaceX Starship lost on return to Earth after completing most of test flight

Tax Matters

The taxman’s project on incorporated employees is in full swing

Tim Cestnick

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calls on Israel to hold new elections

One more for the road: Eagles’ Long Goodbye farewell tour hits Toronto