The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of May 1, 2021

Hardcover Fiction: May 01, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week's Rank
|Weeks on List
|1
|The Rose Code
|Kate Quinn
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$24.99
|1
|8
|2
|A Gambling Man
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central
|$37.00
|-
|1
|3
|The Midnight Library
|Matt Haig
|Harper Avenue
|$21.99
|2
|7
|4
|The Lost Apothecary
|Sarah Penner
|Park Row Books
|$24.99
|4
|7
|5
|The Last Bookshop in London
|Madeline Martin
|Hanover Square Press
|$23.99
|6
|3
|6
|The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
|Charlie Mackesy
|HarperOne
|$28.50
|-
|1
|7
|Klara and the Sun
|Kazuo Ishiguro
|Knopf Canada
|$34.00
|-
|1
|8
|The Vanishing Half
|Brit Bennett
|Riverhead Books
|$36.00
|8
|2
|9
|The Paris Library
|Janet Skeslien Charles
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|5
|12
|10
|American Dirt
|Jeanine Cummins
|Flatiron
|$23.99
|-
|1
Hardcover Non-Fiction: May 01, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's Rank
|1
|World Travel
|Anthony Bourdain
|Ecco
|$43.50
|-
|2
|Crossroads
|Kaleb Dahlgren
|Collins
|$32.99
|1
|3
|The Light of Days
|Judy Batalion
|William Morrow
|$24.99
|7
|4
|How to Do the Work
|Nicole LePera
|Harper Wave
|$23.99
|3
|5
|Beyond Order
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$39.95
|4
|6
|Braiding Sweetgrass
|Robin Wall Kimmerer
|Milkweed Editions
|$26.95
|5
|7
|Values
|Mark Carney
|Signal
|$39.95
|2
|8
|Murder Thy Neighbor
|James Patterson
|Grand Central Publishing
|$12.99
|-
|9
|Untamed
|Glennon Doyle
|The Dial
|$37.00
|6
|10
|The Code Breaker
|Walter Isaacson
|Simon & Schuster
|$40.00
|8
Paperback Fiction: May 01, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's Rank
|1
|Where the Crawdads Sing
|Delia Owens
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$24.00
|1
|2
|Under Currents
|Nora Roberts
|Saint Martin's Paperbacks
|$11.99
|2
|3
|Camino Winds
|John Grisham
|Dell
|$12.99
|4
|4
|The Wedding Dress
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|3
|5
|The Song of Achilles
|Madeline Miller
|Ecco
|$21.00
|8
|6
|Killer Instinct
|James Patterson; Howard Roughan
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|5
|7
|Hidden in Plain Sight
|Jeffrey Archer
|Saint Martin's Paperbacks
|$12.99
|7
|8
|Legacy of War
|Wilbur Smith
|Bonnier Zaffre
|$24.99
|-
|9
|The Windsor Knot
|S.J. Bennett
|William Morrow & Co.
|$23.99
|6
|10
|Catch My Heart
|Nora Roberts
|Silhouette
|$12.99
|10
Canadian Fiction: May 01, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's Rank
|1
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|1
|2
|Jonny Appleseed
|Joshua Whitehead
|Arsenal Pulp Press
|$19.95
|2
|3
|Letters Across the Sea
|Genevieve Graham
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
|4
|Home Body
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|3
|5
|The Marrow Thieves
|Cherie Dimaline
|Dancing Cat Books
|$14.95
|-
|6
|The Girls Are All So Nice Here
|Laurie Elizabeth Flynn
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|4
|7
|Search for Her
|Rick Mofina
|Mira
|$12.99
|5
|8
|The Handmaid's Tale
|Margaret Atwood
|McClelland & Stewart
|$19.95
|7
|9
|A Town Called Solace
|Mary Lawson
|Knopf Canada
|$32.00
|-
|10
|Milk and Honey
|Rupi Kaur
|Andrews McMeel
|$19.99
|10
Canadian Non-Fiction: May 01, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's Rank
|1
|Crossroads
|Kaleb Dahlgren
|Collins
|$32.99
|1
|2
|The Light of Days
|Judy Batalion
|William Morrow & Co.
|$24.99
|4
|3
|Beyond Order
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$39.95
|3
|4
|Values
|Mark Carney
|Signal
|$39.95
|2
|5
|Goodbye, Again
|Jonny Sun
|Harper Perennial
|$24.99
|-
|6
|Don't Call It a Cult
|Sarah Berman
|Viking
|$24.95
|-
|7
|We Are All Perfectly Fine
|Jillian Horton
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|-
|8
|Soap and Water and Common Sense
|Bonnie Henry
|House of Anansi Press
|$18.95
|-
|9
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$19.95
|6
|10
|Murder on the Inside
|Catherine Fogarty
|Biblioasis
|$24.95
|7
Juvenile: May 01, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's Rank
|1
|Dog man: Mothering Heights
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|1
|2
|Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Spooky Stories
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet Books
|$17.99
|2
|3
|We Were Liars
|E. Lockhart
|Ember
|$14.99
|5
|4
|Shadow and Bone
|Leigh Bardugo
|Square Fish
|$12.99
|4
|5
|They Both Die at the End
|Adam Silvera
|Quill Tree
|$14.99
|3
|6
|I Love You to the Moon and Back
|Amelia Hepworth and Tim Warnes
|Tiger Tales
|$10.99
|7
|7
|Dog Man: Grime and Punishment
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|-
|8
|Ruin and Rising
|Leigh Bardugo
|Square Fish
|$12.99
|-
|9
|Love You Forever
|Robert Munsch and Sheila McGraw
|Firefly Books
|$6.95
|-
|10
|Captain Underpants and the Tyrannical Retaliation of the Turbo Toilet 2000: Colour Edition (Captain Underpants #11)
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$15.99
|6
Self-Improvement: May 01, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Rich Dad Poor Dad
|Robert T. Kiyosaki
|Plata
|$11.99
|2
|2
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|3
|3
|Think Again
|Adam Grant
|Viking
|$37.00
|6
|4
|The Intelligent Investor
|Benjamin Graham
|Harper
|$31.00
|-
|5
|Burn after Writing (Pink)
|Sharon Jones
|TarcherPerigee
|$19.00
|-
|6
|The Four Agreements
|Don Miguel Ruiz and Janet Mills
|Amber-Allen Publishing
|$18.95
|-
|7
|Think Like a Monk
|Jay Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|8
|8
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene
|Penguin
|$34.00
|9
|9
|How to Win Friends and Influence People
|Dale Carnegie
|Pocket
|$22.99
|4
|10
|The Power of Now
|Eckhart Tolle
|New World Library
|$23.95
|7
Historical Fiction: May 01, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|The Rose Code
|Kate Quinn
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$24.99
|2
|The Lost Apothecary
|Sarah Penner
|Park Row Books
|$24.99
|3
|The Last Bookshop in London
|Madeline Martin
|Hanover Square Press
|$23.99
|4
|The Song of Achilles
|Madeline Miller
|Ecco
|$21.00
|5
|The Paris Library
|Janet Skeslien Charles
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|6
|Letters Across the Sea
|Genevieve Graham
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|7
|The Henna Artist
|Aika Joshi
|Mira
|$23.99
|8
|Circe
|Madeline Miller
|Back Bay Books
|$22.99
|9
|The Women of Chateau Lafayette
|Stephanie Dray
|Berkley
|$24.00
|10
|A Gentleman in Moscow
|Amor Towles
|Penguin Books
|$23.00
