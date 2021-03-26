 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of March 27, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: March 27, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week
1The Rose CodeKate QuinnWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.991
2LaterStephen KingHard Case Crime$19.952
3The Paris LibraryJanet Skeslien CharlesSimon & Schuster$24.993
4The Lost ApothecarySarah PennerPark Row Books$24.994
5We Begin at the EndChris WhitakerHenry Holt & Co.$24.99-
6The Midnight LibraryMatt HaigHarper Avenue$21.999
7The Four WindsKristin HannahSt. Martin's Press$37.995
8Search for HerRick MofinaMIRA$12.99-
9The AffairDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.996
10The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.957

Hardcover Non-Fiction: March 27, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1CrossroadsKaleb DahlgrenCollins$32.994
2ValuesMark CarneySignal$39.95-
3Beyond OrderJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.951
4How to Do the WorkNicole LePeraHarper Wave$23.992
5How to Avoid a Climate DisasterBill GatesKnopf Canada$34.0010
6The Code BreakerWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster$40.003
7Keep SharpSanjay GuptaSimon & Schuster$37.005
8This Is the FireDon LemonLittle Brown & Company$35.00-
9UntamedGlennon DoyleThe Dial$37.006
10A Promised LandBarack ObamaCrown$55.008

Paperback Fiction: March 27, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Camino WindsJohn GrishamDell$12.991
2HushJames Patterson; Candice FoxGrand Central$12.992
3We Begin at the EndChris WhitakerHenry Holt & Company$24.994
4Journey of the PharaohsClive Cussler; Graham BrownG.P. Putnam's Sons$12.993
5The 20th VictimJames Patterson; Maxine PaetroGrand Central$22.997
6Flesh and BloodPatricia CornwellWilliam Morrow & Company$12.99-
7Vanishing ActsJodi PicoultPocket Books$12.996
8The Numbers GameDanielle SteelDell$11.995
9Without FailLee ChildBerkley$12.99-
10The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.00-

Canadian Fiction: March 27, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Search for HerRick MofinaMira$12.999
2The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.951
3The Girls Are All So Nice HereLaurie Elizabeth FlynnSimon & Schuster$24.993
4Jonny AppleseedJoshua WhiteheadArsenal Pulp Press$19.952
5Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.004
6Our Darkest NightJennifer RobsonWilliam Morrow$23.995
7Return of the TricksterEden RobinsonKnopf Canada$32.007
8HenchNatalie Zina WalschotsWilliam Morrow $23.996
9A Town Called SolaceMary LawsonKnopf Canada$32.0010
10How to Pronounce KnifeSouvankham ThammavongsaMcClelland & Stewart$24.95-

Canadian Non-Fiction: March 27, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1CrossroadsKaleb DahlgrenCollins$32.992
2ValuesMark CarneySignal$39.95-
3Beyond OrderJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.951
4Be Kind, Be Calm, Be SafeBonnie Henry; Lynn HenryAllen Lane$26.953
5From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.997
6The Skin We're InDesmond ColeDoubleday Canada$29.9510
7Neglected No MoreAndre PicardRandom House Canada$19.955
8Two Trees Make a ForestJessica J. LeeHamish Hamilton$24.954
921 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.956
10We Are All Perfectly FineJillian HortonHarperCollins Canada$23.998

Juvenile: March 27, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Spooky StoriesJeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.99-
2The Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel: Claudia and the New GirlAnn M. Martin and Gabriela EpsteinGraphix$16.991
3The Good Egg Presents: the Great Eggscape!Jory John; Pete OswaldHarperCollins Canada$13.505
4The Dangerous GiftTui T. SutherlandScholastic Press$22.992
5Cat Kid Comic ClubDav PilkeyGraphix$15.996
6Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Worst DayAnn. M. Martin and Katy FarinaGraphix$13.997
7InvestiGators: off the HookJohn Patrick GreenFirst Second Books$13.508
8Chain of IronCassandra ClareMargaret K. McElderry Books$29.993
9I Love You to the Moon and BackAmelia Hepworth and Tim WarnesTiger Tales$10.9910
10Big Nate: In Your Face! (Volume 24)Lincoln PeirceAndrews McMeel Publishing$15.99-

Self Improvement: March 27, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.991
2Think AgainAdam GrantViking$37.002
3Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.993
4Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.994
5The Book of AwesomeNeil PasrichaG.P. Putnam's Sons$22.00-
6The Power of NowEckhart TolleNew World Library$23.955
7How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.997
8Set Boundaries, Find PeaceNedra Glover TawwabTarcherPerigee$35.00-
9The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz and Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$18.956
10The Energy ParadoxSteven R. GundryHarper Wave$36.99-

Historical Fiction: March 27, 2021

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1The Rose CodeKate QuinnWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.99
2The Paris LibraryJanet Skeslien CharlesSimon & Schuster$24.99
3The Lost ApothecarySarah PennerPark Row Books$24.99
4The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.00
5The Girl from the Channel IslandsJenny LecoatGraydon House$22.99
6Our Darkest NightJennifer RobsonWilliam Morrow$23.99
7The Henna ArtistAika JoshiMira$23.99
8The Jane Austen SocietyNatalie JennerSt. Martin's Press$23.99
9CirceMadeline MillerBack Bay Books$22.99
10EternalLisa ScottolineG.P. Putnam's Sons$37.00

Previous Bestsellers Lists

