The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: March 23, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast WeekWeeks on List
1The WomenKristin HannahSt. Martin's Press$40.0016
2Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99340
3A Touch of ChaosScarlett St. ClairSourcebooks$28.99-1
4Empire of the DamnedJay Kristoff; Bon OrthwickSt. Martin's Press$42.00-1
5The Phoenix CrownKate Quinn; Janie ChangWilliam Morrow $25.9945
6Iron FlameRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$39.99518
7Still See You EverywhereLisa GardnerGrand Central $25.99-1
8BrideAli HazelwoodBerkley$25.9986
9The New Couple In 5BLisa UngerPark Row Books$25.9962
10A Fate Inked in BloodDanielle L. JensenDel Ray$39.9973

Hardcover Non-Fiction: March 23, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Menopause BrainLisa Moscon; Maria ShriverPenguin Publishing $39.99-
2The Heart of a SuperfanNav Bhatia; Tamara BalujaDoubleday Canada$36.953
3The Psychology of MoneyMorgan HouselHarriman House $24.99-
4OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.004
5The House of Hidden MeaningsRuPaulDey Street Books$36.991
6Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.996
7The Return of Great PowersJim SciuttoPenguin Publishing $39.99-
8SupercommunicatorsCharles DuhiggDoubleday Canada$38.005
9MeditationsMarcus Aurelius; Gregory HaysModern Library$13.00-
10The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.9510

Paperback Fiction: March 23, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1A Court of Thorns and RosesSarah J. MaasBloomsbury $25.002
2Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$25.991
3DuneFrank HerbertAce$14.993
4IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.995
5A Little LifeHanya YanagiharaKnopf Doubleday$24.00-
6Twisted LoveAna HuangBloom Books$26.996
7The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.00-
8The HousemaidFreida McFaddenGrand Central $16.9910
9A Court of Mist and FurySarah J. MaasBloomsbury Publishing $25.00-
10The InmateFreida McFaddenPoisoned Pen Press$26.994

Canadian Fiction: March 23, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Phoenix CrownKate Quinn; Janie ChangWilliam Morrow $25.991
2A Fate Inked in BloodDanielle L. JensenDel Ray$39.992
3Twenty-Seven MinutesAshley TateDoubleday Canada$26.956
4Butcher and BlackbirdBrynne WeaverZando$23.995
5The FutureCatherine Leroux; Susan OuriouBiblioasis$24.957
6The InheritanceJoanna GoodmanHarperCollins $24.99-
7Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.954
8Denison AvenueDaniel Innes; Christina WongECW Press$32.953
9The Mystery GuestNita ProseViking$24.959
10A Man DownstairsNicole LundriganViking$24.958

Canadian Non-Fiction: March 23, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Heart of a SuperfanNav Bhatia; Tamara BalujaDoubleday Canada$36.951
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
3The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.954
4The Gardener's Guide to Native Plants of the Southern Great Lakes RegionRick Gray; Shaun BoothFirefly Books$45.00-
5When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.005
6Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.997
7My Effin' LifeGeddy LeeHarper$50.0010
8True ReconciliationJody Wilson-RaybouldMcClelland & Stewart$32.95-
9Hold on to Your KidsGordon Neufeld; Gabor MatéKnopf Canada$24.00-
1021 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$21.00-

Juvenile: March 23, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Little Blue Truck's SpringtimeAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$17.501
2Waverider: a Graphic Novel (Amulet #9)Kazu KibuishiGraphix$19.993
3Cat Kid Comic Club InfluencersDav PilkeyGraphix$16.997
4InvestiGators: Agents of S. U. I. T. : from Badger to WorseJohn Patrick Green; Christopher Hastings; Pat LewisFirst Second Books$16.995
5If Only I Had Told HerLaura NowlinSourcebooks$19.998
6Big Nate: This Means War!Lincoln PeirceAndrews McMeel $16.994
7BSCG #15: Claudia and the Bad JokeAnn M. Martin; Arley NopraGraphix$16.996
8Winter Turning (Wings of Fire Graphic Novel #7)Tui T. SutherlandGraphix$16.999
9The Good Egg Presents: the Great Eggscape!Jory John; Pete OswaldHarper Collins$15.9910
10PowerlessLauren RobertsSimon & Schuster $24.99-

Self-Improvement: March 23, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Menopause BrainLisa Mosconi; Maria ShriverPenguin Publishing $39.99-
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.004
3The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.003
4101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog $20.997
5The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog $22.996
6The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.009
7Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.9910
8The Courage to Be DislikedIchiro Kishimi; Fumitake KogaSimon & Schuster$29.99-
9The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz; Janet MillsAmber-Allen $17.50-
10The Pivot YearBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$23.99-

Biography: March 23, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1The Heart of a SuperfanNav Bhatia; Tamara BalujaDoubleday Canada$36.95
2The House of Hidden MeaningsRuPaulHarperCollins $36.99
3Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.99
4American PrometheusKai Bird; Martin J. SherwinKnopf Doubleday $34.00
5My Effin' LifeGeddy LeeHarper$50.00
6True ReconciliationJody Wilson-RaybouldMcClelland & Stewart$32.95
7How to Walk into a RoomEmily P. FreemanHarperCollins $33.50
8Be UsefulArnold SchwarzeneggerPenguin Press$37.99
9The Darkest WhiteEric BlehmHarperCollins $25.99
10Elon MuskWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster$44.99

