The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of May 8, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: May 8, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week's rankWeeks on List
1SooleyJohn GrishamDoubleday$38.95-1
2The Rose CodeKate QuinnWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.9919
3Finding AshleyDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.99-1
4The Midnight LibraryMatt HaigHarper Avenue$21.9938
5A Gambling ManDavid BaldacciGrand Central$37.0022
6Letters Across the SeaGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.99-1
7The Lost ApothecarySarah PennerPark Row Books$24.9948
8The Last Bookshop in LondonMadeline MartinHanover Square Press$23.9954
9The Secret PathKaren SwanMacmillan$24.99-1
10Klara and the SunKazuo IshiguroKnopf Canada$34.0072

Hardcover Non-Fiction: May 8, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1What Happened to You?Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. PerryFlatiron Books$36.99-
2The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown & Co.$34.00-
3World TravelAnthony BourdainEcco$43.501
4How to Do the WorkNicole LePeraHarper Wave$23.994
5CrossroadsKaleb DahlgrenCollins$32.992
6Beyond OrderJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.955
7Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.956
8UntamedGlennon DoyleThe Dial$37.009
9Collected: Colour + Neutral, Volume No 3Sarah RichardsonSimon & Schuster$22.99-
10The Light of DaysJudy BatalionWilliam Morrow$24.993

Paperback Fiction: May 8, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1The SentinelLee Child; Andrew ChildDell$12.99-
2Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.001
3The Law of InnocenceMichael ConnellyGrand Central Publishing$22.99-
4Under CurrentsNora RobertsSaint Martin's Paperbacks$11.992
5The Wedding DressDanielle SteelDell$11.994
6The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.005
7The Midwife MurdersJames Patterson; Richard DiLalloGrand Central Publishing$12.99-
8Killer InstinctJames Patterson; Howard RoughanGrand Central$12.996
9Camino WindsJohn GrishamDell$12.993
10Legacy of WarWilbur SmithBonnier Zaffre$24.998

Canadian Fiction: May 8, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1Letters Across the SeaGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.993
2The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.951
3Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.004
4Jonny AppleseedJoshua WhiteheadArsenal Pulp Press$19.952
5The Girls Are All So Nice HereLaurie Elizabeth FlynnSimon & Schuster$24.996
6The Handmaid's TaleMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$19.958
7Find You FirstLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.99-
8A Lethal LessonIona WhishawTouchWood Editions$18.68-
9Lost ImmunityDaniel KallaSimon & Schuster$22.00-
10Meant to Be ImmortalLynsay SandsAvon Books$10.99-

Canadian Non-Fiction: May 8, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1CrossroadsKaleb DahlgrenCollins$32.991
2Beyond OrderJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.953
3Collected: Colour + Neutral, Volume No 3Sarah RichardsonSimon & Schuster$22.99-
4The Light of DaysJudy BatalionWilliam Morrow & Co.$24.992
5ValuesMark CarneySignal$39.954
621 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.959
7From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.99-
8When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$22.95-
9Goodbye, AgainJonny SunHarper Perennial$24.995
10The Obesity CodeJason Fung; Timothy NoakesGreystone Books Ltd.$22.95-

Juvenile: May 8, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1Dog man: Mothering HeightsDav PilkeyGraphix$15.991
2Shadow and BoneLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$12.994
3Siege and StormLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$12.99-
4Ruin and RisingLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$12.998
5They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$14.995
6Six of CrowsLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$16.50-
7Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Spooky StoriesJeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.992
8We Were LiarsE. LockhartEmber$14.993
9Crooked KingdomLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$16.50-
10I Love You to the Moon and BackAmelia Hepworth and Tim WarnesTiger Tales$10.996

Self-Improvement: May 8, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.991
2The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.992
3Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.997
4KarmaSadhguruHarmony$35.99-
5Think AgainAdam GrantViking$37.003
6EffortlessGreg McKeownCurrency$37.00-
7The Power of NowEckhart TolleNew World Library$23.9510
8The 48 Laws of PowerRobert GreenePenguin$34.008
9Mind over Mood, Second EditionDennis Greenberger; Christine A. Padesky; Aaron T. BeckThe Guilford Press$33.72-
10BurnoutEmily Nagoski and Amelia NagoskiBallantine Books$23.00-

Cooking: May 8, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Cook This BookMolly BazClarkson Potter$42.50
2Sheet Pan EverythingRicardo LarriveeAppetite by Random House$30.00
3One: Pot, Pan, Planet: a Greener Way to Cook for You, Your Family and the PlanetAnna JonesFourth Estate$39.99
4Mandy's Gourmet SaladsRebecca Wolfe, Meredith Erickson and Mandy WolfeAppetite by Random House$35.00
5Vegetable Simple: a CookbookEric Ripert; Nigel ParryAppetite by Random House$40.00
6The Lighter Step-By-Step Instant Pot CookbookJeffrey EisnerVoracious$24.99
7A Rising Tide D. L. Acken; Emily LycopolusAppetite by Random House$40.00
8Oh She Glows for DinnerAngela LiddonPenguin Canada$40.00
9Eat Better, Feel BetterGiada De LaurentiisRodale Books$42.50
10Salt, Fat, Acid, HeatSamin Nosrat and Wendy MacNaughtonSimon & Schuster$50.50

Previous Bestsellers Lists

