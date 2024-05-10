Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of May 11, 2024

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.

Hardcover Fiction: May 11, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Funny StoryEmily HenryBerkley$39.0013
2Only the BraveDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$39.00-1
3Miss Morgan's Book BrigadeJanet Skeslien CharlesSimon & Schuster$24.99-1
4The WomenKristin HannahSt. Martin's Press$40.00213
5Iron FlameRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$39.99525
6Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99647
7Just for the SummerAbby JimenezForever$23.9974
8A Calamity of SoulsDavid BaldacciGrand Central$39.0033
9The Murder InnJames Patterson; Candice FoxGrand Central$25.9943
10The Lost LoverKaren SwanMacmillan$24.99-1

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: May 11, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week
1The New MenopauseMary Claire HaverRodale Books$37.994
2Closer TogetherSophie Grégoire TrudeauRandom House Canada$40.001
3The Anxious GenerationJonathan HaidtPenguin Press$39.992
4The Demon of UnrestErik LarsonCrown$48.00-
5ADHD Is AwesomePenn Holderness; Kim Holderness; Edward HallowellHarper Horizon$36.99-
6The Forbidden DaughterZipora Klein JakobHarper Paperbacks$24.99-
7The Light We CarryMichelle ObamaCrown$26.998
8Let's Talk about Aging ParentsLaura Tamblyn Watts; Debra WhitmanThe Experiment$24.95-
9The Body Keeps the ScoreBessel van der KolkPenguin Books$25.007
10MeditationsMarcus Aurelius; Gregory HaysModern Library$13.00-

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: May 11, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1King of SlothAna HuangBloom Books$26.99-
2A Court of Thorns and RosesSarah J. MaasBloomsbury$25.001
3Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$25.992
4IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.993
5Chainsaw Man, Vol. 15Tatsuki FujimotoViz Media$15.99-
6Lessons in ChemistryBonnie GarmusDoubleday Canada$24.9510
7A Court of Mist and FurySarah J. MaasBloomsbury Publishing$25.004
8Hello Beautiful (Oprah's Book Club)Ann NapolitanoThe Dial Press$26.009
9The HousemaidFreida McFaddenGrand Central Publishing$16.996
10Clive Cussler Fire StrikeMike MadenG.P. Putnam's Sons$14.99-

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: May 11, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1This Summer Will Be DifferentCarley FortuneViking$24.95-
2Every Time I Go on Vacation, Someone DiesCatherine MackMinotaur Books$24.99-
3The Secret KeeperGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.991
4I Will Ruin YouLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$25.99-
5A Great CountryShilpi Somaya GowdaDoubleday Canada$26.952
6Someone Saw SomethingRick MofinaMIRA$23.99-
7The InheritanceJoanna GoodmanHarperCollins$24.995
8The Phoenix CrownKate Quinn; Janie ChangWilliam Morrow$25.993
9A Fate Inked in BloodDanielle L. JensenDel Ray$39.996
10Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortunePenguin Canada$12.998

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: May 11, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Closer TogetherSophie Grégoire TrudeauRandom House Canada$42.00-
2Let's Talk about Aging ParentsLaura Tamblyn Watts; Debra WhitmanThe Experiment$24.95-
3OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
4Beneath the Surface of ThingsWade DavisGreystone Books Ltd.$36.95-
5The PeaceRomeo DallaireRandom House Canada$34.004
6When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.005
7The Wisdom of NursesAmie Archibald-Varley; Sara FungHarper Collins Canada$24.997
8The Heart of a SuperfanNav Bhatia; Tamara BalujaDoubleday Canada$36.958
9The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.956
10Health for AllJane PhilpottSignal$34.952

(Return to top)


Juvenile: May 11, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Dog Man #12: the Scarlet ShedderDav PilkeyScholastic$19.991
2PowerfulLauren RobertsSimon & Schuster Books For Young Readers$19.99-
3Oh, the Places You'll Go!SeussRandom House Books for Young Readers$24.993
4PowerlessLauren RobertsSimon & Schuster Books For Young Readers$24.994
5Who Is Taylor Swift?Kirsten Anderson; Who HQ; Gregory CopelandPenguin Workshop$9.50-
6Baby-Sitters Little Sister #8: Karen's SleepoverAnn M Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$16.99-
7Little Blue Truck Feeling Happy: A Touch-and-Feel BookAlice SchertleHarper Collins$18.505
8The Reappearance of Rachel PriceHolly JacksonDelacorte Press$28.997
9Love You ForeverRobert Munsch; Sheila McGrawFirefly Books$14.95-
10A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.998

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: May 11, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The New MenopauseMary Claire HaverRodale Books$37.992
2Closer TogetherSophie Grégoire TrudeauRandom House Canada$40.001
3The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.003
4OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.004
5The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog$22.995
6101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog$20.996
7The Pivot YearBrianna WiestThought Catalog$23.9910
8Hidden PotentialAdam GrantViking$42.00-
9The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.00-
10Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.99-

(Return to top)


Historical Fiction: May 11, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Only the BraveDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$39.00
2Miss Morgan's Book BrigadeJanet Skeslien CharlesSimon & Schuster$24.99
3The Secret KeeperGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.99
4Demon Copperhead IntlBarbara KingsolverHarper$26.99
5The Royal LibrarianDaisy WoodAvon Books$25.99
6JamesPercival EverettDoubleday$37.99
7A Gentleman in MoscowAmor TowlesPenguin Books$24.95
8Long IslandColm ToibinMcClelland & Stewart$36.00
9The Heaven and Earth Grocery StoreJames McBrideRiverhead Books$37.99
10The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.99

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe

Trending

Ottawa mayor says he has never lobbied for federal public servants returning to office

Bank of Canada warns of steep jump in mortgage payments

The five-year 5% GIC makes a surprise comeback

Man charged in assassination of Hardeep Nijjar came to Canada and enrolled in hospital administrative studies

Donald Trump asked oil executives for $1-billion, said he would roll back regulations, sources say

Forget rate relief: Most Canadians with mortgages are about to see their interest payments soar

Opinion

Hamas is in trouble with Palestinians in Gaza

Hussein Ibish

GFL faces opposition to compensation practices after paying CEO $68-million in 2023