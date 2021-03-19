The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of March 20, 2021

Build your reading list with the Globe Books newsletter. Sign up today.
Hardcover Fiction: March 20, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|Weeks on List
|1
|The Rose Code
|Kate Quinn
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$24.99
|6
|2
|2
|Later
|Stephen King
|Hard Case Crime
|$19.95
|1
|2
|3
|The Paris Library
|Janet Skeslien Charles
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|3
|6
|4
|The Lost Apothecary
|Sarah Penner
|Park Row Books
|$24.99
|1
|5
|The Four Winds
|Kristin Hannah
|St. Martin's Press
|$37.99
|5
|6
|6
|The Affair
|Danielle Steel
|Delacorte Press
|$38.99
|8
|2
|7
|Klara and the Sun
|Kazuo Ishiguro
|Knopf Canada
|$34.00
|2
|2
|8
|The Midnight Library
|Matt Haig
|Harper Avenue
|$21.99
|1
|9
|Jonny Appleseed
|Joshua Whitehead
|Arsenal Pulp Press
|$19.95
|1
|10
|The Girst Are All So Nice Here
|Laurie Elizabeth Flynn
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|1
Hardcover Non-Fiction: March 20, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Beyond Order
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$39.95
|1
|2
|How to Do the Work
|Nicole LePera
|Harper Wave
|$23.99
|3
|The Code Breaker
|Walter Isaacson
|Simon & Schuster
|$40.00
|4
|Crossroads
|Kaleb Dahlgren
|Collins
|$32.99
|5
|Keep Sharp
|Sanjay Gupta
|Simon & Schuster
|$37.00
|2
|6
|Untamed
|Glennon Doyle
|The Dial
|$37.00
|5
|7
|Be Kind, Be Calm, Be Safe
|Bonnie Henry; Lynn Henry
|Allen Lane
|$26.95
|8
|A Promised Land
|Barack Obama
|Crown
|$55.00
|3
|9
|Floret Farm's Discovering Dahlias
|Erin Benzakein; Julie Chai; Chris Benzakein; Jill Jorgensen
|Chronicle Books LLC
|$35.95
|10
|How to Avoid a Climate Disaster
|Bill Gates
|Knopf Canada
|$34.00
|4
Paperback Fiction: March 20, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Camino Winds
|John Grisham
|Dell
|$12.99
|1
|2
|Hush
|James Patterson; Candice Fox
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|2
|3
|Journey of the Pharaohs
|Clive Cussler; Graham Brown
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$12.99
|3
|4
|We Begin at the End
|Chris Whitaker
|Henry Holt & Company
|$24.99
|7
|5
|The Numbers Game
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|4
|6
|Vanishing Acts
|Jodi Picoult
|Pocket Books
|$12.99
|6
|7
|The 20th Victim
|James Patterson; Maxine Paetro
|Grand Central
|$22.99
|5
|8
|Revenge
|James Patterson; Andrew Holmes
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|8
|9
|The Hunting Party
|Lucy Foley
|William Morrow
|$12.99
|10
|Forever MacGregor
|Nora Roberts
|Silhouette
|$12.99
|10
Canadian Fiction: March 20, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|1
|2
|Jonny Appleseed
|Joshua Whitehead
|Arsenal Pulp Press
|$19.95
|3
|The Girls Are All So Nice Here
|Laurie Elizabeth Flynn
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|4
|Home Body
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|3
|5
|Our Darkest Night
|Jennifer Robson
|William Morrow
|$23.99
|4
|6
|Hench
|Natalie Zina Walschots
|William Morrow
|$23.99
|10
|7
|Return of the Trickster
|Eden Robinson
|Knopf Canada
|$32.00
|2
|8
|Butter Honey Pig Bread
|Francesca Ekwuyasi
|Arsenal Pulp Press
|$23.95
|7
|9
|Search for Her
|Rick Mofina
|Mira
|$12.99
|10
|A Town Called Solace
|Mary Lawson
|Knopf Canada
|$32.00
|5
Canadian Non-Fiction: March 20, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Crossroads
|Kaleb Dahlgren
|Collins
|$32.99
|2
|Be Kind, Be Calm, Be Safe
|Bonnie Henry; Lynn Henry
|Allen Lane
|$26.95
|3
|Two Trees Make a Forest
|Jessica J. Lee
|Hamish Hamilton
|$24.95
|7
|4
|Neglected No More
|Andre Picard
|Random House Canada
|$19.95
|2
|5
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$19.95
|4
|6
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|5
|7
|We Are All Perfectly Fine
|Jillian Horton
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|6
|8
|All Together Now
|Alan Doyle
|Doubleday Canada
|$27.00
|9
|The Skin We're In
|Desmond Cole
|Doubleday Canada
|$29.95
|9
|10
|If I Knew Then
|Jann Arden
|Random House Canada
|$32.00
|8
Juvenile: March 20, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel: Claudia and the New Girl
|Ann M. Martin and Gabriela Epstein
|Graphix
|$16.99
|3
|2
|The Dangerous Gift
|Tui T. Sutherland
|Scholastic Press
|$22.99
|2
|3
|Chain of Iron
|Cassandra Clare
|Margaret K. McElderry Books
|$29.99
|1
|4
|They Both Die at the End
|Adam Silvera
|Quill Tree
|$14.99
|5
|The Good Egg Presents: the Great Eggscape!
|Jory John; Pete Oswald
|HarperCollins Canada
|$13.50
|8
|6
|Cat Kid Comic Club
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|5
|7
|Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Worst Day
|Ann. M. Martin and Katy Farina
|Graphix
|$13.99
|6
|8
|InvestiGators: off the Hook
|John Patrick Green
|First Second Books
|$13.50
|9
|Green Eggs and Ham
|Seuss
|Random House Books for Young Readers
|$12.99
|7
|10
|I Love You to the Moon and Back
|Amelia Hepworth and Tim Warnes
|Tiger Tales
|$10.99
|10
Self Improvement: March 20, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|3
|2
|Think Again
|Adam Grant
|Viking
|$37.00
|1
|3
|Rich Dad Poor Dad
|Robert T. Kiyosaki
|Plata
|$11.99
|2
|4
|Think Like a Monk
|Jay Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|4
|5
|The Power of Now
|Eckhart Tolle
|New World Library
|$23.95
|5
|6
|The Four Agreements
|Don Miguel Ruiz and Janet Mills
|Amber-Allen Publishing
|$18.95
|6
|7
|How to Win Friends and Influence People
|Dale Carnegie
|Pocket
|$22.99
|10
|8
|Little Book of Mindfulness
|Patricia Collard
|Gaia
|$10.99
|9
|Mind over Mood, Second Edition
|Dennis Greenberger; Christine A. Padesky; Aaron T. Beck
|The Guilford Press
|$34.13
|10
|Super Attractor
|Gabrielle Bernstein
|Hay House
|$22.99
Romance Erotica: March 20, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|Forever MacGregor
|Nora Roberts
|Silhouette
|$12.99
|2
|Perfect Partners
|Debbie Macomber
|Mira
|$12.99
|3
|Fairytale Forever
|Debbie Macomber
|Mira
|$12.99
|4
|The Viscount Who Loved Me
|Julia Quinn
|Avon
|$11.99
|5
|An Offer from a Gentleman
|Julia Quinn
|Avon
|$11.99
|6
|When He Was Wicked
|Julia Quinn
|Avon
|$11.99
|7
|The Last Garden in England
|Julia Kelly
|Gallery
|$24.99
|8
|To Sir Phillip, with Love
|Julia Quinn
|Avon
|$11.99
|9
|Bridgerton [TV Tie-In]
|Julia Quinn
|Avon
|$12.99
|10
|Paris Dressmaker
|Kristy Cambron
|Thomas Nelson
|$32.03
