The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: March 25, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1I Will Find YouHarlan CobenGrand Central Publishing$38.00-1
2It Starts with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99321
3Worthy OpponentsDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.9922
4Old Babes in the WoodMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$37.0012
5Hello Beautiful (Oprah's Book Club)Ann NapolitanoThe Dial Press$37.99-1
6Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and TomorrowGabrielle ZevinViking$34.9555
7Künstlers in ParadiseCathleen SchineHenry Holt$36.99-1
8The Book of RainThomas WhartonRandom House Canada$35.95-1
9Someone Else's ShoesJojo MoyesPamela Dorman Books$39.00-5
10Birnam WoodEleanor CattonMcClelland & Stewart$36.9542

Hardcover Non-Fiction: March 25, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1SparePrince Harry, The Duke of SussexRandom House Canada$47.001
28 Rules of LoveJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.992
3ParisParis HiltonDey Street Books$37.00-
4The Movement MiracleMiranda Esmonde-WhiteRandom House Canada$40.00-
5The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.506
6The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.953
7Love, PamelaPamela AndersonDey Street Books$37.004
812 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.009
9Young ForeverMark HymanLittle Brown & Company$37.005
10The Light We CarryMichelle ObamaCrown$42.00-

Paperback Fiction: March 25, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Never NeverColleen Hoover; Tarryn FisherHarlequin$22.431
2Heart BonesColleen HooverAtria Books$24.993
3A Death at the PartyAmy StuartSimon & Schuster$24.992
4The Four WindsKristin HannahSaint Martin's Griffin$24.99-
5MercyDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$12.994
6It's One of UsJ. T. EllisonMira$24.996
7Women TalkingMiriam ToewsVintage Canada$22.00-
8Death of the Black WidowJames Patterson; J. D. BarkerGrand Central Publishing$12.995
9Pineapple StreetJenny JacksonViking$24.95-
1022 SecondsJames Patterson; Maxine PaetroGrand Central Publishing$23.99-

Canadian Fiction: March 25, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1A Death at the PartyAmy StuartSimon & Schuster$24.992
2Women TalkingMiriam ToewsVintage Canada$22.005
3Old Babes in the WoodMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$37.001
4The Book of RainThomas WhartonRandom House Canada$35.95-
5Birnam WoodEleanor CattonMcClelland & Stewart$36.953
6Murder at Haven's RockKelley ArmstrongMinotaur Books$23.997
7GreenwoodMichael ChristieMcClelland & Stewart$22.006
8Pure ColourSheila HetiVintage Canada$22.00-
9The Story of UsCatherine HernandezHarper Avenue$23.99-
10Eight StringsMargaret DeRosiaSimon & Schuster$24.99-

Canadian Non-Fiction: March 25, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Movement MiracleMiranda Esmonde-WhiteRandom House Canada$40.00-
2Run Towards the DangerSarah PolleyPenguin Canada$22.002
3The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.951
4Love, PamelaPamela AndersonDey Street Books$37.003
512 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.005
6Song of the SparrowTara MacLeanHarper Avenue$25.99-
7When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.006
8DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly$39.959
9Rez RulesChief Clarence LouieMcClelland & Stewart$22.00-
10Scattered MindsGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.008

Juvenile: March 25, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1InvestiGators: Agents of S.U.I.T.John Patrick Green; Christopher Hastings; Pat LewisFirst Second Books$14.993
2Cat Kid Comic Club 4 CollaborationsDav PilkeyGraphix$16.994
3The Adventures of Captain UnderpantsDav PilkeyScholastic$16.99-
4Big Nate: Nailed It!Lincoln PeirceAndrews McMeel Publishing$16.998
5Mary Anne's Bad Luck MysteryAnn M. Martin; Cynthia Yuan ChengGraphix$16.996
6One of Us Is LyingKaren M. McManusDelacorte Press$17.99-
7Diper Överlöde (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 17)Jeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.99-
8Moon RisingTui T. SutherlandGraphix$16.995
9Karen's BirthdayAnn M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$15.9910
10Curse of the Shadow Dragon: a Branches Book (Dragon Masters #23)Tracey West; Graham HowellsScholastic$7.991

Self-Improvement: March 25, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Movement MiracleMiranda Esmonde-WhiteRandom House Canada$40.00-
2The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.001
3The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.993
4Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.992
5101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.997
6The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.996
7Mind over MoodDennis Greenberger; Christine A. Padesky; Aaron T. BeckThe Guilford Press$33.604
8The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin$42.00-
9Young ForeverMark HymanLittle Brown & Company$37.005
10How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$24.998

Mystery: March 25, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1I Will Find YouHarlan CobenGrand Central Publishing$38.00
2A Death at the PartyAmy StuartSimon & Schuster$24.99
3MercyDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$12.99
4It's One of UsJ. T. EllisonMira$24.99
5Death of the Black WidowJames Patterson; J. D. BarkerGrand Central Publishing$12.99
622 SecondsJames Patterson; Maxine PaetroGrand Central Publishing$23.99
73 Days to LiveJames PattersonGrand Central Publishing$22.99
8The Red BookJames Patterson; David EllisGrand Central Publishing$12.99
9Confessions on the 7:45Lisa UngerPark Row Books$12.99
10VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.99

Previous Bestsellers Lists

