The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of May 22, 2021

Hardcover Fiction: May 22, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week's rank
|Weeks on List
|1
|The Last Thing He Told Me
|Laura Dave
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|1
|2
|2
|People We Meet on Vacation
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$22.00
|-
|1
|3
|That Summer
|Jennifer Weiner
|Atria Books
|$24.99
|-
|1
|4
|The Rose Code
|Kate Quinn
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$24.99
|2
|11
|5
|Find You First
|Linwood Barclay
|William Morrow
|$23.99
|3
|2
|6
|The Midnight Library
|Matt Haig
|Harper Avenue
|$21.99
|5
|10
|7
|Sooley
|John Grisham
|Doubleday
|$38.95
|4
|3
|8
|China
|Edward Rutherfurd
|Doubleday Canada
|$42.00
|-
|1
|9
|21st Birthday
|James Patterson; Maxine Paetro
|Little Brown
|$37.00
|7
|2
|10
|The Lost Apothecary
|Sarah Penner
|Park Row Books
|$24.99
|10
|10
Hardcover Non-Fiction: May 22, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Yearbook
|Seth Rogen
|Viking
|$35.00
|-
|2
|What Happened to You?
|Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$36.99
|1
|3
|The Bomber Mafia
|Malcolm Gladwell
|Little Brown
|$34.00
|2
|4
|Between Two Kingdoms
|Suleika Jaouad
|Random House
|$24.00
|-
|5
|Billie Eilish
|Billie Eilish
|Grand Central Publishing
|$44.00
|-
|6
|Finding the Mother Tree
|Suzanne Simard
|Allen Lane
|$34.95
|8
|7
|World Travel
|Anthony Bourdain
|Ecco
|$43.50
|3
|8
|How to Do the Work
|Nicole LePera
|Harper Wave
|$23.99
|5
|9
|Beyond Order
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$39.95
|7
|10
|The Body Keeps the Score
|Bessel Van Der Kolk
|Penguin Books
|$25.00
|-
Paperback Fiction: May 22, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|The Sentinel
|Lee Child; Andrew Child
|Dell
|$12.99
|1
|2
|Where the Crawdads Sing
|Delia Owens
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$24.00
|3
|3
|The Midwife Murders
|James Patterson; Richard DiLallo
|Grand Central Publishing
|$12.99
|2
|4
|The Nanny
|Gilly Macmillan
|William Morrow
|$12.99
|10
|5
|The Song of Achilles
|Madeline Miller
|Ecco
|$21.00
|7
|6
|The Law of Innocence
|Michael Connelly
|Grand Central Publishing
|$22.99
|4
|7
|Hideaway
|Nora Roberts
|Saint Martin's Griffin
|$23.99
|-
|8
|Tom Clancy Firing Point
|Mike Maden
|Berkley
|$12.99
|-
|9
|The Wedding Dress
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|6
|10
|Ready to Love Again
|Debbie Macomber; Brenda Novak
|Mira
|$12.99
|8
Canadian Fiction: May 22, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Find You First
|Linwood Barclay
|William Morrow
|$23.99
|1
|2
|Letters Across the Sea
|Genevieve Graham
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|2
|3
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|3
|4
|Not Dark Yet
|Peter Robinson
|McClelland & Stewart
|$29.95
|-
|5
|The Handmaid's Tale
|Margaret Atwood
|McClelland & Stewart
|$19.95
|9
|6
|Home Body
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|5
|7
|Sufferance
|Thomas King
|HarperCollins Canada
|$32.00
|-
|8
|Lost Immunity
|Daniel Kalla
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|4
|9
|The Marrow Thieves
|Cherie Dimaline
|Dancing Cat Books
|$14.95
|-
|10
|Jonny Appleseed
|Joshua Whitehead
|Arsenal Pulp Press
|$19.95
|7
Canadian Non-Fiction: May 22, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Yearbook
|Seth Rogen
|Viking
|$35.00
|-
|2
|The Bomber Mafia
|Malcolm Gladwell
|Little Brown
|$34.00
|1
|3
|Finding the Mother Tree
|Suzanne Simard
|Allen Lane
|$34.95
|4
|4
|Beyond Order
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$39.95
|3
|5
|Crossroads
|Kaleb Dahlgren
|Collins
|$32.99
|2
|6
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|6
|7
|Values
|Mark Carney
|Signal
|$39.95
|8
|8
|The Light of Days
|Judy Batalion
|William Morrow
|$24.99
|5
|9
|Collected: Colour + Neutral, Volume No 3
|Sarah Richardson
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.99
|7
|10
|Backpacking in Southwestern British Columbia
|Taryn Eyton
|Greystone Books
|$24.95
|-
Juvenile: May 22, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Dog man: Mothering Heights
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|1
|2
|Shadow and Bone
|Leigh Bardugo
|Square Fish
|$12.99
|2
|3
|Siege and Storm
|Leigh Bardugo
|Square Fish
|$12.99
|3
|4
|Ruin and Rising
|Leigh Bardugo
|Square Fish
|$12.99
|4
|5
|They Both Die at the End
|Adam Silvera
|Quill Tree
|$14.99
|5
|6
|Six of Crows
|Leigh Bardugo
|Square Fish
|$16.50
|6
|7
|I Love You to the Moon and Back
|Amelia Hepworth and Tim Warnes
|Tiger Tales
|$10.99
|10
|8
|We Were Liars
|E. Lockhart
|Ember
|$14.99
|7
|9
|Oh, the Places You'll Go!
|Dr. Seuss
|Random House Books for Young Readers
|$24.99
|-
|10
|Crooked Kingdom
|Leigh Bardugo
|Square Fish
|$16.50
|-
Self-Improvement: May 22, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Rich Dad Poor Dad
|Robert T. Kiyosaki
|Plata
|$11.99
|1
|2
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|5
|3
|Think Like a Monk
|Jay Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|4
|4
|The Truth About COVID-19
|Joseph Mercola; Ronnie Cummins
|Chelsea Green Publishing
|$30.28
|-
|5
|How to Win Friends and Influence People
|Dale Carnegie
|Pocket
|$22.99
|3
|6
|The Power of Now
|Eckhart Tolle
|New World Library
|$23.95
|6
|7
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene
|Penguin
|$34.00
|9
|8
|All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten
|Robert Fulghum
|Ballantine Books
|$19.00
|-
|9
|Mind over Mood, Second Edition
|Dennis Greenberger; Christine A. Padesky; Aaron T. Beck
|The Guilford Press
|$33.72
|10
|10
|The Secret
|Rhonda Byrne
|Beyond Words
|$31.95
|-
Biography: May 22, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|Yearbook
|Seth Rogen
|Viking
|$35.00
|2
|Between Two Kingdoms
|Suleika Jaouad
|Random House
|$24.00
|3
|Billie Eilish
|Billie Eilish
|Grand Central Publishing
|$44.00
|4
|Untamed
|Glennon Doyle
|Dial
|$37.00
|5
|The Happiest Man on Earth
|Eddie Jaku
|Harper
|$23.99
|6
|Crossroads
|Kaleb Dahlgren
|Collins
|$32.99
|7
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|8
|The Code Breaker
|Walter Isaacson
|Simon & Schuster
|$40.00
|9
|The Girl from Nowhere
|Eliska Tanzer
|Collins
|$19.99
|10
|A Promised Land
|Barack Obama
|Crown
|$55.00
