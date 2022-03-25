Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: March 26, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1The War of Two QueensJennifer L. ArmentroutBlue Box Press$23.67102
2It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99318
3The Paris ApartmentLucy FoleyWilliam Morrow$24.9924
4Run, Rose, RunJames Patterson; Dolly PartonLittle Brown$38.0012
5Looking for JaneHeather MarshallSimon & Schuster$24.9943
6The Love HypothesisAli HazelwoodBerkley$22.00712
7Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.95-1
8One Italian SummerRebecca SerleAtria Books$24.9963
9High StakesDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.9982
10The MaidNita ProseViking$24.95911

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: March 26, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.001
2If I Knew ThenJann ArdenRandom House Canada$32.00-
3Run Towards the DangerSarah PolleyHamish Hamilton$35.002
4The Betrayal of Anne FrankRosemary SullivanHarperCollins Canada$34.993
5No One Wins AloneMark MessierSimon & Schuster$39.99-
6The Next Age of UncertaintyStephen PolozAllen Lane$36.0010
7Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.955
8Principles for Dealing with the Changing World OrderRay Dalio Avid Reader Press$45.006
9Burning QuestionsMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$36.954
10Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.957

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: March 26, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.991
2Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 4Gege AkutamiViz Media$12.99-
3SooleyJohn GrishamAnchor$12.992
4The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.004
5DaylightDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$22.995
6Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, Vol. 1Koyoharu GotougeViz Media$12.99-
721st BirthdayJames Patterson; Maxine PaetroGrand Central Publishing$22.99-
8Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.997
9The Alice NetworkKate QuinnWilliam Morrow$12.998
10The Atlas SixOlivie BlakeTom Doherty Associates$34.993

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: March 26, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Looking for JaneHeather MarshallSimon & Schuster$24.991
2The MaidNita ProseViking$24.952
3Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.993
4Her Last GoodbyeRick MofinaMira$12.995
5Daughters of the DeerDanielle DanielRandom House Canada$24.004
6ScarboroughCatherine HernandezArsenal Pulp Press$19.956
7Good Girl ComplexElle KennedySaint Martin's Griffin$22.998
8State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.997
9The Last Grand DuchessBryn TurnbullMira$21.999
10Find You FirstLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.99-

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: March 26, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1If I Knew ThenJann ArdenRandom House Canada$19.958
2Run Towards the DangerSarah PolleyHamish Hamilton$35.001
3The Betrayal of Anne FrankRosemary SullivanHarperCollins Canada$34.992
4No One Wins AloneMark Messier; Jimmy RobertsSimon & Schuster$39.99-
5The Next Age of UncertaintyStephen PolozAllen Lane$36.007
6Burning QuestionsMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$36.953
7Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.954
8Life in the City of Dirty WaterClayton Thomas-MullerAllen Lane$29.955
9Nothing but the TruthMarie HeneinSignal$32.95-
1012 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.95-

(Return to top)


Juvenile: March 26, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Baby-Sitters's Club: Good-Bye Stacey, Good-ByeAnn M. Martin; Gabriela EpsteinGraphix$16.991
2The Good Egg Presents: the Great Eggscape!Jory John; Pete OswaldHarperCollins Canada$13.505
3Cat Kid Comic Club PerspectivesDav PilkeyGraphix$15.992
4A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.994
5InvestiGators: Braver and BoulderJohn Patrick GreenFirst Second Books$14.993
6Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's School PictureAnn M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$13.998
7Girl in PiecesKathleen GlasgowEmber$14.99-
8They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$15.99-
9Big Nate: Beware of Low-Flying Corn MuffinsLincoln PeirceAndrews McMeel Publishing$15.9910
10Wings Of Fire Graphic Novel: The Brightest NightTui T. Sutherland; Mike HolmesGraphix$16.999

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: March 26, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$18.691
2The Science of NutritionRhiannon LambertDK$39.002
3The Gifts of ImperfectionBrené BrownHazelden$22.953
4Life ForceTony Robbins; Peter H. Diamandis; Robert HaririSimon & Schuster$39.994
5The Secret to Love, Health, and MoneyRhonda ByrneAtria Books$25.006
6Super GutWilliam DavisCollins$24.997
7The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.9910
8Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.999
9When You're Ready, This Is How You HealBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.435
10You Are the MedicineAsha FrostHay House$23.99-

(Return to top)


Cooking: March 26, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1PlantYouCarleigh Bodrug; Will BulsiewiczHachette GO$38.00
2The WokJ. Kenji López-AltW. W. Norton$66.00
3Mandy's Gourmet SaladsRebecca Wolfe; Meredith Erickson; Mandy WolfeAppetite by Random House$35.00
4Mooncakes and Milk BreadKristina ChoHarper Horizon$36.99
5Half Baked Harvest Super SimpleTieghan GerardClarkson Potter$39.99
7Yum and YummerGreta PodleskiOne Spoon Media$34.95
8Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf LoveNoor Murad; Yotam OttolenghiAppetite by Random House$37.50
9Joshua WeissmanJoshua WeissmanAlpha$39.00
10Skinnytaste Air Fryer DinnersGina Homolka; Heather K. JonesClarkson Potter$29.99

(Return to top)


(Return to top)

