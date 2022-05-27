Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.
Hardcover Fiction: May 28, 2022
Hardcover Non-Fiction: May 28, 2022
Paperback Fiction: May 28, 2022
Canadian Fiction: May 28, 2022
Canadian Non-Fiction: May 28, 2022
Juvenile: May 28, 2022
Self-Improvement: May 28, 2022
Historical Fiction: May 28, 2022
Previous Bestsellers Lists
- Bestsellers for the week of May 21: Fiction, Non-Fiction and Romance/Erotica
- Bestsellers for the week of May 14: Fiction, Non-Fiction and Biography
- Bestsellers for the week of May 7: Fiction, Non-Fiction and Mystery
- Bestsellers for the week of April 30: Fiction, Non-Fiction and Cooking