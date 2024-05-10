The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of May 11, 2024

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.
Hardcover Fiction: May 11, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|Weeks on List
|1
|Funny Story
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$39.00
|1
|3
|2
|Only the Brave
|Danielle Steel
|Delacorte Press
|$39.00
|-
|1
|3
|Miss Morgan's Book Brigade
|Janet Skeslien Charles
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
|1
|4
|The Women
|Kristin Hannah
|St. Martin's Press
|$40.00
|2
|13
|5
|Iron Flame
|Rebecca Yarros
|Red Tower Books
|$39.99
|5
|25
|6
|Fourth Wing
|Rebecca Yarros
|Red Tower Books
|$34.99
|6
|47
|7
|Just for the Summer
|Abby Jimenez
|Forever
|$23.99
|7
|4
|8
|A Calamity of Souls
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central
|$39.00
|3
|3
|9
|The Murder Inn
|James Patterson; Candice Fox
|Grand Central
|$25.99
|4
|3
|10
|The Lost Lover
|Karen Swan
|Macmillan
|$24.99
|-
|1
Hardcover Non-Fiction: May 11, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|1
|The New Menopause
|Mary Claire Haver
|Rodale Books
|$37.99
|4
|2
|Closer Together
|Sophie Grégoire Trudeau
|Random House Canada
|$40.00
|1
|3
|The Anxious Generation
|Jonathan Haidt
|Penguin Press
|$39.99
|2
|4
|The Demon of Unrest
|Erik Larson
|Crown
|$48.00
|-
|5
|ADHD Is Awesome
|Penn Holderness; Kim Holderness; Edward Hallowell
|Harper Horizon
|$36.99
|-
|6
|The Forbidden Daughter
|Zipora Klein Jakob
|Harper Paperbacks
|$24.99
|-
|7
|The Light We Carry
|Michelle Obama
|Crown
|$26.99
|8
|8
|Let's Talk about Aging Parents
|Laura Tamblyn Watts; Debra Whitman
|The Experiment
|$24.95
|-
|9
|The Body Keeps the Score
|Bessel van der Kolk
|Penguin Books
|$25.00
|7
|10
|Meditations
|Marcus Aurelius; Gregory Hays
|Modern Library
|$13.00
|-
Paperback Fiction: May 11, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|King of Sloth
|Ana Huang
|Bloom Books
|$26.99
|-
|2
|A Court of Thorns and Roses
|Sarah J. Maas
|Bloomsbury
|$25.00
|1
|3
|Happy Place
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$25.99
|2
|4
|Icebreaker
|Hannah Grace
|Atria Books
|$24.99
|3
|5
|Chainsaw Man, Vol. 15
|Tatsuki Fujimoto
|Viz Media
|$15.99
|-
|6
|Lessons in Chemistry
|Bonnie Garmus
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|10
|7
|A Court of Mist and Fury
|Sarah J. Maas
|Bloomsbury Publishing
|$25.00
|4
|8
|Hello Beautiful (Oprah's Book Club)
|Ann Napolitano
|The Dial Press
|$26.00
|9
|9
|The Housemaid
|Freida McFadden
|Grand Central Publishing
|$16.99
|6
|10
|Clive Cussler Fire Strike
|Mike Maden
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$14.99
|-
Canadian Fiction: May 11, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|This Summer Will Be Different
|Carley Fortune
|Viking
|$24.95
|-
|2
|Every Time I Go on Vacation, Someone Dies
|Catherine Mack
|Minotaur Books
|$24.99
|-
|3
|The Secret Keeper
|Genevieve Graham
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|1
|4
|I Will Ruin You
|Linwood Barclay
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$25.99
|-
|5
|A Great Country
|Shilpi Somaya Gowda
|Doubleday Canada
|$26.95
|2
|6
|Someone Saw Something
|Rick Mofina
|MIRA
|$23.99
|-
|7
|The Inheritance
|Joanna Goodman
|HarperCollins
|$24.99
|5
|8
|The Phoenix Crown
|Kate Quinn; Janie Chang
|William Morrow
|$25.99
|3
|9
|A Fate Inked in Blood
|Danielle L. Jensen
|Del Ray
|$39.99
|6
|10
|Meet Me at the Lake
|Carley Fortune
|Penguin Canada
|$12.99
|8
Canadian Non-Fiction: May 11, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Closer Together
|Sophie Grégoire Trudeau
|Random House Canada
|$42.00
|-
|2
|Let's Talk about Aging Parents
|Laura Tamblyn Watts; Debra Whitman
|The Experiment
|$24.95
|-
|3
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|1
|4
|Beneath the Surface of Things
|Wade Davis
|Greystone Books Ltd.
|$36.95
|-
|5
|The Peace
|Romeo Dallaire
|Random House Canada
|$34.00
|4
|6
|When the Body Says No
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$24.00
|5
|7
|The Wisdom of Nurses
|Amie Archibald-Varley; Sara Fung
|Harper Collins Canada
|$24.99
|7
|8
|The Heart of a Superfan
|Nav Bhatia; Tamara Baluja
|Doubleday Canada
|$36.95
|8
|9
|The Myth of Normal
|Gabor Maté; Daniel Maté
|Knopf Canada
|$39.95
|6
|10
|Health for All
|Jane Philpott
|Signal
|$34.95
|2
Juvenile: May 11, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Dog Man #12: the Scarlet Shedder
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$19.99
|1
|2
|Powerful
|Lauren Roberts
|Simon & Schuster Books For Young Readers
|$19.99
|-
|3
|Oh, the Places You'll Go!
|Seuss
|Random House Books for Young Readers
|$24.99
|3
|4
|Powerless
|Lauren Roberts
|Simon & Schuster Books For Young Readers
|$24.99
|4
|5
|Who Is Taylor Swift?
|Kirsten Anderson; Who HQ; Gregory Copeland
|Penguin Workshop
|$9.50
|-
|6
|Baby-Sitters Little Sister #8: Karen's Sleepover
|Ann M Martin; Katy Farina
|Graphix
|$16.99
|-
|7
|Little Blue Truck Feeling Happy: A Touch-and-Feel Book
|Alice Schertle
|Harper Collins
|$18.50
|5
|8
|The Reappearance of Rachel Price
|Holly Jackson
|Delacorte Press
|$28.99
|7
|9
|Love You Forever
|Robert Munsch; Sheila McGraw
|Firefly Books
|$14.95
|-
|10
|A Good Girl's Guide to Murder
|Holly Jackson
|Ember
|$14.99
|8
Self-Improvement: May 11, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The New Menopause
|Mary Claire Haver
|Rodale Books
|$37.99
|2
|2
|Closer Together
|Sophie Grégoire Trudeau
|Random House Canada
|$40.00
|1
|3
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene; Joost Elffers
|Penguin
|$35.00
|3
|4
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|4
|5
|The Mountain Is You
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog
|$22.99
|5
|6
|101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog
|$20.99
|6
|7
|The Pivot Year
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog
|$23.99
|10
|8
|Hidden Potential
|Adam Grant
|Viking
|$42.00
|-
|9
|The Creative Act
|Rick Rubin
|Penguin Press
|$42.00
|-
|10
|Fast Like a Girl
|Mindy Pelz
|Hay House
|$33.99
|-
Historical Fiction: May 11, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|Only the Brave
|Danielle Steel
|Delacorte Press
|$39.00
|2
|Miss Morgan's Book Brigade
|Janet Skeslien Charles
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|3
|The Secret Keeper
|Genevieve Graham
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|4
|Demon Copperhead Intl
|Barbara Kingsolver
|Harper
|$26.99
|5
|The Royal Librarian
|Daisy Wood
|Avon Books
|$25.99
|6
|James
|Percival Everett
|Doubleday
|$37.99
|7
|A Gentleman in Moscow
|Amor Towles
|Penguin Books
|$24.95
|8
|Long Island
|Colm Toibin
|McClelland & Stewart
|$36.00
|9
|The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store
|James McBride
|Riverhead Books
|$37.99
|10
|The Song of Achilles
|Madeline Miller
|Ecco
|$21.99
Previous Bestsellers Lists