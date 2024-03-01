Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.
Hardcover Fiction: March 2, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|Weeks on List
|1
|The Women
|Kristin Hannah
|St. Martin's Press
|$40.00
|1
|3
|2
|The Phoenix Crown
|Kate Quinn; Janie Chang
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$25.99
|2
|2
|3
|Bride
|Ali Hazelwood
|Berkley
|$25.99
|3
|3
|4
|Fourth Wing
|Rebecca Yarros
|Red Tower Books
|$34.99
|5
|37
|5
|Iron Flame
|Rebecca Yarros
|Red Tower Books
|$39.99
|6
|15
|6
|House of Flame and Shadow
|Sarah J. Maas
|Bloomsbury Publishing Plc
|$42.00
|4
|4
|7
|Visions of Flesh and Blood
|Jennifer L. Armentrout; Rayvn Salvador
|Blue Box Press
|$39.59
|-
|1
|8
|End of Story
|A.J. Finn
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$25.99
|-
|1
|9
|Fangirl Down
|Tessa Bailey
|Avon Books
|$23.99
|8
|2
|10
|The Mystery Guest
|Nita Prose
|Viking
|$24.95
|-
|1
Hardcover Non-Fiction: March 2, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Supercommunicators
|Charles Duhigg
|Doubleday Canada
|$38.00
|-
|2
|The Psychology of Money
|Morgan Housel
|Harriman House Publishing
|$24.99
|4
|3
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|2
|4
|Fight Right
|Julie Schwartz Gottman; John Gottman
|Harmony
|$39.99
|-
|5
|The Holy Grail of Investing
|Tony Robbins; Christopher Zook
|Simon & Schuster
|$39.99
|1
|6
|The Heart of a Superfan
|Nav Bhatia; Tamara Baluja
|Doubleday Canada
|$36.95
|-
|7
|Blood
|Jen Gunter
|Random House Canada
|$32.00
|10
|8
|Fast Like a Girl
|Mindy Pelz
|Hay House
|$33.99
|7
|9
|Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing
|Matthew Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$39.99
|5
|10
|When the Body Says No
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$24.00
|9
Paperback Fiction: March 2, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Everyone on This Train Is a Suspect
|Benjamin Stevenson
|Mariner Books
|$25.99
|1
|2
|Icebreaker
|Hannah Grace
|Atria Books
|$24.99
|2
|3
|The Housemaid
|Freida McFadden
|Grand Central Publishing
|$16.99
|8
|4
|A Court of Thorns and Roses
|Sarah J. Maas
|Bloomsbury Publishing
|$25.00
|3
|5
|Twisted Love
|Ana Huang
|Bloom Books
|$26.99
|9
|6
|Hello Beautiful (Oprah's Book Club)
|Ann Napolitano
|The Dial Press
|$26.00
|-
|7
|Lessons in Chemistry
|Bonnie Garmus
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|5
|8
|One Day
|David Nicholls
|Vintage
|$24.95
|-
|9
|Demon Copperhead Intl
|Barbara Kingsolver
|Harper
|$26.99
|-
|10
|I Will Find You
|Harlan Coben
|Grand Central Publishing
|$25.99
|4
Canadian Fiction: March 2, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Phoenix Crown
|Kate Quinn; Janie Chang
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$25.99
|1
|2
|The Mystery Guest
|Nita Prose
|Viking
|$24.95
|3
|3
|Girl Abroad
|Elle Kennedy
|Bloom Books
|$25.99
|2
|4
|Canadian Boyfriend
|Jenny Holiday
|Forever
|$22.99
|4
|5
|Denison Avenue
|Daniel Innes; Christina Wong
|ECW Press
|$32.95
|10
|6
|The Boy Who Cried Bear
|Kelley Armstrong
|Minotaur Books
|$25.99
|-
|7
|Consider Me
|Becka Mack
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|5
|8
|Twenty-Seven Minutes
|Ashley Tate
|Doubleday Canada
|$26.95
|6
|9
|Meet Me at the Lake
|Carley Fortune
|Viking
|$24.95
|9
|10
|Butcher and Blackbird
|Brynne Weaver
|Zando
|$23.99
|-
Canadian Non-Fiction: March 2, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|1
|2
|The Heart of a Superfan
|Nav Bhatia; Tamara Baluja
|Doubleday Canada
|$36.95
|-
|3
|Blood
|Jen Gunter
|Random House Canada
|$32.00
|6
|4
|Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing
|Matthew Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$39.99
|3
|5
|When the Body Says No
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$24.00
|5
|6
|Rogers V. Rogers
|Alexandra Posadzki
|McClelland & Stewart
|$38.95
|2
|7
|Field Notes for the Wilderness
|Sarah Bessey
|Convergent Books
|$36.00
|-
|8
|The Myth of Normal
|Gabor Maté; Daniel Maté
|Knopf Canada
|$39.95
|4
|9
|The Menopause Manifesto
|Jen Gunter
|Random House Canada
|$32.00
|-
|10
|My Effin' Life
|Geddy Lee
|Harper
|$50.00
|7
Juvenile: March 2, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|InvestiGators: Agents of S. U. I. T. : from Badger to Worse
|John Patrick Green; Christopher Hastings; Pat Lewis
|First Second Books
|$16.99
|-
|2
|Waverider: a Graphic Novel (Amulet #9)
|Kazu Kibuishi
|Graphix
|$19.99
|2
|3
|If Only I Had Told Her
|Laura Nowlin
|Sourcebooks
|$19.99
|1
|4
|Winter Turning (Wings of Fire Graphic Novel #7)
|Tui T. Sutherland
|Graphix
|$16.99
|4
|5
|Cat Kid Comic Club Influencers
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$16.99
|5
|6
|Taylor Swift: a Little Golden Book Biography
|Wendy Loggia; Elisa Chavarri
|Golden Books
|$7.99
|7
|7
|The Good Egg Presents: the Great Eggscape!
|Jory John; Pete Oswald
|Harper Collins
|$15.99
|9
|8
|No Brainer (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 18)
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet Books
|$17.99
|8
|9
|That's Not My Bunny...
|Fiona Watt
|Usborne Publishing
|$12.95
|-
|10
|Powerless
|Lauren Roberts
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
Self-Improvement: March 2, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Worthy
|Jamie Kern Lima
|Hay House
|$36.00
|-
|2
|It's Not You
|Ramani Durvasula
|Penguin Random House
|$39.00
|-
|3
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|2
|4
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene; Joost Elffers
|Penguin
|$35.00
|3
|5
|101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog Books
|$20.99
|5
|6
|The Mountain Is You
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog Books
|$22.99
|-
|7
|The Creative Act
|Rick Rubin
|Penguin Press
|$42.00
|4
|8
|The Holy Grail of Investing
|Tony Robbins; Christopher Zook
|Simon & Schuster
|$39.99
|1
|9
|Fast Like a Girl
|Mindy Pelz
|Hay House
|$33.99
|6
|10
|Rich Dad Poor Dad
|Robert T. Kiyosaki
|Plata
|$12.99
|7
Historical Fiction: March 2, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store
|James McBride
|Riverhead Books
|$37.99
|2
|Mrs Van Gogh
|Caroline Cauchi
|One More Chapter
|$24.99
|3
|The Orphan's Homecoming (the Red Cross Orphans, Book 3)
|Glynis Peters
|One More Chapter
|$25.99
|4
|Trust (Pulitzer Prize Winner)
|Hernan Diaz
|Riverhead Books
|$23.00
|5
|Horse
|Geraldine Brooks
|Penguin Books
|$25.99
|6
|Circe
|Madeline Miller
|Back Bay Books
|$23.99
|7
|The Last Summer at Chelsea Beach
|Pam Jenoff
|Park Row Books
|$23.99
|8
|The Disappearance of Astrid Bricard
|Natasha Lester
|Forever
|$25.99
|9
|The Fox Wife
|Yangsze Choo
|Henry Holt & Company
|$36.99
|10
|The Armor of Light
|Ken Follett
|Viking
|$51.00
