Hardcover Fiction: May 21, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Book LoversEmily HenryBerkley$23.0012
2It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99226
3The Summer PlaceJennifer WeinerAtria Books$24.99-1
4The Diamond EyeKate QuinnWilliam Morrow$24.9938
5Watch Out for HerSamantha M. BaileySimon & Schuster$24.9953
6The Paris ApartmentLucy FoleyWilliam Morrow$24.99612
7The Last SummerKaren SwanMacmillan$24.9982
822 SecondsJames Patterson; Maxine PaetroLittle Brown$37.0042
9Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.99108
10Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.95-1

Hardcover Non-Fiction: May 21, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Boy in the WoodsMaxwell SmartHarperCollins Canada$21.992
2Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.004
3The Palace PapersTina BrownDoubleday Canada$42.951
4Freezing OrderBill BrowderSimon & Schuster$36.993
5We Were DreamersSimu LiuHarperCollins Canada$34.99-
622 MurdersPaul PalangoRandom House Canada$26.956
71972Scott MorrisonSimon & Schuster$34.997
8Finding MeViola DavisHarperOne$35.995
9What WE LostTawfiq S. RangwalaOptimum Publishing International$26.95-
10Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.958

Paperback Fiction: May 21, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Better off DeadLee Child; Andrew ChildDell$12.991
2The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.002
3VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.993
4Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.996
5The Dictionary of Lost WordsPip WilliamsBallantine Books$23.005
6LegacyNora RobertsSaint Martin's Griffin$23.99-
7Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.004
8The ShadowJames Patterson; Brian SittsGrand Central Publishing$12.99-
9Lilac GirlsMartha Hall KellyBallantine Books$12.998
10November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.997

Canadian Fiction: May 21, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Watch Out for HerSamantha M. BaileySimon & Schuster$24.991
2Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.992
3Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.95-
4Looking for JaneHeather MarshallSimon & Schuster$24.993
5BluebirdGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.995
6Sea of TranquilityEmily St. John MandelHarperCollins Canada$29.994
7ScarboroughCatherine HernandezArsenal Pulp Press$19.956
8Daughters of the OccupationShelly SandersPatrick Crean Editions$24.999
9The MaidNita ProseViking$24.957
10The Surgeon's DaughterAudrey BlakeSourcebooks Landmark$24.99-

Canadian Non-Fiction: May 21, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Boy in the WoodsMaxwell SmartHarperCollins Canada$21.991
2We Were DreamersSimu LiuHarperCollins Canada$34.99-
322 MurdersPaul PalangoRandom House Canada$26.952
41972Scott MorrisonSimon & Schuster$34.993
5What WE LostTawfiq S. RangwalaOptimum Publishing International$26.95-
6From Showing off to Showing UpNancy ReganNimbus Publishing$26.95-
721 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.956
8Run Towards the DangerSarah PolleyHamish Hamilton$35.007
912 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.955
10Return to SolitudeGrant LawrenceHarbour Publishing$26.95-

Juvenile: May 21, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Heartstopper: Volume 4Alice OsemanGraphix$19.996
2Cat Kid Comic Club On PurposeDav PilkeyGraphix$15.991
3Heartstopper: Volume OneAlice OsemanGraphix$19.992
4I Believe I CanGrace Byers; Keturah A. BoboBalzer & Bray$23.99-
5Heartstopper: Volume TwoAlice OsemanGraphix$19.993
6Heartstopper: Volume ThreeAlice OsemanGraphix$19.994
7Remarkably RubyTerri LibensonBalzer & Bray$16.995
8InvestiGators: Braver and BoulderJohn Patrick GreenFirst Second Books$14.998
9A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.9910
10Wings Of Fire: The Flames of HopeTui T. SutherlandScholastic Press$22.997

Self-Improvement: May 21, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Living UntetheredMichael A. SingerNew Harbinger Publications$27.95-
2101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$18.691
3The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.433
4The Gifts of ImperfectionBrené BrownHazelden$22.959
5The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.994
6Good for Your GutDesiree NielsenPenguin Canada$32.002
7The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.005
8The Untethered SoulMichael A. SingerNew Harbinger Publications$18.95-
9How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$24.998
10Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.997

Romance/Erotica: May 21, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Book LoversEmily HenryBerkley$23.00
2It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
3Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
4The Last SummerKaren SwanMacmillan$24.99
5Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.95
6The Love HypothesisAli HazelwoodBerkley$22.00
7November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
8All Your PerfectsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
9The Spanish Love DeceptionElena ArmasAtria Books$24.99
10People We Meet on VacationEmily HenryBerkley$22.00

