Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.

Hardcover Fiction: March 18, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Old Babes in the WoodMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$37.00-1
2Worthy OpponentsDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.99-1
3It Starts with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99120
4Birnam WoodEleanor CattonMcClelland & Stewart$36.95-1
5Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and TomorrowGabrielle ZevinViking$34.9564
6Star Wars Jedi: Battle ScarsSam MaggsRandom House Worlds$39.99-1
7The CuratorOwen KingScribner$38.99-1
8All That Is Mine I Carry with MeWilliam LandayBantam$38.99-1
9Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.95413
10Now You See UsBalli Kaur JaswalWilliam Morrow$37.00-1

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: March 18, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1SparePrince Harry, The Duke of SussexRandom House Canada$47.001
28 Rules of LoveJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.992
3The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.953
4Love, PamelaPamela AndersonDey Street Books$37.004
5Young ForeverMark HymanLittle Brown & Company$37.005
6The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.508
7Held by the LandLeigh JosephWellfleet$32.99-
8Saving TimeJenny OdellRandom House$38.99-
912 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.006
10Dare to LeadBrené BrownRandom House$37.00-

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: March 18, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Never NeverColleen Hoover; Tarryn FisherHarlequin$22.431
2A Death at the PartyAmy StuartSimon & Schuster$24.99-
3Heart BonesColleen HooverAtria Books$24.992
4MercyDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$12.993
5Death of the Black WidowJames Patterson; J. D. BarkerGrand Central Publishing$12.994
6It's One of UsJ. T. EllisonMira$24.99-
7Daisy Jones and the Six (TV Tie-In Edition)Taylor Jenkins ReidAnchor Canada$21.008
8It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.996
93 Days to LiveJames PattersonGrand Central Publishing$22.995
10The London Séance SocietySarah PennerPark Row Books$24.99-

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: March 18, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Old Babes in the WoodMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$37.00-
2A Death at the PartyAmy StuartSimon & Schuster$24.99-
3Birnam WoodEleanor CattonMcClelland & Stewart$36.95-
4Star Wars Jedi: Battle ScarsSam MaggsRandom House Worlds$39.99-
5Women TalkingMiriam ToewsVintage Canada$22.003
6GreenwoodMichael ChristieMcClelland & Stewart$22.006
7Murder at Haven's RockKelley ArmstrongMinotaur Books$23.991
8The Sleeping Car PorterSuzette MayrCoach House Books$23.955
9Really Good, ActuallyMonica HeiseyHarperCollins Canada$24.999
10Station ElevenEmily St. John MandelHarper Perennial$21.00-

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: March 18, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.951
2Run Towards the DangerSarah PolleyPenguin Canada$22.00-
3Love, PamelaPamela AndersonDey Street Books$37.002
4Held by the LandLeigh JosephWellfleet$32.99-
512 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.003
6When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.004
721 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.958
8Scattered MindsGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.005
9DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly$39.956
10True ReconciliationJody Wilson-RaybouldMcClelland & Stewart$32.957

(Return to top)


Juvenile: March 18, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Curse of the Shadow Dragon: a Branches Book (Dragon Masters #23)Tracey West; Graham HowellsScholastic$7.99-
2Hogwarts Legacy: the Official Game GuideDavies, Paul; Lewis, KateScholastic$19.99-
3InvestiGators: Agents of S.U.I.T.John Patrick Green; Christopher Hastings; Pat LewisFirst Second Books$14.991
4Cat Kid Comic Club 4 CollaborationsDav PilkeyGraphix$16.992
5Moon RisingTui T. SutherlandGraphix$16.994
6Mary Anne's Bad Luck MysteryAnn M. Martin; Cynthia Yuan ChengGraphix$16.993
7Why I Love EasterHowarth, DanielHarperCollins Children's Books$14.99-
8Big Nate: Nailed It!Lincoln PeirceAndrews McMeel Publishing$16.995
9CoComelon Let's All Sing TogetherCottage Door PressCottage Door Press$28.50-
10Karen's BirthdayAnn M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$15.996

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: March 18, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.002
2Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.998
3The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.994
4Mind over MoodDennis Greenberger; Christine A. Padesky; Aaron T. BeckThe Guilford Press$33.609
5Young ForeverMark HymanLittle Brown & Company$37.003
6The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.995
7101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.997
8How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$24.99-
9Held by the LandLeigh JosephWellfleet$32.99-
10When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.0010

(Return to top)


Cooking: March 18, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1The Art of MixologyParragon BooksParragon Books$23.95
2PlantYouCarleigh Bodrug; Will BulsiewiczHachette GO$38.00
3OneJamie OliverHarperCollins Canada$45.00
4Joshua Weissman: an Unapologetic CookbookJoshua WeissmanAlpha$39.00
5Mandy's Gourmet SaladsMandy Wolfe; Rebecca Wolfe; Meredith EricksonAppetite by Random House$35.00
6Half Baked Harvest Every DayTieghan GerardClarkson Potter$39.99
7More Mandy'sMandy Wolfe; Rebecca Wolfe; Meredith EricksonAppetite by Random House$35.00
8The Hebridean BakerCoinneach MacLeodSourcebooks$42.99
9Salt, Fat, Acid, HeatSamin Nosrat; Wendy MacNaughtonSimon & Schuster$50.50
10Half Baked Harvest Super SimpleTieghan GerardClarkson Potter$39.99

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles