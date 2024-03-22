Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.
Hardcover Fiction: March 23, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|Weeks on List
|1
|The Women
|Kristin Hannah
|St. Martin's Press
|$40.00
|1
|6
|2
|Fourth Wing
|Rebecca Yarros
|Red Tower Books
|$34.99
|3
|40
|3
|A Touch of Chaos
|Scarlett St. Clair
|Sourcebooks
|$28.99
|-
|1
|4
|Empire of the Damned
|Jay Kristoff; Bon Orthwick
|St. Martin's Press
|$42.00
|-
|1
|5
|The Phoenix Crown
|Kate Quinn; Janie Chang
|William Morrow
|$25.99
|4
|5
|6
|Iron Flame
|Rebecca Yarros
|Red Tower Books
|$39.99
|5
|18
|7
|Still See You Everywhere
|Lisa Gardner
|Grand Central
|$25.99
|-
|1
|8
|Bride
|Ali Hazelwood
|Berkley
|$25.99
|8
|6
|9
|The New Couple In 5B
|Lisa Unger
|Park Row Books
|$25.99
|6
|2
|10
|A Fate Inked in Blood
|Danielle L. Jensen
|Del Ray
|$39.99
|7
|3
Hardcover Non-Fiction: March 23, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Menopause Brain
|Lisa Moscon; Maria Shriver
|Penguin Publishing
|$39.99
|-
|2
|The Heart of a Superfan
|Nav Bhatia; Tamara Baluja
|Doubleday Canada
|$36.95
|3
|3
|The Psychology of Money
|Morgan Housel
|Harriman House
|$24.99
|-
|4
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|4
|5
|The House of Hidden Meanings
|RuPaul
|Dey Street Books
|$36.99
|1
|6
|Fast Like a Girl
|Mindy Pelz
|Hay House
|$33.99
|6
|7
|The Return of Great Powers
|Jim Sciutto
|Penguin Publishing
|$39.99
|-
|8
|Supercommunicators
|Charles Duhigg
|Doubleday Canada
|$38.00
|5
|9
|Meditations
|Marcus Aurelius; Gregory Hays
|Modern Library
|$13.00
|-
|10
|The Myth of Normal
|Gabor Maté; Daniel Maté
|Knopf Canada
|$39.95
|10
Paperback Fiction: March 23, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|A Court of Thorns and Roses
|Sarah J. Maas
|Bloomsbury
|$25.00
|2
|2
|Happy Place
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$25.99
|1
|3
|Dune
|Frank Herbert
|Ace
|$14.99
|3
|4
|Icebreaker
|Hannah Grace
|Atria Books
|$24.99
|5
|5
|A Little Life
|Hanya Yanagihara
|Knopf Doubleday
|$24.00
|-
|6
|Twisted Love
|Ana Huang
|Bloom Books
|$26.99
|6
|7
|The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo
|Taylor Jenkins Reid
|Washington Square Press
|$23.00
|-
|8
|The Housemaid
|Freida McFadden
|Grand Central
|$16.99
|10
|9
|A Court of Mist and Fury
|Sarah J. Maas
|Bloomsbury Publishing
|$25.00
|-
|10
|The Inmate
|Freida McFadden
|Poisoned Pen Press
|$26.99
|4
Canadian Fiction: March 23, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Phoenix Crown
|Kate Quinn; Janie Chang
|William Morrow
|$25.99
|1
|2
|A Fate Inked in Blood
|Danielle L. Jensen
|Del Ray
|$39.99
|2
|3
|Twenty-Seven Minutes
|Ashley Tate
|Doubleday Canada
|$26.95
|6
|4
|Butcher and Blackbird
|Brynne Weaver
|Zando
|$23.99
|5
|5
|The Future
|Catherine Leroux; Susan Ouriou
|Biblioasis
|$24.95
|7
|6
|The Inheritance
|Joanna Goodman
|HarperCollins
|$24.99
|-
|7
|Meet Me at the Lake
|Carley Fortune
|Viking
|$24.95
|4
|8
|Denison Avenue
|Daniel Innes; Christina Wong
|ECW Press
|$32.95
|3
|9
|The Mystery Guest
|Nita Prose
|Viking
|$24.95
|9
|10
|A Man Downstairs
|Nicole Lundrigan
|Viking
|$24.95
|8
Canadian Non-Fiction: March 23, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Heart of a Superfan
|Nav Bhatia; Tamara Baluja
|Doubleday Canada
|$36.95
|1
|2
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|2
|3
|The Myth of Normal
|Gabor Maté; Daniel Maté
|Knopf Canada
|$39.95
|4
|4
|The Gardener's Guide to Native Plants of the Southern Great Lakes Region
|Rick Gray; Shaun Booth
|Firefly Books
|$45.00
|-
|5
|When the Body Says No
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$24.00
|5
|6
|Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing
|Matthew Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$39.99
|7
|7
|My Effin' Life
|Geddy Lee
|Harper
|$50.00
|10
|8
|True Reconciliation
|Jody Wilson-Raybould
|McClelland & Stewart
|$32.95
|-
|9
|Hold on to Your Kids
|Gordon Neufeld; Gabor Maté
|Knopf Canada
|$24.00
|-
|10
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$21.00
|-
Juvenile: March 23, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Little Blue Truck's Springtime
|Alice Schertle; Jill McElmurry
|Clarion Books
|$17.50
|1
|2
|Waverider: a Graphic Novel (Amulet #9)
|Kazu Kibuishi
|Graphix
|$19.99
|3
|3
|Cat Kid Comic Club Influencers
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$16.99
|7
|4
|InvestiGators: Agents of S. U. I. T. : from Badger to Worse
|John Patrick Green; Christopher Hastings; Pat Lewis
|First Second Books
|$16.99
|5
|5
|If Only I Had Told Her
|Laura Nowlin
|Sourcebooks
|$19.99
|8
|6
|Big Nate: This Means War!
|Lincoln Peirce
|Andrews McMeel
|$16.99
|4
|7
|BSCG #15: Claudia and the Bad Joke
|Ann M. Martin; Arley Nopra
|Graphix
|$16.99
|6
|8
|Winter Turning (Wings of Fire Graphic Novel #7)
|Tui T. Sutherland
|Graphix
|$16.99
|9
|9
|The Good Egg Presents: the Great Eggscape!
|Jory John; Pete Oswald
|Harper Collins
|$15.99
|10
|10
|Powerless
|Lauren Roberts
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
Self-Improvement: March 23, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Menopause Brain
|Lisa Mosconi; Maria Shriver
|Penguin Publishing
|$39.99
|-
|2
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|4
|3
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene; Joost Elffers
|Penguin
|$35.00
|3
|4
|101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog
|$20.99
|7
|5
|The Mountain Is You
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog
|$22.99
|6
|6
|The Creative Act
|Rick Rubin
|Penguin Press
|$42.00
|9
|7
|Fast Like a Girl
|Mindy Pelz
|Hay House
|$33.99
|10
|8
|The Courage to Be Disliked
|Ichiro Kishimi; Fumitake Koga
|Simon & Schuster
|$29.99
|-
|9
|The Four Agreements
|Don Miguel Ruiz; Janet Mills
|Amber-Allen
|$17.50
|-
|10
|The Pivot Year
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog Books
|$23.99
|-
Biography: March 23, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|The Heart of a Superfan
|Nav Bhatia; Tamara Baluja
|Doubleday Canada
|$36.95
|2
|The House of Hidden Meanings
|RuPaul
|HarperCollins
|$36.99
|3
|Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing
|Matthew Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$39.99
|4
|American Prometheus
|Kai Bird; Martin J. Sherwin
|Knopf Doubleday
|$34.00
|5
|My Effin' Life
|Geddy Lee
|Harper
|$50.00
|6
|True Reconciliation
|Jody Wilson-Raybould
|McClelland & Stewart
|$32.95
|7
|How to Walk into a Room
|Emily P. Freeman
|HarperCollins
|$33.50
|8
|Be Useful
|Arnold Schwarzenegger
|Penguin Press
|$37.99
|9
|The Darkest White
|Eric Blehm
|HarperCollins
|$25.99
|10
|Elon Musk
|Walter Isaacson
|Simon & Schuster
|$44.99
