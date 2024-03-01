Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: March 2, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast WeekWeeks on List
1The WomenKristin HannahSt. Martin's Press$40.0013
2The Phoenix CrownKate Quinn; Janie ChangWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$25.9922
3BrideAli HazelwoodBerkley$25.9933
4Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99537
5Iron FlameRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$39.99615
6House of Flame and ShadowSarah J. MaasBloomsbury Publishing Plc$42.0044
7Visions of Flesh and BloodJennifer L. Armentrout; Rayvn SalvadorBlue Box Press$39.59-1
8End of StoryA.J. FinnWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$25.99-1
9Fangirl DownTessa BaileyAvon Books$23.9982
10The Mystery GuestNita ProseViking$24.95-1

Hardcover Non-Fiction: March 2, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1SupercommunicatorsCharles DuhiggDoubleday Canada$38.00-
2The Psychology of MoneyMorgan HouselHarriman House Publishing$24.994
3OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
4Fight RightJulie Schwartz Gottman; John GottmanHarmony$39.99-
5The Holy Grail of InvestingTony Robbins; Christopher ZookSimon & Schuster$39.991
6The Heart of a SuperfanNav Bhatia; Tamara BalujaDoubleday Canada$36.95-
7BloodJen GunterRandom House Canada$32.0010
8Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.997
9Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.995
10When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.009

Paperback Fiction: March 2, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Everyone on This Train Is a SuspectBenjamin StevensonMariner Books$25.991
2IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.992
3The HousemaidFreida McFaddenGrand Central Publishing$16.998
4A Court of Thorns and RosesSarah J. MaasBloomsbury Publishing$25.003
5Twisted LoveAna HuangBloom Books$26.999
6Hello Beautiful (Oprah's Book Club)Ann NapolitanoThe Dial Press$26.00-
7Lessons in ChemistryBonnie GarmusDoubleday Canada$24.955
8One DayDavid NichollsVintage$24.95-
9Demon Copperhead IntlBarbara KingsolverHarper$26.99-
10I Will Find YouHarlan CobenGrand Central Publishing$25.994

Canadian Fiction: March 2, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Phoenix CrownKate Quinn; Janie ChangWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$25.991
2The Mystery GuestNita ProseViking$24.953
3Girl AbroadElle KennedyBloom Books$25.992
4Canadian BoyfriendJenny HolidayForever$22.994
5Denison AvenueDaniel Innes; Christina WongECW Press$32.9510
6The Boy Who Cried BearKelley ArmstrongMinotaur Books$25.99-
7Consider MeBecka MackSimon & Schuster$24.995
8Twenty-Seven MinutesAshley TateDoubleday Canada$26.956
9Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.959
10Butcher and BlackbirdBrynne WeaverZando$23.99-

Canadian Non-Fiction: March 2, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2The Heart of a SuperfanNav Bhatia; Tamara BalujaDoubleday Canada$36.95-
3BloodJen GunterRandom House Canada$32.00 6
4Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.993
5When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.005
6Rogers V. RogersAlexandra PosadzkiMcClelland & Stewart$38.952
7Field Notes for the WildernessSarah BesseyConvergent Books$36.00-
8The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.954
9The Menopause ManifestoJen GunterRandom House Canada$32.00-
10My Effin' LifeGeddy LeeHarper$50.007

Juvenile: March 2, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1InvestiGators: Agents of S. U. I. T. : from Badger to WorseJohn Patrick Green; Christopher Hastings; Pat LewisFirst Second Books$16.99-
2Waverider: a Graphic Novel (Amulet #9)Kazu KibuishiGraphix$19.992
3If Only I Had Told HerLaura NowlinSourcebooks$19.991
4Winter Turning (Wings of Fire Graphic Novel #7)Tui T. SutherlandGraphix$16.994
5Cat Kid Comic Club InfluencersDav PilkeyGraphix$16.995
6Taylor Swift: a Little Golden Book BiographyWendy Loggia; Elisa ChavarriGolden Books$7.997
7The Good Egg Presents: the Great Eggscape!Jory John; Pete OswaldHarper Collins$15.999
8No Brainer (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 18)Jeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.998
9That's Not My Bunny...Fiona WattUsborne Publishing$12.95-
10PowerlessLauren RobertsSimon & Schuster$24.99-

Self-Improvement: March 2, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1WorthyJamie Kern LimaHay House$36.00-
2It's Not YouRamani DurvasulaPenguin Random House $39.00-
3OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
4The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.003
5101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.995
6The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.99-
7The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.004
8The Holy Grail of InvestingTony Robbins; Christopher ZookSimon & Schuster$39.991
9Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.996
10Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$12.997

Historical Fiction: March 2, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1The Heaven and Earth Grocery StoreJames McBrideRiverhead Books$37.99
2Mrs Van GoghCaroline CauchiOne More Chapter$24.99
3The Orphan's Homecoming (the Red Cross Orphans, Book 3)Glynis PetersOne More Chapter$25.99
4Trust (Pulitzer Prize Winner)Hernan DiazRiverhead Books$23.00
5HorseGeraldine BrooksPenguin Books$25.99
6CirceMadeline MillerBack Bay Books$23.99
7The Last Summer at Chelsea BeachPam JenoffPark Row Books$23.99
8The Disappearance of Astrid BricardNatasha LesterForever$25.99
9The Fox WifeYangsze ChooHenry Holt & Company$36.99
10The Armor of LightKen FollettViking$51.00

