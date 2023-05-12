Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: May 13, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$37.0012
2The Wedding PlannerDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.99-1
3The 23rd MidnightJames Patterson; Maxine PaetroLittle Brown & Company$38.00-1
4Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99-1
5Simply LiesDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$38.0023
6The Covenant of WaterAbraham VergheseGrove/Atlantic$39.95-1
7The FerrymanJustin CroninDoubleday Canada$38.00-1
8A History of BurningJanika OzaMcClelland & Stewart$36.00-1
9Tress of the Emerald SeaBrandon SandersonTor Books$39.9995
10Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and TomorrowGabrielle ZevinViking$34.951010

Hardcover Non-Fiction: May 13, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1SparePrince Harry, The Duke of SussexRandom House Canada$47.003
2The Glucosegoddess MethodJessie InchauspéSimon & Schuster$47.00-
3The Light We CarryMichelle ObamaCrown$42.001
4OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
5The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.955
6The WagerDavid GrannDoubleday$39.954
7TremendousJoey Diaz; Erica FlorentineBenBella Books$35.95-
88 Rules of LoveJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.996
9DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly Publications$39.958
10The Big RevealSasha VelourHarper$56.00-

Paperback Fiction: May 13, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.95-
2HomecomingKate MortonSimon & Schuster$26.991
3Sparring PartnersJohn GrishamVintage$12.992
4Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation: Mo Dao Zu Shi (Novel) Vol. 5 (Special Edition)Mo Xiang Mo Xiang Tong Xiu; Marina Privalova; Jin FangSeven Seas$34.99-
5It Starts with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.995
6The Ninth MonthJames Patterson; Richard DiLalloGrand Central Publishing$12.9910
7It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.996
8The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.004
9Hang the MoonJeannette WallsScribner$24.993
10IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.99-

Canadian Fiction: May 13, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.95-
2Everything She FearedRick MofinaMIRA$24.995
3A Death at the PartyAmy StuartSimon & Schuster$24.991
4The Dutch OrphanEllen KeithHarperCollins Canada$22.993
5Coronation YearJennifer RobsonWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.992
6Every Summer AfterCarley FortunePenguin Canada$12.99-
7A History of BurningJanika OzaMcClelland & Stewart$36.00-
8Snow Road StationElizabeth HayKnopf Canada$32.958
9Old Babes in the WoodMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$37.007
10GreenwoodMichael ChristieMcClelland & Stewart$22.00-

Canadian Non-Fiction: May 13, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.955
2The SurvivorJosef Lewkowicz; Michael CalvinHarperCollins Canada$23.994
3OutsiderBrett PopplewellHarperCollins Canada$25.993
4DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly$39.956
5When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.009
612 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.008
7Run Towards the DangerSarah PolleyPenguin Canada$22.007
8The Power of TreesPeter Wohlleben; Jane BillinghurstGreystone Books$34.95-
9Love, PamelaPamela AndersonDey Street Books$37.00-
10GibbyJohn Gibbons; Greg Oliver; Josh DonaldsonECW Press$36.95-

Juvenile: May 13, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1From the World of Percy Jackson: the Sun and the StarRick Riordan; Mark OshiroDisney-Hyperion$26.99-
2Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea: a Graphic Novel (Dog Man #11)Dav PilkeyGraphix$19.991
3Taylor Swift: a Little Golden Book BiographyWendy Loggia; Elisa ChavarriGolden Books$7.99-
4The One and Only RubyKatherine ApplegateHarperCollins$24.99-
5Are You There God? It's Me, MargaretJudy BlumeAtheneum Books for Young Readers$12.993
6Surprisingly SarahTerri LibensonBalzer & Bray$19.99-
7A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.992
8The Adventures of Captain Underpants (Now with a Dog Man Comic!) (Color Edition)Dav PilkeyScholastic$16.994
9Oh, the Places You'll Go!Dr. SeussRandom House Books for Young Readers$24.99-
10If He Had Been with MeLaura NowlinSourcebooks Fire$16.50-

Self-Improvement: May 13, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.001
2The Glucosegoddess MethodJessie InchauspéSimon & Schuster$47.00-
3OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
4The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.003
5The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.997
6101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.994
7The Pivot YearBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$23.996
8The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz; Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$18.95-
9The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.995
10When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-

Romance/Erotica: May 13, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.95
2Happy PlaceHenry, EmilyBerkley$37.00
3Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation: Mo Dao Zu Shi (Novel) Vol. 5 (Special Edition)Mo Xiang Mo Xiang Tong Xiu; Marina Privalova; Jin FangSeven Seas$34.99
4It Starts with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
5It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
6IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.99
7Never NeverColleen Hoover; Tarryn FisherHarlequin Enterprises$22.99
8Heart BonesColleen HooverAtria Books$24.99
9Practice Makes PerfectSarah AdamsDell$23.00
10Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99

