The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of May 29, 2021

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Bestsellers

Subscribe
from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of May 29, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.

Hardcover Fiction: May 29, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1The Last Thing He Told MeLaura DaveSimon & Schuster$24.9913
2The Rose CodeKate QuinnWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.99412
3Find You FirstLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.9953
4People We Meet on VacationEmily HenryBerkley$22.0022
5Where the Grass Is Green and the Girls Are PrettyLauren WeisbergerRandom House$23.00-1
6SooleyJohn GrishamDoubleday$38.9574
7That SummerJennifer WeinerAtria Books$24.9932
8The Midnight LibraryMatt HaigHarper Avenue$21.99611
9The Soulmate EquationChristina LaurenGallery Books$22.00-1
10Not Dark YetPeter RobinsonMcClelland & Stewart$29.95-1

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: May 29, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Anthropocene Reviewed (Signed Edition)John GreenDutton$37.00-
2YearbookSeth RogenViking$35.001
3What Happened to You?Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. PerryFlatiron Books$36.992
4The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.003
5Call Me IndianFred Sasakamoose; Bryan TrottierViking$32.00-
6Between Two KingdomsSuleika JaouadRandom House$24.004
7Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.956
8The Body Keeps the ScoreBessel Van Der KolkPenguin Books$25.0010
9The PremonitionMichael LewisW. W. Norton$40.00-
10Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.95-

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: May 29, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The SentinelLee Child; Andrew ChildDell$12.991
2The NannyGilly MacmillanWilliam Morrow$12.994
3The Midwife MurdersJames Patterson; Richard DiLalloGrand Central Publishing$12.993
4Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.002
5HideawayNora RobertsSaint Martin's Griffin$23.997
6The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.005
7The Law of InnocenceMichael ConnellyGrand Central Publishing$22.996
8Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 10Gege AkutamiViz Media$12.99-
9The Wedding DressDanielle SteelDell$11.999
10Tom Clancy Firing PointMike MadenBerkley$12.998

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: May 29, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Find You FirstLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.991
2Not Dark YetPeter RobinsonMcClelland & Stewart$29.954
3The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.953
4Letters Across the SeaGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.992
5SufferanceThomas KingHarperCollins Canada$32.007
6Bonnie JackIan HamiltonHouse of Anansi Press$22.95-
7Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.006
8Six Weeks to LiveCatherine McKenzieSimon & Schuster$22.00-
9The SwapRobyn HardingSimon & Schuster$12.99-
10The Handmaid's TaleMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$19.955

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: May 29, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1YearbookSeth RogenViking$35.001
2The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.002
3Call Me IndianFred Sasakamoose; Bryan TrottierViking$32.00-
4Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.953
5Beyond OrderJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.954
6From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.996
7CrossroadsKaleb DahlgrenCollins$32.995
8The Cure for LonelinessBill HowattPage Two Books$21.00 -
9ValuesMark CarneySignal$39.957
10The Light of DaysJudy BatalionWilliam Morrow$24.998

(Return to top)


Juvenile: May 29, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Shadow and BoneLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$12.992
2Dog man: Mothering HeightsDav PilkeyGraphix$15.991
3Siege and StormLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$12.993
4I Believe I CanGrace Byers; Keturah A. BoboBalzer & Bray$23.99-
5Ruin and RisingLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$12.994
6Oh, the Places You'll Go!Dr. SeussRandom House Books for Young Readers$24.999
7Six of CrowsLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$16.506
8They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$14.995
9We Were LiarsE. LockhartEmber$14.998
10Truly TylerTerri LibensonBalzer & Bray$15.99-

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: May 29, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1You Will Get Through This NightDaniel HowellDey Street Books$29.99-
2The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.992
3The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz and Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$18.95-
4A Radical AwakeningShefali TsabaryHarperOne$34.99-
5Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.991
6Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.993
7Unlocking the Mental TrapBill HowattPage Two Books$21.00-
8The Intelligent InvestorBenjamin GrahamHarper$31.00-
9The Truth About COVID-19Joseph Mercola; Ronnie CumminsChelsea Green Publishing$30.284
10How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.995

(Return to top)


Romance/Erotica: May 29, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1People We Meet on VacationEmily HenryBerkley$22.00
2Ready to Love AgainDebbie Macomber; Brenda NovakMira$12.99
3Catch My HeartNora RobertsSilhouette$12.99
4The UnhoneymoonersChristina LaurenGallery Books$22.99
5Red, White and Royal BlueCasey McQuistonSaint Martin's Griffin$22.50
6Before Summer Ends and a Little Bit PregnantSusan MalleryHarlequin Enterprises$11.99
7Country ProudLinda Lael MillerHarlequin Books$12.99
8It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
9One Summer in ParisSarah MorganHarlequin Books$12.99
10Romancing Mister BridgertonJulia QuinnAvon$11.99

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies