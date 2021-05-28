The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of May 29, 2021

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.
Hardcover Fiction: May 29, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|Weeks on List
|1
|The Last Thing He Told Me
|Laura Dave
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|1
|3
|2
|The Rose Code
|Kate Quinn
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$24.99
|4
|12
|3
|Find You First
|Linwood Barclay
|William Morrow
|$23.99
|5
|3
|4
|People We Meet on Vacation
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$22.00
|2
|2
|5
|Where the Grass Is Green and the Girls Are Pretty
|Lauren Weisberger
|Random House
|$23.00
|-
|1
|6
|Sooley
|John Grisham
|Doubleday
|$38.95
|7
|4
|7
|That Summer
|Jennifer Weiner
|Atria Books
|$24.99
|3
|2
|8
|The Midnight Library
|Matt Haig
|Harper Avenue
|$21.99
|6
|11
|9
|The Soulmate Equation
|Christina Lauren
|Gallery Books
|$22.00
|-
|1
|10
|Not Dark Yet
|Peter Robinson
|McClelland & Stewart
|$29.95
|-
|1
Hardcover Non-Fiction: May 29, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Anthropocene Reviewed (Signed Edition)
|John Green
|Dutton
|$37.00
|-
|2
|Yearbook
|Seth Rogen
|Viking
|$35.00
|1
|3
|What Happened to You?
|Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$36.99
|2
|4
|The Bomber Mafia
|Malcolm Gladwell
|Little Brown
|$34.00
|3
|5
|Call Me Indian
|Fred Sasakamoose; Bryan Trottier
|Viking
|$32.00
|-
|6
|Between Two Kingdoms
|Suleika Jaouad
|Random House
|$24.00
|4
|7
|Finding the Mother Tree
|Suzanne Simard
|Allen Lane
|$34.95
|6
|8
|The Body Keeps the Score
|Bessel Van Der Kolk
|Penguin Books
|$25.00
|10
|9
|The Premonition
|Michael Lewis
|W. W. Norton
|$40.00
|-
|10
|Braiding Sweetgrass
|Robin Wall Kimmerer
|Milkweed Editions
|$26.95
|-
Paperback Fiction: May 29, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Sentinel
|Lee Child; Andrew Child
|Dell
|$12.99
|1
|2
|The Nanny
|Gilly Macmillan
|William Morrow
|$12.99
|4
|3
|The Midwife Murders
|James Patterson; Richard DiLallo
|Grand Central Publishing
|$12.99
|3
|4
|Where the Crawdads Sing
|Delia Owens
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$24.00
|2
|5
|Hideaway
|Nora Roberts
|Saint Martin's Griffin
|$23.99
|7
|6
|The Song of Achilles
|Madeline Miller
|Ecco
|$21.00
|5
|7
|The Law of Innocence
|Michael Connelly
|Grand Central Publishing
|$22.99
|6
|8
|Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 10
|Gege Akutami
|Viz Media
|$12.99
|-
|9
|The Wedding Dress
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|9
|10
|Tom Clancy Firing Point
|Mike Maden
|Berkley
|$12.99
|8
Canadian Fiction: May 29, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Find You First
|Linwood Barclay
|William Morrow
|$23.99
|1
|2
|Not Dark Yet
|Peter Robinson
|McClelland & Stewart
|$29.95
|4
|3
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|3
|4
|Letters Across the Sea
|Genevieve Graham
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|2
|5
|Sufferance
|Thomas King
|HarperCollins Canada
|$32.00
|7
|6
|Bonnie Jack
|Ian Hamilton
|House of Anansi Press
|$22.95
|-
|7
|Home Body
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|6
|8
|Six Weeks to Live
|Catherine McKenzie
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|-
|9
|The Swap
|Robyn Harding
|Simon & Schuster
|$12.99
|-
|10
|The Handmaid's Tale
|Margaret Atwood
|McClelland & Stewart
|$19.95
|5
Canadian Non-Fiction: May 29, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Yearbook
|Seth Rogen
|Viking
|$35.00
|1
|2
|The Bomber Mafia
|Malcolm Gladwell
|Little Brown
|$34.00
|2
|3
|Call Me Indian
|Fred Sasakamoose; Bryan Trottier
|Viking
|$32.00
|-
|4
|Finding the Mother Tree
|Suzanne Simard
|Allen Lane
|$34.95
|3
|5
|Beyond Order
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$39.95
|4
|6
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|6
|7
|Crossroads
|Kaleb Dahlgren
|Collins
|$32.99
|5
|8
|The Cure for Loneliness
|Bill Howatt
|Page Two Books
|$21.00
|-
|9
|Values
|Mark Carney
|Signal
|$39.95
|7
|10
|The Light of Days
|Judy Batalion
|William Morrow
|$24.99
|8
Juvenile: May 29, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Shadow and Bone
|Leigh Bardugo
|Square Fish
|$12.99
|2
|2
|Dog man: Mothering Heights
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|1
|3
|Siege and Storm
|Leigh Bardugo
|Square Fish
|$12.99
|3
|4
|I Believe I Can
|Grace Byers; Keturah A. Bobo
|Balzer & Bray
|$23.99
|-
|5
|Ruin and Rising
|Leigh Bardugo
|Square Fish
|$12.99
|4
|6
|Oh, the Places You'll Go!
|Dr. Seuss
|Random House Books for Young Readers
|$24.99
|9
|7
|Six of Crows
|Leigh Bardugo
|Square Fish
|$16.50
|6
|8
|They Both Die at the End
|Adam Silvera
|Quill Tree
|$14.99
|5
|9
|We Were Liars
|E. Lockhart
|Ember
|$14.99
|8
|10
|Truly Tyler
|Terri Libenson
|Balzer & Bray
|$15.99
|-
Self-Improvement: May 29, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|You Will Get Through This Night
|Daniel Howell
|Dey Street Books
|$29.99
|-
|2
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|2
|3
|The Four Agreements
|Don Miguel Ruiz and Janet Mills
|Amber-Allen Publishing
|$18.95
|-
|4
|A Radical Awakening
|Shefali Tsabary
|HarperOne
|$34.99
|-
|5
|Rich Dad Poor Dad
|Robert T. Kiyosaki
|Plata
|$11.99
|1
|6
|Think Like a Monk
|Jay Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|3
|7
|Unlocking the Mental Trap
|Bill Howatt
|Page Two Books
|$21.00
|-
|8
|The Intelligent Investor
|Benjamin Graham
|Harper
|$31.00
|-
|9
|The Truth About COVID-19
|Joseph Mercola; Ronnie Cummins
|Chelsea Green Publishing
|$30.28
|4
|10
|How to Win Friends and Influence People
|Dale Carnegie
|Pocket
|$22.99
|5
Romance/Erotica: May 29, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|People We Meet on Vacation
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$22.00
|2
|Ready to Love Again
|Debbie Macomber; Brenda Novak
|Mira
|$12.99
|3
|Catch My Heart
|Nora Roberts
|Silhouette
|$12.99
|4
|The Unhoneymooners
|Christina Lauren
|Gallery Books
|$22.99
|5
|Red, White and Royal Blue
|Casey McQuiston
|Saint Martin's Griffin
|$22.50
|6
|Before Summer Ends and a Little Bit Pregnant
|Susan Mallery
|Harlequin Enterprises
|$11.99
|7
|Country Proud
|Linda Lael Miller
|Harlequin Books
|$12.99
|8
|It Ends with Us
|Colleen Hoover
|Atria Books
|$22.99
|9
|One Summer in Paris
|Sarah Morgan
|Harlequin Books
|$12.99
|10
|Romancing Mister Bridgerton
|Julia Quinn
|Avon
|$11.99
