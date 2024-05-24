Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of May 25, 2024

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.

Hardcover Fiction: May 25, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1This Summer Will Be DifferentCarley FortuneViking$24.9512
2The Paradise ProblemChristina LaurenGallery Books$24.99-1
3Funny StoryEmily HenryBerkley$39.0025
4Think TwiceHarlan CobenGrand Central Publishing$39.00-1
5The WomenKristin HannahSt. Martin's Press$40.00315
6Iron FlameRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$39.99-1
7Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99-1
8I Will Ruin YouLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$25.9982
9Just for the SummerAbby JimenezForever$23.99-1
10The 24th HourJames Patterson; Maxine PaetroLittle Brown & Company$39.00-1

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: May 25, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week
1The Anxious GenerationJonathan HaidtPenguin Press$39.991
2The New MenopauseMary Claire HaverRodale Books$37.994
3Good EnergyCasey Means; Calley MeansAvery$42.00-
4Closer TogetherSophie Grégoire TrudeauRandom House Canada$40.002
5You Never KnowTom Selleck; Ellis HenicanDey Street Books$36.993
6The Self-Sufficiency GardenHuw Richards; Sam CooperDK$28.99-
7The Situation RoomGeorge Stephanopoulos; Lisa DickeyGrand Central Publishing$45.00-
8Rebel GirlKathleen HannaEcco$36.99-
9The Demon of UnrestErik LarsonCrown$48.005
10Fire WeatherJohn VaillantVintage Canada$25.006

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: May 25, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Dixon RuleElle KennedyBloom Books$26.99-
2It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99-
3CollideBal KhabraViking$24.95-
4A Court of Thorns and RosesSarah J. MaasBloomsbury$25.002
5King of SlothAna HuangBloom Books$26.991
6Seeing RedSandra BrownGrand Central Publishing$13.999
7IdentityNora RobertsSaint Martin's Griffin$25.0010
8It Starts with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99-
9A Court of Mist and FurySarah J. MaasBloomsbury Publishing Plc$25.00-
10Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$25.995

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: May 25, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1This Summer Will Be DifferentCarley FortuneViking$24.951
2The Dixon RuleElle KennedyBloom Books$26.99-
3CollideBal KhabraViking$24.95-
4I Will Ruin YouLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$25.992
5The Secret KeeperGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.993
6Every Time I Go on Vacation, Someone DiesCatherine MackMinotaur Books$24.994
7Someone Saw SomethingRick MofinaMIRA$23.997
8Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortunePenguin Canada$12.999
9A Man DownstairsNicole LundriganViking$24.95-
10Butcher and BlackbirdBrynne WeaverZando$23.99-

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: May 25, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Closer TogetherSophie Grégoire TrudeauRandom House Canada$40.001
2My Day with the CupJim LangSimon & Schuster$25.002
3Fire WeatherJohn VaillantVintage Canada$25.003
4A Map of the New NormalJeff RubinAllen Lane$36.00-
5OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.004
6When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-
7The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.9510
8The Heart of a SuperfanNav Bhatia; Tamara BalujaDoubleday Canada$36.958
9Health for AllJane PhilpottSignal$34.957
10Hold on to Your KidsGordon Neufeld; Gabor MatéVintage Canada$26.95-

(Return to top)


Juvenile: May 25, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Dog Man #12: the Scarlet ShedderDav PilkeyScholastic$19.991
2Baby-Sitters Little Sister #8: Karen's SleepoverAnn M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$16.992
3Oh, the Places You'll Go!SeussRandom House Books for Young Readers$24.995
4The One and Only FamilyKatherine ApplegateHarper Collins$24.993
5PowerlessLauren RobertsSimon & Schuster Books For Young Readers$24.997
6National Geographic Kids Almanac 2025 (Can. Edition)National Geographic KidsNational Geographic Kids$18.994
7A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.99-
8Storytime with FranklinBrenda Clark; Paulette BourgeoisKids Can Press$22.99-
9Always AnthonyTerri LibensonBalzer & Bray$18.99-
10Who Is Taylor Swift?Kirsten Anderson; Who HQ; Gregory CopelandPenguin Workshop$9.508

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: May 25, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The New MenopauseMary Claire HaverRodale Books$37.992
2Good EnergyCasey Means; Calley MeansAvery$42.00-
3Closer TogetherSophie Grégoire TrudeauRandom House Canada$40.001
4The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.004
5The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog$22.993
6101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog$20.996
7WorthyJamie Kern LimaHay House$36.008
8OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.005
9The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.0010
10New HappyStephanie HarrisonTarcherPerigee$37.99-

(Return to top)


Mystery: May 25, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Think TwiceHarlan CobenGrand Central Publishing$39.00
2Seeing RedSandra BrownGrand Central Publishing$13.99
3I Will Ruin YouLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$25.99
4The 24th HourJames Patterson; Maxine PaetroLittle Brown & Company$39.00
5The HousemaidFreida McFaddenGrand Central$16.99
6You Like It DarkerStephen KingScribner$39.99
7A Calamity of SoulsDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$39.00
8Every Time I Go on Vacation, Someone DiesCatherine MackMinotaur Books$24.99
9The Housemaid's SecretFreida McFaddenQuercus$16.99
10The WinnerDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$13.99

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

Interact with The Globe

Trending

A debate is raging over Canadian pension plans’ domestic investments — and Caisse’s CEO is at the centre of it all

Robert Pickton got what he deserves. But it’s not a victory for justice in Canada

Bank of Canada warns of steep jump in mortgage payments

London Drugs employee data leaked on dark web after cybersecurity breach

Utilities with dividents that stand to gain as interest rates decline

Trump claims of FBI authorization to shoot him ‘extremely dangerous,’ U.S. attorney-general says

Aeroplan members on their highs and lows

Former Canadian CEO’s texts reveal accusations about U.K. Post Office scandal