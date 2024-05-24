The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of May 25, 2024

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.
Hardcover Fiction: May 25, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|Weeks on List
|1
|This Summer Will Be Different
|Carley Fortune
|Viking
|$24.95
|1
|2
|2
|The Paradise Problem
|Christina Lauren
|Gallery Books
|$24.99
|-
|1
|3
|Funny Story
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$39.00
|2
|5
|4
|Think Twice
|Harlan Coben
|Grand Central Publishing
|$39.00
|-
|1
|5
|The Women
|Kristin Hannah
|St. Martin's Press
|$40.00
|3
|15
|6
|Iron Flame
|Rebecca Yarros
|Red Tower Books
|$39.99
|-
|1
|7
|Fourth Wing
|Rebecca Yarros
|Red Tower Books
|$34.99
|-
|1
|8
|I Will Ruin You
|Linwood Barclay
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$25.99
|8
|2
|9
|Just for the Summer
|Abby Jimenez
|Forever
|$23.99
|-
|1
|10
|The 24th Hour
|James Patterson; Maxine Paetro
|Little Brown & Company
|$39.00
|-
|1
Hardcover Non-Fiction: May 25, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|1
|The Anxious Generation
|Jonathan Haidt
|Penguin Press
|$39.99
|1
|2
|The New Menopause
|Mary Claire Haver
|Rodale Books
|$37.99
|4
|3
|Good Energy
|Casey Means; Calley Means
|Avery
|$42.00
|-
|4
|Closer Together
|Sophie Grégoire Trudeau
|Random House Canada
|$40.00
|2
|5
|You Never Know
|Tom Selleck; Ellis Henican
|Dey Street Books
|$36.99
|3
|6
|The Self-Sufficiency Garden
|Huw Richards; Sam Cooper
|DK
|$28.99
|-
|7
|The Situation Room
|George Stephanopoulos; Lisa Dickey
|Grand Central Publishing
|$45.00
|-
|8
|Rebel Girl
|Kathleen Hanna
|Ecco
|$36.99
|-
|9
|The Demon of Unrest
|Erik Larson
|Crown
|$48.00
|5
|10
|Fire Weather
|John Vaillant
|Vintage Canada
|$25.00
|6
Paperback Fiction: May 25, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Dixon Rule
|Elle Kennedy
|Bloom Books
|$26.99
|-
|2
|It Ends with Us
|Colleen Hoover
|Atria Books
|$22.99
|-
|3
|Collide
|Bal Khabra
|Viking
|$24.95
|-
|4
|A Court of Thorns and Roses
|Sarah J. Maas
|Bloomsbury
|$25.00
|2
|5
|King of Sloth
|Ana Huang
|Bloom Books
|$26.99
|1
|6
|Seeing Red
|Sandra Brown
|Grand Central Publishing
|$13.99
|9
|7
|Identity
|Nora Roberts
|Saint Martin's Griffin
|$25.00
|10
|8
|It Starts with Us
|Colleen Hoover
|Atria Books
|$22.99
|-
|9
|A Court of Mist and Fury
|Sarah J. Maas
|Bloomsbury Publishing Plc
|$25.00
|-
|10
|Happy Place
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$25.99
|5
Canadian Fiction: May 25, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|This Summer Will Be Different
|Carley Fortune
|Viking
|$24.95
|1
|2
|The Dixon Rule
|Elle Kennedy
|Bloom Books
|$26.99
|-
|3
|Collide
|Bal Khabra
|Viking
|$24.95
|-
|4
|I Will Ruin You
|Linwood Barclay
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$25.99
|2
|5
|The Secret Keeper
|Genevieve Graham
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|3
|6
|Every Time I Go on Vacation, Someone Dies
|Catherine Mack
|Minotaur Books
|$24.99
|4
|7
|Someone Saw Something
|Rick Mofina
|MIRA
|$23.99
|7
|8
|Meet Me at the Lake
|Carley Fortune
|Penguin Canada
|$12.99
|9
|9
|A Man Downstairs
|Nicole Lundrigan
|Viking
|$24.95
|-
|10
|Butcher and Blackbird
|Brynne Weaver
|Zando
|$23.99
|-
Canadian Non-Fiction: May 25, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Closer Together
|Sophie Grégoire Trudeau
|Random House Canada
|$40.00
|1
|2
|My Day with the Cup
|Jim Lang
|Simon & Schuster
|$25.00
|2
|3
|Fire Weather
|John Vaillant
|Vintage Canada
|$25.00
|3
|4
|A Map of the New Normal
|Jeff Rubin
|Allen Lane
|$36.00
|-
|5
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|4
|6
|When the Body Says No
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$24.00
|-
|7
|The Myth of Normal
|Gabor Maté; Daniel Maté
|Knopf Canada
|$39.95
|10
|8
|The Heart of a Superfan
|Nav Bhatia; Tamara Baluja
|Doubleday Canada
|$36.95
|8
|9
|Health for All
|Jane Philpott
|Signal
|$34.95
|7
|10
|Hold on to Your Kids
|Gordon Neufeld; Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$26.95
|-
Juvenile: May 25, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Dog Man #12: the Scarlet Shedder
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$19.99
|1
|2
|Baby-Sitters Little Sister #8: Karen's Sleepover
|Ann M. Martin; Katy Farina
|Graphix
|$16.99
|2
|3
|Oh, the Places You'll Go!
|Seuss
|Random House Books for Young Readers
|$24.99
|5
|4
|The One and Only Family
|Katherine Applegate
|Harper Collins
|$24.99
|3
|5
|Powerless
|Lauren Roberts
|Simon & Schuster Books For Young Readers
|$24.99
|7
|6
|National Geographic Kids Almanac 2025 (Can. Edition)
|National Geographic Kids
|National Geographic Kids
|$18.99
|4
|7
|A Good Girl's Guide to Murder
|Holly Jackson
|Ember
|$14.99
|-
|8
|Storytime with Franklin
|Brenda Clark; Paulette Bourgeois
|Kids Can Press
|$22.99
|-
|9
|Always Anthony
|Terri Libenson
|Balzer & Bray
|$18.99
|-
|10
|Who Is Taylor Swift?
|Kirsten Anderson; Who HQ; Gregory Copeland
|Penguin Workshop
|$9.50
|8
Self-Improvement: May 25, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The New Menopause
|Mary Claire Haver
|Rodale Books
|$37.99
|2
|2
|Good Energy
|Casey Means; Calley Means
|Avery
|$42.00
|-
|3
|Closer Together
|Sophie Grégoire Trudeau
|Random House Canada
|$40.00
|1
|4
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene; Joost Elffers
|Penguin
|$35.00
|4
|5
|The Mountain Is You
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog
|$22.99
|3
|6
|101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog
|$20.99
|6
|7
|Worthy
|Jamie Kern Lima
|Hay House
|$36.00
|8
|8
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|5
|9
|The Creative Act
|Rick Rubin
|Penguin Press
|$42.00
|10
|10
|New Happy
|Stephanie Harrison
|TarcherPerigee
|$37.99
|-
Mystery: May 25, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|Think Twice
|Harlan Coben
|Grand Central Publishing
|$39.00
|2
|Seeing Red
|Sandra Brown
|Grand Central Publishing
|$13.99
|3
|I Will Ruin You
|Linwood Barclay
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$25.99
|4
|The 24th Hour
|James Patterson; Maxine Paetro
|Little Brown & Company
|$39.00
|5
|The Housemaid
|Freida McFadden
|Grand Central
|$16.99
|6
|You Like It Darker
|Stephen King
|Scribner
|$39.99
|7
|A Calamity of Souls
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central Publishing
|$39.00
|8
|Every Time I Go on Vacation, Someone Dies
|Catherine Mack
|Minotaur Books
|$24.99
|9
|The Housemaid's Secret
|Freida McFadden
|Quercus
|$16.99
|10
|The Winner
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central Publishing
|$13.99
