Hardcover Fiction: March 30, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|Weeks on List
|1
|The Women
|Kristin Hannah
|St. Martin's Press
|$40.00
|1
|7
|2
|Fourth Wing
|Rebecca Yarros
|Red Tower Books
|$34.99
|3
|41
|3
|The #1 Lawyer
|James Patterson; Nancy Allen
|Little Brown
|$39.00
|-
|1
|4
|Iron Flame
|Rebecca Yarros
|Red Tower Books
|$39.99
|5
|19
|5
|Expiration Dates
|Rebecca Serle
|Atria Books
|$24.99
|-
|1
|6
|The Phoenix Crown
|Kate Quinn; Janie Chang
|William Morrow
|$25.99
|4
|6
|7
|Bride
|Ali Hazelwood
|Berkley
|$25.99
|8
|7
|8
|Still See You Everywhere
|Lisa Gardner
|Grand Central
|$25.99
|-
|1
|9
|The New Couple In 5B
|Lisa Unger
|Park Row Books
|$25.99
|6
|3
|10
|The Inheritance
|Joanna Goodman
|Harper Paperbacks
|$24.99
|-
|1
Hardcover Non-Fiction: March 30, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|1
|The Psychology of Money
|Morgan Housel
|Harriman House
|$24.99
|3
|2
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|4
|3
|The Art of Final Fantasy XVI
|Square Enix
|Square Enix Books
|$53.99
|-
|4
|The Heart of a Superfan
|Nav Bhatia; Tamara Baluja
|Doubleday Canada
|$36.95
|2
|5
|Fast Like a Girl
|Mindy Pelz
|Hay House
|$33.99
|6
|6
|The Anxious Generation
|Jonathan Haidt
|Penguin Press
|$39.99
|-
|7
|I'm Glad My Mom Died
|Jennette McCurdy
|Simon & Schuster
|$36.99
|-
|8
|Supercommunicators
|Charles Duhigg
|Doubleday Canada
|$38.00
|8
|9
|Meditations
|Marcus Aurelius; Gregory Hays
|Modern Library
|$13.00
|9
|10
|The Menopause Brain
|Lisa Moscon; Maria Shriver
|Penguin Publishing
|$39.99
|1
Paperback Fiction: March 30, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|A Court of Thorns and Roses
|Sarah J. Maas
|Bloomsbury
|$25.00
|1
|2
|Happy Place
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$25.99
|2
|3
|Dune
|Frank Herbert
|Ace
|$14.99
|-
|4
|Icebreaker
|Hannah Grace
|Atria Books
|$24.99
|4
|5
|The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo
|Taylor Jenkins Reid
|Washington Square
|$23.00
|7
|6
|Out of Nowhere
|Sandra Brown
|Grand Central
|$25.99
|-
|7
|A Little Life
|Hanya Yanagihara
|Knopf Doubleday
|$24.00
|5
|8
|The Housemaid
|Freida McFadden
|Grand Central
|$16.99
|8
|9
|Twisted Love
|Ana Huang
|Bloom Books
|$26.99
|-
|10
|A Court of Mist and Fury
|Sarah J. Maas
|Bloomsbury Publishing Plc
|$25.00
|-
Canadian Fiction: March 30, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Phoenix Crown
|Kate Quinn; Janie Chang
|William Morrow
|$25.99
|1
|2
|The Inheritance
|Joanna Goodman
|HarperCollins
|$24.99
|6
|3
|A Fate Inked in Blood
|Danielle L. Jensen
|Del Ray
|$39.99
|2
|4
|Twenty-Seven Minutes
|Ashley Tate
|Doubleday Canada
|$26.95
|3
|5
|A Year of Last Things
|Michael Ondaatje
|McClelland & Stewart
|$34.00
|-
|6
|Butcher and Blackbird
|Brynne Weaver
|Zando
|$23.99
|4
|7
|Bad Cree
|Jessica Johns
|Harper Collins
|$24.99
|-
|8
|Consider Me
|Becka Mack
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
|9
|The Mystery Guest
|Nita Prose
|Viking
|$24.95
|9
|10
|Girl Abroad
|Elle Kennedy
|Sourcebooks
|$25.99
|-
Canadian Non-Fiction: March 30, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|2
|2
|The Heart of a Superfan
|Nav Bhatia; Tamara Baluja
|Doubleday Canada
|$36.95
|1
|3
|The Myth of Normal
|Gabor Maté; Daniel Maté
|Knopf Canada
|$39.95
|3
|4
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$21.00
|10
|5
|Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing
|Matthew Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$39.99
|6
|6
|Blood
|Jen Gunter
|Random House of Canada
|$32.00
|-
|7
|When the Body Says No
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$24.00
|5
|8
|Edible and Medicinal Plants of Canada
|Andy MacKinnon; John Arnason; Linda Kershaw
|Lone Pine Publishing
|$32.95
|-
|9
|My Effin' Life
|Geddy Lee
|Harper
|$50.00
|7
|10
|Scattered Minds
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$24.00
|-
Juvenile: March 30, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Dog Man #12: the Scarlet Shedder
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$19.99
|2
|Little Blue Truck's Springtime
|Alice Schertle; Jill McElmurry
|Clarion Books
|$17.50
|1
|3
|Little Blue Truck Feeling Happy
|Alice Schertle
|Harper Collins
|$18.50
|-
|4
|If Only I Had Told Her
|Laura Nowlin
|Sourcebooks
|$19.99
|5
|5
|We're Going on an Egg Hunt
|Laura Hughes; Martha Mumford
|Bloomsbury
|$10.99
|-
|6
|Cat Kid Comic Club Influencers
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$16.99
|3
|7
|Waverider: a Graphic Novel (Amulet #9)
|Kazu Kibuishi
|Graphix
|$19.99
|2
|8
|The Good Egg Presents: the Great Eggscape!
|Jory John; Pete Oswald
|Harper Collins
|$15.99
|9
|9
|Big Nate: This Means War!
|Lincoln Peirce
|Andrews McMeel
|$16.99
|6
|10
|BSCG #15: Claudia and the Bad Joke
|Ann M. Martin; Arley Nopra
|Graphix
|$16.99
|7
Self-Improvement: March 30, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene; Joost Elffers
|Penguin
|$35.00
|3
|2
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|2
|3
|The Mountain Is You
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog
|$22.99
|5
|4
|101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog
|$20.99
|4
|5
|Fast Like a Girl
|Mindy Pelz
|Hay House
|$33.99
|7
|6
|The Creative Act
|Rick Rubin
|Penguin Press
|$42.00
|6
|7
|The Pivot Year
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog
|$23.99
|10
|8
|It's Not You
|Ramani Durvasula
|Penguin Random House
|$39.00
|-
|9
|The Menopause Brain
|Lisa Mosconi; Maria Shriver
|Penguin Publishing
|$39.99
|1
|10
|The Four Agreements
|Don Miguel Ruiz; Janet Mills
|Amber-Allen
|$17.50
|9
Romance/Erotica: March 30, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|Happy Place
|Emily Henry
|Penguin
|$25.99
|2
|Icebreaker
|Hannah Grace
|Atria Books
|$24.99
|3
|Bride
|Ali Hazelwood
|Berkley
|$25.99
|4
|Twisted Love
|Ana Huang
|Bloom Books
|$26.99
|5
|It Starts with Us
|Colleen Hoover
|Atria Books
|$22.99
|6
|Hunting Adeline
|H. D. Carlton
|H. D. Carlton
|$25.69
|7
|Haunting Adeline
|H. D. Carlton
|H. D. Carlton
|$25.69
|8
|Butcher and Blackbird
|Brynne Weaver
|Zando
|$23.99
|9
|Twisted Games
|Ana Huang
|Sourcebooks
|$26.99
|10
|It Ends with Us
|Colleen Hoover
|Atria Books
|$22.99
