The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: May 20, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$37.0013
2Queen CharlotteJulia Quinn; Shonda RhimesAvon Books$37.00-1
3The Wedding PlannerDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.9922
4The Making of Another Major Motion Picture MasterpieceTom HanksKnopf Canada$45.00-1
5The 23rd MidnightJames Patterson; Maxine PaetroLittle Brown & Company$38.0032
6Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.9942
7Simply LiesDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$38.0054
8The Covenant of WaterAbraham VergheseGrove/Atlantic$39.9562
9Standing in the ShadowsPeter RobinsonMcClelland & Stewart$34.95-1
10Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and TomorrowGabrielle ZevinViking$34.951011

Hardcover Non-Fiction: May 20, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1SparePrince Harry; The Duke of Sussex; The Duke of SussexRandom House Canada$47.001
2The Light We CarryMichelle ObamaCrown$42.003
3OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.004
4The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.955
5The WagerDavid GrannDoubleday$39.956
6There Are Moms Way Worse Than YouGlenn Boozan; Priscilla WitteWorkman Publishing$19.95-
7DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly Publications$39.959
88 Rules of LoveJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.998
9The Glucosegoddess MethodJessie InchauspéSimon & Schuster$47.002
10Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.00-

Paperback Fiction: May 20, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.951
2HomecomingKate MortonSimon & Schuster$26.992
3It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.997
4It Starts with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.995
5The Ninth MonthJames Patterson; Richard DiLalloGrand Central Publishing$12.996
6Sparring PartnersJohn GrishamVintage$12.993
7Hang the MoonJeannette WallsScribner$24.999
8The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.008
9EscapeJames Patterson; David EllisGrand Central Publishing$23.99-
10IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.9910

Canadian Fiction: May 20, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.951
2Everything She FearedRick MofinaMIRA$24.992
3Coronation YearJennifer RobsonWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.995
4The Dutch OrphanEllen KeithHarperCollins Canada$22.994
5This Is How You Lose the Time WarAmal El-Mohtar; Max GladstoneSAGA Press$22.99-
6A Death at the PartyAmy StuartSimon & Schuster$24.993
7Fit to DieDaniel KallaSimon & Schuster$24.99-
8A Grandmother Begins the StoryMichelle PorterViking$34.95-
9Every Summer AfterCarley FortunePenguin Canada$12.996
10The Almost WidowGail Anderson-DargatzHarper Avenue$25.99-

Canadian Non-Fiction: May 20, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.00-
2The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.951
3The SurvivorJosef Lewkowicz; Michael CalvinHarperCollins Canada$23.992
4OutsiderBrett PopplewellHarperCollins Canada$25.993
5DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly$39.954
6Mommy Don'tSherri AikenheadNimbus Publishing$22.95-
712 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.006
8When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.005
9Edible and Medicinal Plants of CanadaAndy MacKinnon; John Arnason; Linda KershawLone Pine Publishing$32.95-
10Run Towards the DangerSarah PolleyPenguin Canada$22.007

Juvenile: May 20, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea: a Graphic Novel (Dog Man #11)Dav PilkeyGraphix$19.992
2From the World of Percy Jackson: the Sun and the StarRick Riordan; Mark OshiroDisney-Hyperion$26.991
3The One and Only RubyKatherine ApplegateHarperCollins$24.994
4Surprisingly SarahTerri LibensonBalzer & Bray$19.996
5The Adventures of Captain Underpants (Now with a Dog Man Comic!) (Color Edition)Dav PilkeyScholastic$16.998
6Oh, the Places You'll Go!Dr. SeussRandom House Books for Young Readers$24.999
7A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.997
8Why I Love My MommyDaniel HowarthHarperCollins Children's Books$12.99-
9The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (A Hunger Games Novel)Suzanne CollinsScholastic Press$36.99-
10Love You ForeverRobert Munsch; Sheila McGrawFirefly Books$14.95-

Self-Improvement: May 20, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.001
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.003
3The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.004
4The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.995
5101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.996
6The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.999
7The Glucose Goddess MethodJessie InchauspéSimon & Schuster$47.002
8The Pivot YearBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$23.997
9How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$24.9910
10When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.0010

Historical Fiction: May 20, 2023

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1The War PianistMandy RobothamAvon Books$24.99
2Coronation YearJennifer RobsonWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.99
3Atlas: the Story of Pa SaltLucinda Riley; Harry WhittakerMacmillan$24.99
4Demon Copperhead IntlBarbara KingsolverHarper$26.99
5The Secret Book of Flora LeaPatti Callahan HenrySimon & Schuster$24.99
6The Golden DovesMartha Hall KellyDoubleday Canada$26.95
7The Perfumist of ParisAlka JoshiMIRA$24.99
8The Lincoln HighwayAmor TowlesPenguin Books$25.99
9The London Séance SocietySarah PennerPark Row Books$24.99
10Trust (Pulitzer Prize Winner)Hernan DiazRiverhead Books$23.00

Previous Bestsellers Lists

