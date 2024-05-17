Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of May 18, 2024

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: May 18, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1This Summer Will Be DifferentCarley FortuneViking$24.95-1
2Funny StoryEmily HenryBerkley$39.0024
3The WomenKristin HannahSt. Martin's Press$40.00514
4The 24th HourJames Patterson; Maxine PaetroLittle Brown & Company$39.00-1
5Five Broken Blades (Deluxe Limited Edition)Mai CorlandRed Tower Books$43.99-1
6King of SlothAna HuangBloom Books$26.9912
7Only the BraveDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$39.0032
8I Will Ruin YouLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$25.99-1
9Miss Morgan's Book BrigadeJanet Skeslien CharlesSimon & Schuster$24.9942
10Long IslandColm ToibinMcClelland & Stewart$36.00-1

Hardcover Non-Fiction: May 18, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week
1The Anxious GenerationJonathan HaidtPenguin Press$39.993
2Closer TogetherSophie Grégoire TrudeauRandom House Canada$40.002
3You Never KnowTom Selleck; Ellis HenicanDey Street Books$36.998
4The New MenopauseMary Claire HaverRodale Books$37.991
5The Demon of UnrestErik LarsonCrown$48.004
6Fire WeatherJohn VaillantVintage Canada$25.00-
7OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.007
8There Are Moms Way Worse Than YouGlenn Boozan; Priscilla WitteWorkman Publishing$20.00-
9KnifeSalman RushdieKnopf Canada$34.956
10Say MoreJen PsakiScribner$38.99-

Paperback Fiction: May 18, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1King of SlothAna HuangBloom Books$26.99-
2A Court of Thorns and RosesSarah J. MaasBloomsbury$25.001
3Chainsaw Man, Vol. 15Tatsuki FujimotoViz Media$15.994
4Lessons in ChemistryBonnie GarmusDoubleday Canada$24.955
5Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$25.992
6When the Moon HatchedSarah A. ParkerAvon Books$25.99-
7Hello Beautiful (Oprah's Book Club)Ann NapolitanoThe Dial Press$26.007
8The HousemaidFreida McFaddenGrand Central Publishing$16.998
9Seeing RedSandra BrownGrand Central Publishing$13.99-
10IdentityNora RobertsSaint Martin's Griffin$25.00-

Canadian Fiction: May 18, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1This Summer Will Be DifferentCarley FortuneViking$24.951
2I Will Ruin YouLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$25.994
3The Secret KeeperGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.993
4Every Time I Go on Vacation, Someone DiesCatherine MackMinotaur Books$24.992
5A Great CountryShilpi Somaya GowdaDoubleday Canada$26.955
6Mystery in the TitleIan Ferguson; Will FergusonHarper Collins Canada$25.99-
7Someone Saw SomethingRick MofinaMIRA$23.996
8Lightning Strikes the SilenceIona WhishawTouchWood Editions$21.95-
9Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortunePenguin Canada$12.9910
10The Phoenix CrownKate Quinn; Janie ChangWilliam Morrow$25.998

Canadian Non-Fiction: May 18, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Closer TogetherSophie Grégoire TrudeauRandom House Canada$40.001
2My Day with the CupJim LangSimon & Schuster$25.00-
3Fire WeatherJohn VaillantVintage Canada$25.00-
4OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.003
5Canadians Who InnovateRoseann O'Reilly RunteSimon & Schuster$35.00-
6Justin Trudeau on the RopesPaul WellsThe Sutherland House$19.95-
7Health for AllJane PhilpottSignal$34.95-
8The Heart of a SuperfanNav Bhatia; Tamara BalujaDoubleday Canada$36.958
9Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.99-
10The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.959

Juvenile: May 18, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Dog Man #12: the Scarlet ShedderDav PilkeyScholastic$19.991
2Baby-Sitters Little Sister #8: Karen's SleepoverAnn M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$16.996
3The One and Only FamilyKatherine ApplegateHarper Collins$24.99-
4National Geographic Kids Almanac 2025 (Can. Edition)National Geographic KidsNational Geographic Kids$18.99-
5Oh, the Places You'll Go!SeussRandom House Books for Young Readers$24.993
6PowerfulLauren RobertsSimon & Schuster Books For Young Readers$19.992
7PowerlessLauren RobertsSimon & Schuster Books For Young Readers$24.994
8Who Is Taylor Swift?Kirsten Anderson; Who HQ; Gregory CopelandPenguin Workshop$9.505
9Sweet Valley Twins: the Haunted HouseFrancine Pascal; Knack Whittle; Nicole AndelfingerPenguin Random House$18.99-
10My Mum Is the Best by Bluey and BingoPenguin Young ReadersPenguin Young Readers$13.99-

Self-Improvement: May 18, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Closer TogetherSophie Grégoire TrudeauRandom House Canada$40.002
2The New MenopauseMary Claire HaverRodale Books$37.991
3The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog$22.995
4The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.003
5OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.004
6101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog$20.996
7Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.9910
8WorthyJamie Kern LimaHay House$36.00-
9The Pivot YearBrianna WiestThought Catalog$23.997
10The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.009

Cooking: May 18, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1The Official Stardew Valley CookbookConcernedApe; Ryan NovakRandom House Worlds$37.99
2The Feel Good Foodie CookbookYumna JawadRodale Books$42.50
3PlantYou: Scrappy CookingCarleigh BodrugHachette GO$41.00
4Mad LoveDevan RajkumarFigure 1 Publishing$38.95
5Plant MagicDesiree NielsenPenguin Canada$34.00
6The Side GardenerRosie DaykinAppetite by Random House$45.00
75 Ingredients - Quick and Easy FoodJamie OliverHarper Collins Canada$39.99
8Mandy's Gourmet SaladsMandy Wolfe; Rebecca Wolfe; Meredith EricksonAppetite by Random House$35.00
9Fraiche Food, Fuller HeartsJillian Harris; Tori WesszerPenguin Canada$45.00
10Open WideBenny Blanco; Jess DamuckDey Street Books$43.50

Previous Bestsellers Lists

