Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.

Hardcover Fiction: March 30, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1The WomenKristin HannahSt. Martin's Press$40.0017
2Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99341
3The #1 LawyerJames Patterson; Nancy AllenLittle Brown$39.00-1
4Iron FlameRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$39.99519
5Expiration DatesRebecca SerleAtria Books$24.99-1
6The Phoenix CrownKate Quinn; Janie ChangWilliam Morrow$25.9946
7BrideAli HazelwoodBerkley$25.9987
8Still See You EverywhereLisa GardnerGrand Central$25.99-1
9The New Couple In 5BLisa UngerPark Row Books$25.9963
10The InheritanceJoanna GoodmanHarper Paperbacks$24.99-1

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: March 30, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week
1The Psychology of MoneyMorgan HouselHarriman House$24.993
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.004
3The Art of Final Fantasy XVISquare EnixSquare Enix Books$53.99-
4The Heart of a SuperfanNav Bhatia; Tamara BalujaDoubleday Canada$36.952
5Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.996
6The Anxious GenerationJonathan HaidtPenguin Press$39.99-
7I'm Glad My Mom DiedJennette McCurdySimon & Schuster$36.99-
8SupercommunicatorsCharles DuhiggDoubleday Canada$38.008
9MeditationsMarcus Aurelius; Gregory HaysModern Library$13.009
10The Menopause BrainLisa Moscon; Maria ShriverPenguin Publishing$39.991

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: March 30, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1A Court of Thorns and RosesSarah J. MaasBloomsbury$25.001
2Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$25.992
3DuneFrank HerbertAce$14.99-
4IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.994
5The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square$23.007
6Out of NowhereSandra BrownGrand Central$25.99-
7A Little LifeHanya YanagiharaKnopf Doubleday$24.005
8The HousemaidFreida McFaddenGrand Central$16.998
9Twisted LoveAna HuangBloom Books$26.99-
10A Court of Mist and FurySarah J. MaasBloomsbury Publishing Plc$25.00-

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: March 30, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Phoenix CrownKate Quinn; Janie ChangWilliam Morrow$25.991
2The InheritanceJoanna GoodmanHarperCollins$24.996
3A Fate Inked in BloodDanielle L. JensenDel Ray$39.992
4Twenty-Seven MinutesAshley TateDoubleday Canada$26.953
5A Year of Last ThingsMichael OndaatjeMcClelland & Stewart$34.00-
6Butcher and BlackbirdBrynne WeaverZando$23.994
7Bad CreeJessica JohnsHarper Collins$24.99-
8Consider MeBecka MackSimon & Schuster$24.99-
9The Mystery GuestNita ProseViking$24.959
10Girl AbroadElle KennedySourcebooks$25.99-

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: March 30, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
2The Heart of a SuperfanNav Bhatia; Tamara BalujaDoubleday Canada$36.951
3The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.953
421 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$21.0010
5Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.996
6BloodJen GunterRandom House of Canada$32.00-
7When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.005
8Edible and Medicinal Plants of CanadaAndy MacKinnon; John Arnason; Linda KershawLone Pine Publishing$32.95-
9My Effin' LifeGeddy LeeHarper$50.007
10Scattered MindsGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-

(Return to top)


Juvenile: March 30, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Dog Man #12: the Scarlet ShedderDav PilkeyScholastic$19.99
2Little Blue Truck's SpringtimeAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$17.501
3Little Blue Truck Feeling HappyAlice SchertleHarper Collins$18.50-
4If Only I Had Told HerLaura NowlinSourcebooks$19.995
5We're Going on an Egg HuntLaura Hughes; Martha MumfordBloomsbury$10.99-
6Cat Kid Comic Club InfluencersDav PilkeyGraphix$16.993
7Waverider: a Graphic Novel (Amulet #9)Kazu KibuishiGraphix$19.992
8The Good Egg Presents: the Great Eggscape!Jory John; Pete OswaldHarper Collins$15.999
9Big Nate: This Means War!Lincoln PeirceAndrews McMeel$16.996
10BSCG #15: Claudia and the Bad JokeAnn M. Martin; Arley NopraGraphix$16.997

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: March 30, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.003
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
3The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog$22.995
4101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog$20.994
5Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.997
6The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.006
7The Pivot YearBrianna WiestThought Catalog$23.9910
8It's Not YouRamani DurvasulaPenguin Random House$39.00-
9The Menopause BrainLisa Mosconi; Maria ShriverPenguin Publishing$39.991
10The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz; Janet MillsAmber-Allen$17.509

(Return to top)


Romance/Erotica: March 30, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Happy PlaceEmily HenryPenguin$25.99
2IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.99
3BrideAli HazelwoodBerkley$25.99
4Twisted LoveAna HuangBloom Books$26.99
5It Starts with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
6Hunting AdelineH. D. CarltonH. D. Carlton$25.69
7Haunting AdelineH. D. CarltonH. D. Carlton$25.69
8Butcher and BlackbirdBrynne WeaverZando$23.99
9Twisted GamesAna HuangSourcebooks$26.99
10It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

Interact with The Globe

Trending

Four Saskatchewan family members dead in murder-suicide, RCMP say

Suspect charged after six people, including four children, killed in Ottawa

What is not a bare trust for tax purposes?

The five flashiest cars that stole the New York International Auto Show

Women lead here—but why do so many of them leave?

Carrick on Money

A spring 2024 guide to vehicle buying, including the latest on new vs used

Rob Carrick

RCMP find four dead during wellness check at home in rural Saskatchewan

Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc says decision on whether to excavate unmarked graves in Kamloops still unresolved