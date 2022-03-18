Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: March 19, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Run, Rose, RunJames Patterson; Dolly PartonLittle Brown$38.00-1
2The Paris ApartmentLucy FoleyWilliam Morrow$24.9913
3It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99217
4Looking for JaneHeather MarshallSimon & Schuster$24.9932
5Hook, Line, and SinkerTessa BaileyAvon Books$19.9942
6One Italian SummerRebecca SerleAtria Books$24.9962
7The Love HypothesisAli HazelwoodBerkley$22.00911
8High StakesDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.99-1
9The MaidNita ProseViking$24.95510
10The War of Two QueensJennifer L. ArmentroutBlue Box Press$23.67-1

Hardcover Non-Fiction: March 19, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.001
2Run Towards the DangerSarah PolleyHamish Hamilton$35.002
3The Betrayal of Anne FrankRosemary SullivanHarperCollins Canada$34.993
4Burning QuestionsMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$36.954
5Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.956
6Principles for Dealing with the Changing World OrderRay Dalio Avid Reader Press$45.0010
7Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.95-
8Life in the City of Dirty WaterClayton Thomas-MullerAllen Lane$29.958
9Birds of All FeathersMichael BachPage Two Books$19.95-
10The Next Age of UncertaintyStephen PolozAllen Lane$36.007

Paperback Fiction: March 19, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.992
2SooleyJohn GrishamAnchor$12.991
3The Atlas SixOlivie BlakeTom Doherty Associates$34.998
4The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.003
5DaylightDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$22.994
6November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.997
7Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99-
8The Alice NetworkKate QuinnWilliam Morrow$12.99-
9Distant ShoresKristin HannahBallantine Books$23.005
10ScarboroughCatherine HernandezArsenal Pulp Press$19.95-

Canadian Fiction: March 19, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Looking for JaneHeather MarshallSimon & Schuster$24.991
2The MaidNita ProseViking$24.952
3Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.994
4Daughters of the DeerDanielle DanielRandom House Canada$24.0010
5Her Last GoodbyeRick MofinaMira$12.993
6ScarboroughCatherine HernandezArsenal Pulp Press$19.956
7State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.995
8Good Girl ComplexElle KennedySaint Martin's Griffin$22.99-
9The Last Grand DuchessBryn TurnbullMira$21.997
10What Strange ParadiseOmar El AkkadMcClelland & Stewart$29.95-

Canadian Non-Fiction: March 19, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Run Towards the DangerSarah PolleyHamish Hamilton$35.001
2The Betrayal of Anne FrankRosemary SullivanHarperCollins Canada$34.992
3Burning QuestionsMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$36.953
4Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.957
5Life in the City of Dirty WaterClayton Thomas-MullerAllen Lane$29.955
6Birds of All FeathersMichael BachPage Two Books$19.95-
7The Next Age of UncertaintyStephen PolozAllen Lane$36.004
8If I Knew ThenJann ArdenRandom House Canada$32.00-
9Indian in the CabinetJody Wilson-RaybouldHarperCollins Canada$34.9910
10I Was Never HereAndrew KirschPage Two Books$30.006

Juvenile: March 19, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Baby-Sitters's Club: Good-Bye Stacey, Good-ByeAnn M. Martin; Gabriela EpsteinGraphix$16.992
2Cat Kid Comic Club PerspectivesDav PilkeyGraphix$15.993
3InvestiGators: Braver and BoulderJohn Patrick GreenFirst Second Books$14.994
4A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.995
5The Good Egg Presents: the Great Eggscape!Jory John; Pete OswaldHarperCollins Canada$13.50-
6A Bunch of Munsch!Robert Munsch; Michael Martchenko; Jay OdjickNorth Wind Press$24.998
7GallantV. E. SchwabGreenwillow Books$23.991
8Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's School PictureAnn M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$13.996
9Wings Of Fire Graphic Novel: The Brightest NightTui T. Sutherland; Mike HolmesGraphix$16.9910
10Big Nate: Beware of Low-Flying Corn MuffinsLincoln PeirceAndrews McMeel Publishing$15.99-

Self-Improvement: March 19, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$18.691
2The Science of NutritionRhiannon LambertDK$39.002
3The Gifts of ImperfectionBrené BrownHazelden$22.953
4Life ForceTony Robbins; Peter H. Diamandis; Robert HaririSimon & Schuster$39.994
5When You're Ready, This Is How You HealBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.436
6The Secret to Love, Health, and MoneyRhonda ByrneAtria Books$25.005
7Super GutWilliam DavisCollins$24.997
8The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.438
9Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.999
10The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.9910

Historical Fiction: March 19, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Looking for JaneHeather Marshall Simon & Schuster$24.99
2Daughters of the DeerDanielle DanielRandom House Canada$24.00
3The Christie AffairNina de GramontSt. Martin's Press$24.99
4The Last Grand DuchessBryn TurnbullMira$21.99
5CirceMadeline MillerBack Bay Books$22.99
6The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.99
7Go Tell the Bees That I Am GoneDiana GabaldonDoubleday Canada$45.00
8Death on the Nile [Movie Tie-In 2022]Agatha ChristieWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$12.99
9The Lincoln HighwayAmor TowlesViking$40.00
10The People's PrincessFlora HardingOne More Chapter$23.99

Previous Bestsellers Lists

