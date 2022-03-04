Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.

Hardcover Fiction: March 5, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1The Paris ApartmentLucy FoleyWilliam Morrow$24.99-1
2House of Sky and BreathSarah J. MaasBloomsbury Publishing$37.0012
3The MaidNita ProseViking$24.9528
4It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99415
5Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.9536
6The Love HypothesisAli HazelwoodBerkley$22.0059
7Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.99--
8AfraidLisa Jackson; Alexandra Ivy; Lisa ChildsZebra Books$12.99-1
9Her Last GoodbyeRick MofinaMira$12.9962
10The Midnight LibraryMatt HaigHarper Avenue$21.99--

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: March 5, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.001
2The Betrayal of Anne FrankRosemary SullivanHarperCollins Canada$34.992
3The Next Age of UncertaintyStephen PolozAllen Lane$36.00-
4Bitcoin WidowJennifer Robertson; Stephen KimberHarperCollins Canada$24.999
5Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.953
6All about Lovebell hooksWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$19.99-
7See Inside SpaceKatie DaynesUsborne Publishing$18.95-
8ToufahToufah Jallow; Kim PittawayRandom House Canada$24.95-
9Principles for Dealing with the Changing World OrderRay Dalio Avid Reader Press$45.008
10Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.955

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: March 5, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1SooleyJohn GrishamAnchor$12.992
2The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.001
3VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.993
4The Spanish Love DeceptionElena ArmasAtria Books$24.994
5The Palm Beach MurdersJames PattersonGrand Central$22.995
6Greenwich ParkKatherine FaulknerGallery Books$24.9910
7Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 0Gege AkutamiViz Media$12.997
8Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, Vol. 1Koyoharu GotougeViz Media$12.99-
9Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.009
10ScarboroughCatherine HernandezArsenal Pulp Press$19.95-

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: March 5, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The MaidNita ProseViking$24.951
2Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.993
3Her Last GoodbyeRick MofinaMira$12.992
4The Last Grand DuchessBryn TurnbullMira$21.994
5ScarboroughCatherine HernandezArsenal Pulp Press$19.955
6State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.996
7Find You FirstLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.999
8The School of MirrorsEva StachniakDoubleday Canada$23.00-
9When We Lost Our HeadsHeather O'NeillHarperCollins Canada$32.997
10Good Girl ComplexElle KennedySaint Martin's Griffin$22.99-

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: March 5, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Betrayal of Anne FrankRosemary SullivanHarperCollins Canada$34.991
2The Next Age of UncertaintyStephen PolozAllen Lane$36.00-
3Bitcoin WidowJennifer Robertson; Stephen KimberHarperCollins Canada$24.993
4ToufahToufah Jallow; Kim PittawayRandom House Canada$24.95-
5Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.952
6Life in the City of Dirty WaterClayton Thomas-MullerAllen Lane$29.954
721 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.956
812 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.958
9Indian in the CabinetJody Wilson-RaybouldHarperCollins Canada$34.9910
10Talking to CanadiansRick MercerDoubleday Canada$32.955

(Return to top)


Juvenile: March 5, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Baby-Sitters's Club: Good-Bye Stacey, Good-ByeAnn M. Martin; Gabriela EpsteinGraphix$16.991
2Cat Kid Comic Club PerspectivesDav PilkeyGraphix$15.992
3InvestiGators: Braver and BoulderJohn Patrick GreenFirst Second Books$14.99-
4A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.995
5Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's School PictureAnn M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$13.993
6Wings Of Fire Graphic Novel: The Brightest NightTui T. Sutherland; Mike HolmesGraphix$16.994
7They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$15.99-
8The Inheritance GamesJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$14.999
9Baby-Sitters Club: Kristy and the Snobs: a Graphic Novel Ann M. Martin; Chan ChauGraphix$16.997
10Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big ShotJeff KinneyAmulet$17.998

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: March 5, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$18.692
2Happy DaysGabrielle Bernstein; Richard C. SchwartzHay House$34.99-
3Life ForceTony Robbins; Peter H. Diamandis; Robert HaririSimon & Schuster$39.991
4The Secret to Love, Health, and MoneyRhonda ByrneAtria Books$25.003
5Super GutWilliam DavisCollins$24.994
6The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.435
7When You're Ready, This Is How You HealBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.438
8Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.996
9The Science of NutritionRhiannon LambertDK$39.00-
10The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.999

(Return to top)


Biography: March 5, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Bitcoin WidowJennifer Robertson; Stephen KimberHarperCollins Canada$24.99
2ToufahToufah Jallow; Kim PittawayRandom House Canada$24.95
3WillWill Smith; Mark MansonPenguin Press$40.00
4Life in the City of Dirty WaterClayton Thomas-MullerAllen Lane$29.95
5UntamedGlennon DoyleDial$37.00
6Indian in the CabinetJody Wilson-RaybouldHarperCollins Canada$34.99
7Talking to CanadiansRick MercerDoubleday Canada$32.95
8The Year of Magical ThinkingJoan DidionVintage$23.00
9Born a CrimeTrevor NoahAnchor Canada$22.00
10Between Two KingdomsSuleika JaouadRandom House$24.00

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles

Take a Break

Switch gears. Give your brain a workout and do today’s Daily Cryptic Crossword.

Cryptic Crossword

Scoop a new vibe in the numbers and do today’s Daily Sudoku.

Daily Sudoku

Kick back with the Daily Universal Crossword.

Daily Universal Crossword