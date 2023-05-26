Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: May 27, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$37.0014
2Standing in the ShadowsPeter RobinsonMcClelland & Stewart$34.9592
3Queen CharlotteJulia Quinn; Shonda RhimesAvon Books$37.0022
4Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.9963
5The Wedding PlannerDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.9933
6The 23rd MidnightJames Patterson; Maxine PaetroLittle Brown & Company$38.0053
7Fractal NoiseChristopher PaoliniTor Books$38.99-1
8The Covenant of WaterAbraham VergheseGrove/Atlantic$39.9583
9Simply LiesDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$38.0075
10Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and TomorrowGabrielle ZevinViking$34.951012

Hardcover Non-Fiction: May 27, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1SparePrince Harry, The Duke of SussexRandom House Canada$47.001
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.003
3The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.954
4The Light We CarryMichelle ObamaCrown$42.002
5The WagerDavid GrannDoubleday$39.955
6Ultra-Processed PeopleChris van TullekenKnopf Canada$36.00-
712 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.00-
8DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly Publications$39.957
98 Rules of LoveJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.998
10The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.50-

Paperback Fiction: May 27, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.951
2HomecomingKate MortonSimon & Schuster$26.992
3It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.993
4The Lie Maker IntlLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.99-
5YellowfaceR. F. KuangWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.99-
6It Starts with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.994
7The True Love ExperimentChristina LaurenGallery Books$24.99-
8Sparring PartnersJohn GrishamVintage$12.996
9EscapeJames Patterson; David EllisGrand Central Publishing$23.999
10IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.9910

Canadian Fiction: May 27, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.951
2The Lie Maker IntlLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.99-
3Standing in the ShadowsPeter RobinsonMcClelland & Stewart$34.95-
4Everything She FearedRick MofinaMIRA$24.992
5The Dutch OrphanEllen KeithHarperCollins Canada$22.994
6Every Summer AfterCarley FortunePenguin Canada$12.999
7Coronation YearJennifer RobsonWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.993
8A Death at the PartyAmy StuartSimon & Schuster$24.996
9This Is How You Lose the Time WarAmal El-Mohtar; Max GladstoneSAGA Press$22.995
10Fit to DieDaniel KallaSimon & Schuster$24.997

Canadian Non-Fiction: May 27, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.952
3Ultra-Processed PeopleChris van TullekenKnopf Canada$36.00-
4The SurvivorJosef Lewkowicz; Michael CalvinHarperCollins Canada$23.993
512 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.007
6DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly$39.955
7OutsiderBrett PopplewellHarperCollins Canada$25.994
8When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.008
9Wine Witch on FireNatalie MacLeanDundurn Press$24.99-
10LightfootNicholas JenningsPenguin Canada$22.00-

Juvenile: May 27, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea: a Graphic Novel (Dog Man #11)Dav PilkeyGraphix$19.991
2From the World of Percy Jackson: the Sun and the StarRick Riordan; Mark OshiroDisney-Hyperion$26.992
3Surprisingly SarahTerri LibensonBalzer & Bray$19.994
4The One and Only RubyKatherine ApplegateHarperCollins$24.993
5Oh, the Places You'll Go!Dr. SeussRandom House Books for Young Readers$24.996
6A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.997
7The Adventures of Captain Underpants (Now with a Dog Man Comic!) (Color Edition)Dav PilkeyScholastic$16.995
8If He Had Been with MeLaura NowlinSourcebooks Fire$16.50-
9The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (A Hunger Games Novel)Suzanne CollinsScholastic Press$36.999
10Taylor Swift: a Little Golden Book BiographyWendy Loggia; Elisa ChavarriGolden Books$7.99-

Self-Improvement: May 27, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.001
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
3The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.003
4101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.995
5Ultra-Processed PeopleChris van TullekenKnopf Canada$36.00-
6The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.994
7The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.996
8How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$24.999
9The Pivot YearBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$23.998
10When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.0010

Cooking: May 27, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Magnolia Table, Volume 3Joanna GainesWiillam Morrow Cookbooks$50.00
2HealthyGirl KitchenDanielle BrownAlpha$42.00
3Anna Olson's Baking WisdomAnna OlsonAppetite by Random House$50.00
4Mandy's Gourmet SaladsMandy Wolfe; Rebecca Wolfe; Meredith EricksonAppetite by Random House$35.00
5Cook It WildChris Nuttall-SmithPenguin Canada$40.00
6Dad in the KitchenCory Vitiello; Chris JohnsAppetite by Random House$37.50
7Love and Lemons: Simple Feel Good FoodJeanine DonofrioPenguin Canada$40.00
8Half Baked Harvest Super SimpleTieghan GerardClarkson Potter$39.99
9Go-To DinnersIna GartenClarkson Potter$47.00
10More Mandy'sMandy Wolfe; Rebecca Wolfe; Meredith EricksonAppetite by Random House$35.00

