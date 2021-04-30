 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Bestsellers

Register
AdChoices

The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of May 1, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Build your reading list with the Globe Books newsletter. Sign up today.

Hardcover Fiction: May 01, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week's RankWeeks on List
1The Rose CodeKate QuinnWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.9918
2A Gambling ManDavid BaldacciGrand Central$37.00-1
3The Midnight LibraryMatt HaigHarper Avenue$21.9927
4The Lost ApothecarySarah PennerPark Row Books$24.9947
5The Last Bookshop in LondonMadeline MartinHanover Square Press$23.9963
6The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.50-1
7Klara and the SunKazuo IshiguroKnopf Canada$34.00-1
8The Vanishing HalfBrit BennettRiverhead Books$36.0082
9The Paris LibraryJanet Skeslien CharlesSimon & Schuster$24.99512
10American DirtJeanine CumminsFlatiron$23.99-1

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: May 01, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1World TravelAnthony BourdainEcco$43.50-
2CrossroadsKaleb DahlgrenCollins$32.991
3The Light of DaysJudy BatalionWilliam Morrow$24.997
4How to Do the WorkNicole LePeraHarper Wave$23.993
5Beyond OrderJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.954
6Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.955
7ValuesMark CarneySignal$39.952
8Murder Thy NeighborJames PattersonGrand Central Publishing$12.99-
9UntamedGlennon DoyleThe Dial$37.006
10The Code BreakerWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster$40.008

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: May 01, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.001
2Under CurrentsNora RobertsSaint Martin's Paperbacks$11.992
3Camino WindsJohn GrishamDell$12.994
4The Wedding DressDanielle SteelDell$11.993
5The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.008
6Killer InstinctJames Patterson; Howard RoughanGrand Central$12.995
7Hidden in Plain SightJeffrey ArcherSaint Martin's Paperbacks$12.997
8Legacy of WarWilbur SmithBonnier Zaffre$24.99-
9The Windsor KnotS.J. BennettWilliam Morrow & Co.$23.996
10Catch My HeartNora RobertsSilhouette$12.9910

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: May 01, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.951
2Jonny AppleseedJoshua WhiteheadArsenal Pulp Press$19.952
3Letters Across the SeaGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.99-
4Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.003
5The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$14.95-
6The Girls Are All So Nice HereLaurie Elizabeth FlynnSimon & Schuster$24.994
7Search for HerRick MofinaMira$12.995
8The Handmaid's TaleMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$19.957
9A Town Called SolaceMary LawsonKnopf Canada$32.00-
10Milk and HoneyRupi KaurAndrews McMeel$19.9910

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: May 01, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1CrossroadsKaleb DahlgrenCollins$32.991
2The Light of DaysJudy BatalionWilliam Morrow & Co.$24.994
3Beyond OrderJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.953
4ValuesMark CarneySignal$39.952
5Goodbye, AgainJonny SunHarper Perennial$24.99-
6Don't Call It a CultSarah BermanViking$24.95-
7We Are All Perfectly FineJillian HortonHarperCollins Canada$23.99-
8Soap and Water and Common SenseBonnie HenryHouse of Anansi Press$18.95-
921 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.956
10Murder on the InsideCatherine FogartyBiblioasis$24.957

(Return to top)


Juvenile: May 01, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1Dog man: Mothering HeightsDav PilkeyGraphix$15.991
2Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Spooky StoriesJeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.992
3We Were LiarsE. LockhartEmber$14.995
4Shadow and BoneLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$12.994
5They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$14.993
6I Love You to the Moon and BackAmelia Hepworth and Tim WarnesTiger Tales$10.997
7Dog Man: Grime and PunishmentDav PilkeyGraphix$15.99-
8Ruin and RisingLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$12.99-
9Love You ForeverRobert Munsch and Sheila McGraw Firefly Books$6.95-
10Captain Underpants and the Tyrannical Retaliation of the Turbo Toilet 2000: Colour Edition (Captain Underpants #11)Dav PilkeyScholastic$15.996

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: May 01, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.992
2The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.993
3Think AgainAdam GrantViking$37.006
4The Intelligent InvestorBenjamin GrahamHarper$31.00-
5Burn after Writing (Pink)Sharon JonesTarcherPerigee$19.00-
6The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz and Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$18.95-
7Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.998
8The 48 Laws of PowerRobert GreenePenguin$34.009
9How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.994
10The Power of NowEckhart TolleNew World Library$23.957

(Return to top)


Historical Fiction: May 01, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisher List Price
1The Rose CodeKate QuinnWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.99
2The Lost ApothecarySarah PennerPark Row Books$24.99
3The Last Bookshop in LondonMadeline MartinHanover Square Press$23.99
4The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.00
5The Paris LibraryJanet Skeslien CharlesSimon & Schuster$24.99
6Letters Across the SeaGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.99
7The Henna ArtistAika JoshiMira$23.99
8CirceMadeline MillerBack Bay Books$22.99
9The Women of Chateau LafayetteStephanie DrayBerkley$24.00
10A Gentleman in MoscowAmor TowlesPenguin Books$23.00

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies