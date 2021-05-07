The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of May 8, 2021

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.
Hardcover Fiction: May 8, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week's rank
|Weeks on List
|1
|Sooley
|John Grisham
|Doubleday
|$38.95
|-
|1
|2
|The Rose Code
|Kate Quinn
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$24.99
|1
|9
|3
|Finding Ashley
|Danielle Steel
|Delacorte Press
|$38.99
|-
|1
|4
|The Midnight Library
|Matt Haig
|Harper Avenue
|$21.99
|3
|8
|5
|A Gambling Man
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central
|$37.00
|2
|2
|6
|Letters Across the Sea
|Genevieve Graham
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
|1
|7
|The Lost Apothecary
|Sarah Penner
|Park Row Books
|$24.99
|4
|8
|8
|The Last Bookshop in London
|Madeline Martin
|Hanover Square Press
|$23.99
|5
|4
|9
|The Secret Path
|Karen Swan
|Macmillan
|$24.99
|-
|1
|10
|Klara and the Sun
|Kazuo Ishiguro
|Knopf Canada
|$34.00
|7
|2
Hardcover Non-Fiction: May 8, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|What Happened to You?
|Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$36.99
|-
|2
|The Bomber Mafia
|Malcolm Gladwell
|Little Brown & Co.
|$34.00
|-
|3
|World Travel
|Anthony Bourdain
|Ecco
|$43.50
|1
|4
|How to Do the Work
|Nicole LePera
|Harper Wave
|$23.99
|4
|5
|Crossroads
|Kaleb Dahlgren
|Collins
|$32.99
|2
|6
|Beyond Order
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$39.95
|5
|7
|Braiding Sweetgrass
|Robin Wall Kimmerer
|Milkweed Editions
|$26.95
|6
|8
|Untamed
|Glennon Doyle
|The Dial
|$37.00
|9
|9
|Collected: Colour + Neutral, Volume No 3
|Sarah Richardson
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.99
|-
|10
|The Light of Days
|Judy Batalion
|William Morrow
|$24.99
|3
Paperback Fiction: May 8, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's Rank
|1
|The Sentinel
|Lee Child; Andrew Child
|Dell
|$12.99
|-
|2
|Where the Crawdads Sing
|Delia Owens
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$24.00
|1
|3
|The Law of Innocence
|Michael Connelly
|Grand Central Publishing
|$22.99
|-
|4
|Under Currents
|Nora Roberts
|Saint Martin's Paperbacks
|$11.99
|2
|5
|The Wedding Dress
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|4
|6
|The Song of Achilles
|Madeline Miller
|Ecco
|$21.00
|5
|7
|The Midwife Murders
|James Patterson; Richard DiLallo
|Grand Central Publishing
|$12.99
|-
|8
|Killer Instinct
|James Patterson; Howard Roughan
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|6
|9
|Camino Winds
|John Grisham
|Dell
|$12.99
|3
|10
|Legacy of War
|Wilbur Smith
|Bonnier Zaffre
|$24.99
|8
Canadian Fiction: May 8, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's Rank
|1
|Letters Across the Sea
|Genevieve Graham
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|3
|2
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|1
|3
|Home Body
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|4
|4
|Jonny Appleseed
|Joshua Whitehead
|Arsenal Pulp Press
|$19.95
|2
|5
|The Girls Are All So Nice Here
|Laurie Elizabeth Flynn
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|6
|6
|The Handmaid's Tale
|Margaret Atwood
|McClelland & Stewart
|$19.95
|8
|7
|Find You First
|Linwood Barclay
|William Morrow
|$23.99
|-
|8
|A Lethal Lesson
|Iona Whishaw
|TouchWood Editions
|$18.68
|-
|9
|Lost Immunity
|Daniel Kalla
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|-
|10
|Meant to Be Immortal
|Lynsay Sands
|Avon Books
|$10.99
|-
Canadian Non-Fiction: May 8, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's Rank
|1
|Crossroads
|Kaleb Dahlgren
|Collins
|$32.99
|1
|2
|Beyond Order
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$39.95
|3
|3
|Collected: Colour + Neutral, Volume No 3
|Sarah Richardson
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.99
|-
|4
|The Light of Days
|Judy Batalion
|William Morrow & Co.
|$24.99
|2
|5
|Values
|Mark Carney
|Signal
|$39.95
|4
|6
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$19.95
|9
|7
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
|8
|When the Body Says No
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$22.95
|-
|9
|Goodbye, Again
|Jonny Sun
|Harper Perennial
|$24.99
|5
|10
|The Obesity Code
|Jason Fung; Timothy Noakes
|Greystone Books Ltd.
|$22.95
|-
Juvenile: May 8, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's Rank
|1
|Dog man: Mothering Heights
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|1
|2
|Shadow and Bone
|Leigh Bardugo
|Square Fish
|$12.99
|4
|3
|Siege and Storm
|Leigh Bardugo
|Square Fish
|$12.99
|-
|4
|Ruin and Rising
|Leigh Bardugo
|Square Fish
|$12.99
|8
|5
|They Both Die at the End
|Adam Silvera
|Quill Tree
|$14.99
|5
|6
|Six of Crows
|Leigh Bardugo
|Square Fish
|$16.50
|-
|7
|Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Spooky Stories
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet Books
|$17.99
|2
|8
|We Were Liars
|E. Lockhart
|Ember
|$14.99
|3
|9
|Crooked Kingdom
|Leigh Bardugo
|Square Fish
|$16.50
|-
|10
|I Love You to the Moon and Back
|Amelia Hepworth and Tim Warnes
|Tiger Tales
|$10.99
|6
Self-Improvement: May 8, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's Rank
|1
|Rich Dad Poor Dad
|Robert T. Kiyosaki
|Plata
|$11.99
|1
|2
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|2
|3
|Think Like a Monk
|Jay Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|7
|4
|Karma
|Sadhguru
|Harmony
|$35.99
|-
|5
|Think Again
|Adam Grant
|Viking
|$37.00
|3
|6
|Effortless
|Greg McKeown
|Currency
|$37.00
|-
|7
|The Power of Now
|Eckhart Tolle
|New World Library
|$23.95
|10
|8
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene
|Penguin
|$34.00
|8
|9
|Mind over Mood, Second Edition
|Dennis Greenberger; Christine A. Padesky; Aaron T. Beck
|The Guilford Press
|$33.72
|-
|10
|Burnout
|Emily Nagoski and Amelia Nagoski
|Ballantine Books
|$23.00
|-
Cooking: May 8, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|Cook This Book
|Molly Baz
|Clarkson Potter
|$42.50
|2
|Sheet Pan Everything
|Ricardo Larrivee
|Appetite by Random House
|$30.00
|3
|One: Pot, Pan, Planet: a Greener Way to Cook for You, Your Family and the Planet
|Anna Jones
|Fourth Estate
|$39.99
|4
|Mandy's Gourmet Salads
|Rebecca Wolfe, Meredith Erickson and Mandy Wolfe
|Appetite by Random House
|$35.00
|5
|Vegetable Simple: a Cookbook
|Eric Ripert; Nigel Parry
|Appetite by Random House
|$40.00
|6
|The Lighter Step-By-Step Instant Pot Cookbook
|Jeffrey Eisner
|Voracious
|$24.99
|7
|A Rising Tide
| D. L. Acken; Emily Lycopolus
|Appetite by Random House
|$40.00
|8
|Oh She Glows for Dinner
|Angela Liddon
|Penguin Canada
|$40.00
|9
|Eat Better, Feel Better
|Giada De Laurentiis
|Rodale Books
|$42.50
|10
|Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat
|Samin Nosrat and Wendy MacNaughton
|Simon & Schuster
|$50.50
