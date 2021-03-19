 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Bestsellers

Register
AdChoices

The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of March 20, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Build your reading list with the Globe Books newsletter. Sign up today.

Hardcover Fiction: March 20, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1The Rose CodeKate QuinnWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.9962
2LaterStephen KingHard Case Crime$19.9512
3The Paris LibraryJanet Skeslien CharlesSimon & Schuster$24.9936
4The Lost ApothecarySarah PennerPark Row Books$24.991
5The Four WindsKristin HannahSt. Martin's Press$37.9956
6The AffairDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.9982
7Klara and the SunKazuo IshiguroKnopf Canada$34.0022
8The Midnight LibraryMatt HaigHarper Avenue$21.991
9Jonny AppleseedJoshua WhiteheadArsenal Pulp Press$19.951
10The Girst Are All So Nice HereLaurie Elizabeth FlynnSimon & Schuster$24.991

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: March 20, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Beyond OrderJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.951
2How to Do the WorkNicole LePeraHarper Wave$23.99
3The Code BreakerWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster$40.00
4CrossroadsKaleb DahlgrenCollins$32.99
5Keep SharpSanjay GuptaSimon & Schuster$37.002
6UntamedGlennon DoyleThe Dial$37.005
7Be Kind, Be Calm, Be SafeBonnie Henry; Lynn HenryAllen Lane$26.95
8A Promised LandBarack ObamaCrown$55.003
9Floret Farm's Discovering DahliasErin Benzakein; Julie Chai; Chris Benzakein; Jill JorgensenChronicle Books LLC$35.95
10How to Avoid a Climate DisasterBill GatesKnopf Canada$34.004

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: March 20, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Camino WindsJohn GrishamDell$12.991
2HushJames Patterson; Candice FoxGrand Central$12.992
3Journey of the PharaohsClive Cussler; Graham BrownG.P. Putnam's Sons$12.993
4We Begin at the EndChris WhitakerHenry Holt & Company$24.997
5The Numbers GameDanielle SteelDell$11.994
6Vanishing ActsJodi PicoultPocket Books$12.996
7The 20th VictimJames Patterson; Maxine PaetroGrand Central$22.995
8RevengeJames Patterson; Andrew HolmesGrand Central$12.998
9The Hunting PartyLucy FoleyWilliam Morrow$12.99
10Forever MacGregorNora RobertsSilhouette$12.9910

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: March 20, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.951
2Jonny AppleseedJoshua WhiteheadArsenal Pulp Press$19.95
3The Girls Are All So Nice HereLaurie Elizabeth FlynnSimon & Schuster$24.99
4Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.003
5Our Darkest NightJennifer RobsonWilliam Morrow$23.994
6HenchNatalie Zina WalschotsWilliam Morrow $23.9910
7Return of the TricksterEden RobinsonKnopf Canada$32.002
8Butter Honey Pig BreadFrancesca EkwuyasiArsenal Pulp Press$23.957
9Search for HerRick MofinaMira$12.99
10A Town Called SolaceMary LawsonKnopf Canada$32.005

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: March 20, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1CrossroadsKaleb DahlgrenCollins$32.99
2Be Kind, Be Calm, Be SafeBonnie Henry; Lynn HenryAllen Lane$26.95
3Two Trees Make a ForestJessica J. LeeHamish Hamilton$24.957
4Neglected No MoreAndre PicardRandom House Canada$19.952
521 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.954
6From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.995
7We Are All Perfectly FineJillian HortonHarperCollins Canada$23.996
8All Together NowAlan DoyleDoubleday Canada$27.00
9The Skin We're InDesmond ColeDoubleday Canada$29.959
10If I Knew ThenJann ArdenRandom House Canada$32.008

(Return to top)


Juvenile: March 20, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel: Claudia and the New GirlAnn M. Martin and Gabriela EpsteinGraphix$16.993
2The Dangerous GiftTui T. SutherlandScholastic Press$22.992
3Chain of IronCassandra ClareMargaret K. McElderry Books$29.991
4They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$14.99
5The Good Egg Presents: the Great Eggscape!Jory John; Pete OswaldHarperCollins Canada$13.508
6Cat Kid Comic ClubDav PilkeyGraphix$15.995
7Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Worst DayAnn. M. Martin and Katy FarinaGraphix$13.996
8InvestiGators: off the HookJohn Patrick GreenFirst Second Books$13.50
9Green Eggs and HamSeussRandom House Books for Young Readers$12.997
10I Love You to the Moon and BackAmelia Hepworth and Tim WarnesTiger Tales$10.9910

(Return to top)


Self Improvement: March 20, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.993
2Think AgainAdam GrantViking$37.001
3Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.992
4Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.994
5The Power of NowEckhart TolleNew World Library$23.955
6The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz and Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$18.956
7How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.9910
8Little Book of MindfulnessPatricia CollardGaia$10.99
9Mind over Mood, Second EditionDennis Greenberger; Christine A. Padesky; Aaron T. BeckThe Guilford Press$34.13
10Super AttractorGabrielle BernsteinHay House$22.99

(Return to top)


Romance Erotica: March 20, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Forever MacGregorNora RobertsSilhouette$12.99
2Perfect PartnersDebbie MacomberMira $12.99
3Fairytale ForeverDebbie MacomberMira $12.99
4The Viscount Who Loved MeJulia QuinnAvon$11.99
5An Offer from a GentlemanJulia QuinnAvon$11.99
6When He Was WickedJulia QuinnAvon$11.99
7The Last Garden in EnglandJulia KellyGallery$24.99
8To Sir Phillip, with LoveJulia QuinnAvon$11.99
9Bridgerton [TV Tie-In]Julia QuinnAvon$12.99
10Paris DressmakerKristy CambronThomas Nelson$32.03

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies