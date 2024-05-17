The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of May 18, 2024

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.
Hardcover Fiction: May 18, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|Weeks on List
|1
|This Summer Will Be Different
|Carley Fortune
|Viking
|$24.95
|-
|1
|2
|Funny Story
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$39.00
|2
|4
|3
|The Women
|Kristin Hannah
|St. Martin's Press
|$40.00
|5
|14
|4
|The 24th Hour
|James Patterson; Maxine Paetro
|Little Brown & Company
|$39.00
|-
|1
|5
|Five Broken Blades (Deluxe Limited Edition)
|Mai Corland
|Red Tower Books
|$43.99
|-
|1
|6
|King of Sloth
|Ana Huang
|Bloom Books
|$26.99
|1
|2
|7
|Only the Brave
|Danielle Steel
|Delacorte Press
|$39.00
|3
|2
|8
|I Will Ruin You
|Linwood Barclay
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$25.99
|-
|1
|9
|Miss Morgan's Book Brigade
|Janet Skeslien Charles
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|4
|2
|10
|Long Island
|Colm Toibin
|McClelland & Stewart
|$36.00
|-
|1
Hardcover Non-Fiction: May 18, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|1
|The Anxious Generation
|Jonathan Haidt
|Penguin Press
|$39.99
|3
|2
|Closer Together
|Sophie Grégoire Trudeau
|Random House Canada
|$40.00
|2
|3
|You Never Know
|Tom Selleck; Ellis Henican
|Dey Street Books
|$36.99
|8
|4
|The New Menopause
|Mary Claire Haver
|Rodale Books
|$37.99
|1
|5
|The Demon of Unrest
|Erik Larson
|Crown
|$48.00
|4
|6
|Fire Weather
|John Vaillant
|Vintage Canada
|$25.00
|-
|7
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|7
|8
|There Are Moms Way Worse Than You
|Glenn Boozan; Priscilla Witte
|Workman Publishing
|$20.00
|-
|9
|Knife
|Salman Rushdie
|Knopf Canada
|$34.95
|6
|10
|Say More
|Jen Psaki
|Scribner
|$38.99
|-
Paperback Fiction: May 18, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|King of Sloth
|Ana Huang
|Bloom Books
|$26.99
|-
|2
|A Court of Thorns and Roses
|Sarah J. Maas
|Bloomsbury
|$25.00
|1
|3
|Chainsaw Man, Vol. 15
|Tatsuki Fujimoto
|Viz Media
|$15.99
|4
|4
|Lessons in Chemistry
|Bonnie Garmus
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|5
|5
|Happy Place
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$25.99
|2
|6
|When the Moon Hatched
|Sarah A. Parker
|Avon Books
|$25.99
|-
|7
|Hello Beautiful (Oprah's Book Club)
|Ann Napolitano
|The Dial Press
|$26.00
|7
|8
|The Housemaid
|Freida McFadden
|Grand Central Publishing
|$16.99
|8
|9
|Seeing Red
|Sandra Brown
|Grand Central Publishing
|$13.99
|-
|10
|Identity
|Nora Roberts
|Saint Martin's Griffin
|$25.00
|-
Canadian Fiction: May 18, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|This Summer Will Be Different
|Carley Fortune
|Viking
|$24.95
|1
|2
|I Will Ruin You
|Linwood Barclay
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$25.99
|4
|3
|The Secret Keeper
|Genevieve Graham
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|3
|4
|Every Time I Go on Vacation, Someone Dies
|Catherine Mack
|Minotaur Books
|$24.99
|2
|5
|A Great Country
|Shilpi Somaya Gowda
|Doubleday Canada
|$26.95
|5
|6
|Mystery in the Title
|Ian Ferguson; Will Ferguson
|Harper Collins Canada
|$25.99
|-
|7
|Someone Saw Something
|Rick Mofina
|MIRA
|$23.99
|6
|8
|Lightning Strikes the Silence
|Iona Whishaw
|TouchWood Editions
|$21.95
|-
|9
|Meet Me at the Lake
|Carley Fortune
|Penguin Canada
|$12.99
|10
|10
|The Phoenix Crown
|Kate Quinn; Janie Chang
|William Morrow
|$25.99
|8
Canadian Non-Fiction: May 18, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Closer Together
|Sophie Grégoire Trudeau
|Random House Canada
|$40.00
|1
|2
|My Day with the Cup
|Jim Lang
|Simon & Schuster
|$25.00
|-
|3
|Fire Weather
|John Vaillant
|Vintage Canada
|$25.00
|-
|4
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|3
|5
|Canadians Who Innovate
|Roseann O'Reilly Runte
|Simon & Schuster
|$35.00
|-
|6
|Justin Trudeau on the Ropes
|Paul Wells
|The Sutherland House
|$19.95
|-
|7
|Health for All
|Jane Philpott
|Signal
|$34.95
|-
|8
|The Heart of a Superfan
|Nav Bhatia; Tamara Baluja
|Doubleday Canada
|$36.95
|8
|9
|Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing
|Matthew Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$39.99
|-
|10
|The Myth of Normal
|Gabor Maté; Daniel Maté
|Knopf Canada
|$39.95
|9
Juvenile: May 18, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Dog Man #12: the Scarlet Shedder
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$19.99
|1
|2
|Baby-Sitters Little Sister #8: Karen's Sleepover
|Ann M. Martin; Katy Farina
|Graphix
|$16.99
|6
|3
|The One and Only Family
|Katherine Applegate
|Harper Collins
|$24.99
|-
|4
|National Geographic Kids Almanac 2025 (Can. Edition)
|National Geographic Kids
|National Geographic Kids
|$18.99
|-
|5
|Oh, the Places You'll Go!
|Seuss
|Random House Books for Young Readers
|$24.99
|3
|6
|Powerful
|Lauren Roberts
|Simon & Schuster Books For Young Readers
|$19.99
|2
|7
|Powerless
|Lauren Roberts
|Simon & Schuster Books For Young Readers
|$24.99
|4
|8
|Who Is Taylor Swift?
|Kirsten Anderson; Who HQ; Gregory Copeland
|Penguin Workshop
|$9.50
|5
|9
|Sweet Valley Twins: the Haunted House
|Francine Pascal; Knack Whittle; Nicole Andelfinger
|Penguin Random House
|$18.99
|-
|10
|My Mum Is the Best by Bluey and Bingo
|Penguin Young Readers
|Penguin Young Readers
|$13.99
|-
Self-Improvement: May 18, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Closer Together
|Sophie Grégoire Trudeau
|Random House Canada
|$40.00
|2
|2
|The New Menopause
|Mary Claire Haver
|Rodale Books
|$37.99
|1
|3
|The Mountain Is You
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog
|$22.99
|5
|4
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene; Joost Elffers
|Penguin
|$35.00
|3
|5
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|4
|6
|101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog
|$20.99
|6
|7
|Fast Like a Girl
|Mindy Pelz
|Hay House
|$33.99
|10
|8
|Worthy
|Jamie Kern Lima
|Hay House
|$36.00
|-
|9
|The Pivot Year
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog
|$23.99
|7
|10
|The Creative Act
|Rick Rubin
|Penguin Press
|$42.00
|9
Cooking: May 18, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|The Official Stardew Valley Cookbook
|ConcernedApe; Ryan Novak
|Random House Worlds
|$37.99
|2
|The Feel Good Foodie Cookbook
|Yumna Jawad
|Rodale Books
|$42.50
|3
|PlantYou: Scrappy Cooking
|Carleigh Bodrug
|Hachette GO
|$41.00
|4
|Mad Love
|Devan Rajkumar
|Figure 1 Publishing
|$38.95
|5
|Plant Magic
|Desiree Nielsen
|Penguin Canada
|$34.00
|6
|The Side Gardener
|Rosie Daykin
|Appetite by Random House
|$45.00
|7
|5 Ingredients - Quick and Easy Food
|Jamie Oliver
|Harper Collins Canada
|$39.99
|8
|Mandy's Gourmet Salads
|Mandy Wolfe; Rebecca Wolfe; Meredith Erickson
|Appetite by Random House
|$35.00
|9
|Fraiche Food, Fuller Hearts
|Jillian Harris; Tori Wesszer
|Penguin Canada
|$45.00
|10
|Open Wide
|Benny Blanco; Jess Damuck
|Dey Street Books
|$43.50
Previous Bestsellers Lists