Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.

Hardcover Fiction: May 28, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99227
2Book LoversEmily HenryBerkley$23.0013
3The Summer PlaceJennifer WeinerAtria Books$24.9932
4Something WilderChristina LaurenGallery Books$22.00-1
5The Diamond EyeKate QuinnWilliam Morrow$24.9949
6Watch Out for HerSamantha M. BaileySimon & Schuster$24.9954
7The Paris ApartmentLucy FoleyWilliam Morrow$24.99613
8Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation: Mo Dao Zu Shi Vol. 2Mo Xiang Tong Xiu, Mo Xiang; Marina Privalova; Jin FangSeven Seas Entertainment$24.99-1
9Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.95102
10The Last SummerKaren SwanMacmillan$24.9973

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: May 28, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Boy in the WoodsMaxwell SmartHarperCollins Canada$21.991
2Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.002
3We Were DreamersSimu LiuHarperCollins Canada$34.995
4Freezing OrderBill BrowderSimon & Schuster$36.994
5Son of ElsewhereElamin AbdelmahmoudMcClelland & Stewart$32.95-
6The Palace PapersTina BrownDoubleday Canada$42.953
71972Scott MorrisonSimon & Schuster$34.997
822 MurdersPaul PalangoRandom House Canada$26.956
9Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.9510
10Finding MeViola DavisHarperOne$35.998

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: May 28, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.002
2Better off DeadLee Child; Andrew ChildDell$12.991
3Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.994
4Take Your Breath AwayLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.99-
5VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.993
6November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.9910
7Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.007
8The Dictionary of Lost WordsPip WilliamsBallantine Books$23.005
9The ShadowJames Patterson; Brian SittsGrand Central Publishing$12.998
10ComplicationsDanielle SteelDell$11.99-

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: May 28, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Take Your Breath AwayLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.99-
2Watch Out for HerSamantha M. BaileySimon & Schuster$24.991
3Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.953
4Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.992
5The Embroidered BookKate HeartfieldHarper Voyager$24.99-
6Looking for JaneHeather MarshallSimon & Schuster$24.994
7Bloomsbury GirlsNatalie JennerSt. Martin's Press$23.99-
8BluebirdGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.995
9ScarboroughCatherine HernandezArsenal Pulp Press$19.957
10Sea of TranquilityEmily St. John MandelHarperCollins Canada$29.996

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: May 28, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Boy in the WoodsMaxwell SmartHarperCollins Canada$21.991
2We Were DreamersSimu LiuHarperCollins Canada$34.992
3Son of ElsewhereElamin AbdelmahmoudMcClelland & Stewart$32.95-
41972Scott MorrisonSimon & Schuster$34.994
522 MurdersPaul PalangoRandom House Canada$26.953
6Run Towards the DangerSarah PolleyHamish Hamilton$35.008
7From Showing off to Showing UpNancy ReganNimbus Publishing$26.956
812 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.959
9This Is Assisted DyingStefanie GreenScribner$24.99-
1021 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.957

(Return to top)


Juvenile: May 28, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Cat Kid Comic Club On PurposeDav PilkeyGraphix$15.992
2Heartstopper: Volume 4Alice OsemanGraphix$19.991
3Remarkably RubyTerri LibensonBalzer & Bray$16.997
4Heartstopper: Volume OneAlice OsemanGraphix$19.993
5Heartstopper: Volume TwoAlice OsemanGraphix$19.995
6A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.999
7InvestiGators: Braver and BoulderJohn Patrick GreenFirst Second Books$14.998
8Heartstopper: Volume ThreeAlice OsemanGraphix$19.996
9Bloom of the Flower Dragon: a Branches BookTracey West; Graham HowellsScholastic$7.99-
10Wings Of Fire: The Flames of HopeTui T. SutherlandScholastic Press$22.9910

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: May 28, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Living UntetheredMichael A. SingerNew Harbinger Publications$27.951
2101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$18.692
3The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.433
4The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.995
5The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.007
6The Untethered SoulMichael A. SingerNew Harbinger Publications$18.958
7Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.99-
8Good for Your GutDesiree NielsenPenguin Canada$32.006
9EndureCameron Hanes; Joe RoganSt. Martin's Press$42.99-
10Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$12.9910

(Return to top)


Historical Fiction: May 28, 2022

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1The Dictionary of Lost WordsPip WilliamsBallantine Books$23.00
2The Embroidered BookKate HeartfieldHarper Voyager$24.99
3Looking for JaneHeather Marshall Simon & Schuster$24.99
4Lilac GirlsMartha Hall KellyBallantine Books$12.99
5BluebirdGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.99
6The Resistance GirlMandy RobothamAvon Books$24.99
7CirceMadeline MillerBack Bay Books$22.99
8The Surgeon's DaughterAudrey BlakeSourcebooks Landmark$24.99
9The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.99
10The Vanished DaysSusanna KearsleySimon & Schuster$24.99

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles

Take a Break

Switch gears. Give your brain a workout and do today’s Daily Cryptic Crossword.

Cryptic Crossword

Scoop a new vibe in the numbers and do today’s Daily Sudoku.

Daily Sudoku

Kick back with the Daily Universal Crossword.

Daily Universal Crossword