Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.

Hardcover Fiction: May 14, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Book LoversEmily HenryBerkley$23.00-1
2It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99225
3The Diamond EyeKate QuinnWilliam Morrow$24.9917
422 SecondsJames Patterson; Maxine PaetroLittle Brown$37.00-1
5Watch Out for HerSamantha M. BaileySimon & Schuster$24.9932
6The Paris ApartmentLucy FoleyWilliam Morrow$24.99511
7Book of NightHolly BlackTor Books$36.99-1
8The Last SummerKaren SwanMacmillan$24.99-1
9Death of the Black WidowJames Patterson; J. D. BarkerGrand Central Publishing$22.9943
10Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.9987

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: May 14, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Palace PapersTina BrownDoubleday Canada$42.951
2The Boy in the WoodsMaxwell SmartHarperCollins Canada$21.995
3Freezing OrderBill BrowderSimon & Schuster$36.992
4Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.004
5Finding MeViola DavisHarperOne$35.993
622 MurdersPaul PalangoRandom House Canada$26.956
71972Scott MorrisonSimon & Schuster$34.99-
8Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.958
9Out of the CornerJennifer GreyBallantine Books$40.00-
10Outdoor Kids in an Inside WorldSteven RinellaRandom House$35.00-

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: May 14, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Better off DeadLee Child; Andrew ChildDell$12.991
2The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.002
3VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.993
4Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.004
5The Dictionary of Lost WordsPip WilliamsBallantine Books$23.00-
6Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.995
7November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.99-
8Lilac GirlsMartha Hall KellyBallantine Books$12.99-
9The Bone CodeKathy ReichsSimon & Schuster$12.99-
10Fade AwayHarlan CobenDell$12.997

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: May 14, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Watch Out for HerSamantha M. BaileySimon & Schuster$24.991
2Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.992
3Looking for JaneHeather MarshallSimon & Schuster$24.994
4Sea of TranquilityEmily St. John MandelHarperCollins Canada$29.995
5BluebirdGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.993
6ScarboroughCatherine HernandezArsenal Pulp Press$19.958
7The MaidNita ProseViking$24.959
8The Darkness in the LightDaniel KallaSimon & Schuster$24.99-
9Daughters of the OccupationShelly SandersPatrick Crean Editions$24.996
10The Vanished DaysSusanna KearsleySimon & Schuster$24.997

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: May 14, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Boy in the WoodsMaxwell SmartHarperCollins Canada$21.991
222 MurdersPaul PalangoRandom House Canada$26.952
31972Scott MorrisonSimon & Schuster$34.99-
4Cat and Nat's Mom SecretsCatherine Belknap; Natalie TelferPenguin Canada$24.959
512 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.9510
621 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.95-
7Run Towards the DangerSarah PolleyHamish Hamilton$35.007
8Kiss the Red StairsMarsha LedermanMcClelland & Stewart$35.00-
9When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$22.95-
10This Is Assisted DyingStefanie GreenScribner$24.994

(Return to top)


Juvenile: May 14, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Cat Kid Comic Club On PurposeDav PilkeyGraphix$15.991
2Heartstopper: Volume OneAlice OsemanGraphix$19.992
3Heartstopper: Volume TwoAlice OsemanGraphix$19.993
4Heartstopper: Volume ThreeAlice OsemanGraphix$19.994
5Remarkably RubyTerri LibensonBalzer & Bray$16.99-
6Heartstopper: Volume 4Alice OsemanGraphix$19.99-
7Wings Of Fire: The Flames of HopeTui T. SutherlandScholastic Press$22.995
8InvestiGators: Braver and BoulderJohn Patrick GreenFirst Second Books$14.999
9I Kissed Shara WheelerCasey McQuistonWednesday Books$0.00-
10A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.996

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: May 14, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$18.691
2Good for Your GutDesiree NielsenPenguin Canada$32.009
3The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.432
4The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.994
5The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.008
6Life ForceTony Robbins; Peter H. Diamandis; Robert HaririSimon & Schuster$39.995
7Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.99-
8How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$24.99-
9The Gifts of ImperfectionBrené BrownHazelden$22.953
10How to Prevent the Next PandemicBill GatesKnopf Canada$36.00-

(Return to top)


Biography: May 14, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1The Palace PapersTina BrownDoubleday Canada$42.95
2The Boy in the WoodsMaxwell SmartHarperCollins Canada$21.99
3Freezing OrderBill BrowderSimon & Schuster$36.99
4Finding MeViola DavisHarperOne$35.99
5Out of the CornerJennifer GreyBallantine Books$40.00
6AnnaAmy OdellGallery Books$39.99
7SpeakTunde OyeneyinAvid Reader Press$36.00
8Run Towards the DangerSarah PolleyHamish Hamilton$35.00
9Red NoticeBill BrowderSimon & Schuster$25.00
10Kiss the Red StairsMarsha LedermanMcClelland & Stewart$35.00

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles

Take a Break

Switch gears. Give your brain a workout and do today’s Daily Cryptic Crossword.

Cryptic Crossword

Scoop a new vibe in the numbers and do today’s Daily Sudoku.

Daily Sudoku

Kick back with the Daily Universal Crossword.

Daily Universal Crossword