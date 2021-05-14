 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Bestsellers

The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of May 15, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: May 15, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week's RankWeeks on List
1The Last Thing He Told MeLaura DaveSimon & Schuster$24.991
2The Rose CodeKate QuinnWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.99210
3SooleyJohn GrishamDoubleday$38.9512
4The Midnight LibraryMatt HaigHarper Avenue$21.9949
5Project Hail MaryAndy WeirBallantine Books$38.99-1
621st BirthdayJames Patterson; Maxine PaetroLittle Brown$37.00-1
7Finding AshleyDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.9932
8Letters Across the SeaGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.9962
9The Lost ApothecarySarah PennerPark Row Books$24.9979
10A Gambling ManDavid BaldacciGrand Central$37.0053

Hardcover Non-Fiction: May 15, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1What Happened to You?Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. PerryFlatiron Books$36.991
2The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.002
3World TravelAnthony BourdainEcco$43.503
4The PremonitionMichael LewisW. W. Norton$40.00-
5How to Do the WorkNicole LePeraHarper Wave$23.994
6CrossroadsKaleb DahlgrenCollins$32.995
7Beyond OrderJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.956
8Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.95-
9UntamedGlennon DoyleThe Dial$37.008
10Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.957

Paperback Fiction: May 15, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1The SentinelLee Child; Andrew ChildDell$12.991
2Find You FirstLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.99-
3The Midwife MurdersJames Patterson; Richard DiLalloGrand Central Publishing$12.997
4Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.002
5The Law of InnocenceMichael ConnellyGrand Central Publishing$22.993
6Under CurrentsNora RobertsSaint Martin's Paperbacks$11.994
7The Wedding DressDanielle SteelDell$11.995
8The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.006
9Ready to Love AgainDebbie Macomber; Brenda NovakMira$12.99-
10Near DarkBrad ThorPocket Books$12.99-

Canadian Fiction: May 15, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1Find You FirstLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.997
2Letters Across the SeaGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.991
3The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.952
4Lost ImmunityDaniel KallaSimon & Schuster$22.009
5Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.003
6The SwapRobyn HardingSimon & Schuster$12.99-
7Jonny AppleseedJoshua WhiteheadArsenal Pulp Press$19.954
8Six Weeks to LiveCatherine McKenzieSimon & Schuster$22.00-
9The Handmaid's TaleMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$19.956
10How to Pronounce KnifeSouvankham ThammavongsaMcClelland & Stewart$24.95-

Canadian Non-Fiction: May 15, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.001
2CrossroadsKaleb DahlgrenCollins$32.992
3Beyond OrderJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.953
4The Light of DaysJudy BatalionWilliam Morrow$24.995
5From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.998
6Collected: Colour + Neutral, Volume No 3Sarah RichardsonSimon & Schuster$22.994
7ValuesMark CarneySignal$39.956
821 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.957
9My Mother's DaughterPerdita FelicienDoubleday Canada$32.95-
10YearbookSeth RogenViking$35.00-

Juvenile: May 15, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1Dog man: Mothering HeightsDav PilkeyGraphix$15.991
2Shadow and BoneLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$12.992
3Siege and StormLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$12.993
4Ruin and RisingLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$12.994
5They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$14.995
6Six of CrowsLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$16.506
7We Were LiarsE. LockhartEmber$14.998
8Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Spooky StoriesJeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.997
9Realm BreakerVictoria AveyardHarperTeen$24.99-
10I Love You to the Moon and BackAmelia Hepworth and Tim WarnesTiger Tales$10.9910

Self-Improvement: May 15, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.991
2The Intelligent InvestorBenjamin GrahamHarper$31.00-
3How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.99-
4Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.993
5The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.992
6The Power of NowEckhart TolleNew World Library$23.957
7The Untethered SoulMichael A. SingerNew Harbinger Publications$18.95-
8Think AgainAdam GrantViking$37.005
9The 48 Laws of PowerRobert GreenePenguin$34.008
10Mind over Mood, Second EditionDennis Greenberger; Christine A. Padesky; Aaron T. BeckThe Guilford Press$33.729

Mystery: May 15, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1The SentinelLee Child; Andrew ChildDelacorte$28.99
2Find You FirstLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.99
3The Midwife MurdersJames Patterson; Richard DiLalloGrand Central Publishing$12.99
421st BirthdayJames Patterson; Maxine PaetroLittle Brown$37.00
5A Gambling ManDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$37.00
6Near DarkBrad ThorPocket Books$12.99
7The NannyGilly MacmillanWilliam Morrow$12.99
8The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.95
9Camino WindsJohn GrishamDell$12.99
10Tom Clancy Firing PointMike MadenBerkley$12.99

Previous Bestsellers Lists

