The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of May 22, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: May 22, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week's rankWeeks on List
1The Last Thing He Told MeLaura DaveSimon & Schuster$24.9912
2People We Meet on VacationEmily HenryBerkley$22.00-1
3That SummerJennifer WeinerAtria Books$24.99-1
4The Rose CodeKate QuinnWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.99211
5Find You FirstLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.9932
6The Midnight LibraryMatt HaigHarper Avenue$21.99510
7SooleyJohn GrishamDoubleday$38.9543
8ChinaEdward RutherfurdDoubleday Canada$42.00-1
921st BirthdayJames Patterson; Maxine PaetroLittle Brown$37.0072
10The Lost ApothecarySarah PennerPark Row Books$24.991010

Hardcover Non-Fiction: May 22, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1YearbookSeth RogenViking$35.00-
2What Happened to You?Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. PerryFlatiron Books$36.991
3The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.002
4Between Two KingdomsSuleika JaouadRandom House$24.00-
5Billie EilishBillie EilishGrand Central Publishing$44.00-
6Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.958
7World TravelAnthony BourdainEcco$43.503
8How to Do the WorkNicole LePeraHarper Wave$23.995
9Beyond OrderJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.957
10The Body Keeps the ScoreBessel Van Der KolkPenguin Books$25.00-

Paperback Fiction: May 22, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1The SentinelLee Child; Andrew ChildDell$12.991
2Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.003
3The Midwife MurdersJames Patterson; Richard DiLalloGrand Central Publishing$12.992
4The NannyGilly MacmillanWilliam Morrow$12.9910
5The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.007
6The Law of InnocenceMichael ConnellyGrand Central Publishing$22.994
7HideawayNora RobertsSaint Martin's Griffin$23.99-
8Tom Clancy Firing PointMike MadenBerkley$12.99-
9The Wedding DressDanielle SteelDell$11.996
10Ready to Love AgainDebbie Macomber; Brenda NovakMira$12.998

Canadian Fiction: May 22, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Find You FirstLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.991
2Letters Across the SeaGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.992
3The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.953
4Not Dark YetPeter RobinsonMcClelland & Stewart$29.95-
5The Handmaid's TaleMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$19.959
6Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.005
7SufferanceThomas KingHarperCollins Canada$32.00-
8Lost ImmunityDaniel KallaSimon & Schuster$22.004
9The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$14.95-
10Jonny AppleseedJoshua WhiteheadArsenal Pulp Press$19.957

Canadian Non-Fiction: May 22, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1YearbookSeth RogenViking$35.00-
2The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.001
3Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.954
4Beyond OrderJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.953
5CrossroadsKaleb DahlgrenCollins$32.992
6From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.996
7ValuesMark CarneySignal$39.958
8The Light of DaysJudy BatalionWilliam Morrow$24.995
9Collected: Colour + Neutral, Volume No 3Sarah RichardsonSimon & Schuster$22.997
10Backpacking in Southwestern British ColumbiaTaryn EytonGreystone Books $24.95-

Juvenile: May 22, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Dog man: Mothering HeightsDav PilkeyGraphix$15.991
2Shadow and BoneLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$12.992
3Siege and StormLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$12.993
4Ruin and RisingLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$12.994
5They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$14.995
6Six of CrowsLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$16.506
7I Love You to the Moon and BackAmelia Hepworth and Tim WarnesTiger Tales$10.9910
8We Were LiarsE. LockhartEmber$14.997
9Oh, the Places You'll Go!Dr. SeussRandom House Books for Young Readers$24.99-
10Crooked KingdomLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$16.50-

Self-Improvement: May 22, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.991
2The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.995
3Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.994
4The Truth About COVID-19Joseph Mercola; Ronnie CumminsChelsea Green Publishing$30.28-
5How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.993
6The Power of NowEckhart TolleNew World Library$23.956
7The 48 Laws of PowerRobert GreenePenguin$34.009
8All I Really Need to Know I Learned in KindergartenRobert FulghumBallantine Books$19.00-
9Mind over Mood, Second EditionDennis Greenberger; Christine A. Padesky; Aaron T. BeckThe Guilford Press$33.7210
10The SecretRhonda ByrneBeyond Words$31.95-

Biography: May 22, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1YearbookSeth RogenViking$35.00
2Between Two KingdomsSuleika JaouadRandom House$24.00
3Billie EilishBillie EilishGrand Central Publishing$44.00
4UntamedGlennon DoyleDial$37.00
5The Happiest Man on EarthEddie JakuHarper$23.99
6CrossroadsKaleb DahlgrenCollins$32.99
7From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.99
8The Code BreakerWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster$40.00
9The Girl from NowhereEliska TanzerCollins$19.99
10A Promised LandBarack ObamaCrown$55.00

Previous Bestsellers Lists

