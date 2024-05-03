Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of May 4, 2024

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: May 4, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Funny StoryEmily HenryBerkley$39.0072
2The WomenKristin HannahSt. Martin's Press$40.00212
3A Calamity of SoulsDavid BaldacciGrand Central$39.0012
4The Murder InnJames Patterson; Candice FoxGrand Central$25.9952
5Iron FlameRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$39.99324
6Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99446
7Just for the SummerAbby JimenezForever$23.9963
8Desert StarMichael ConnellyGrand Central$13.9982
9Daughter of MineMegan MirandaMarysue Rucci$24.9993
10The Secret KeeperGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.99-3

Hardcover Non-Fiction: May 4, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week
1The Anxious GenerationJonathan HaidtPenguin Press$39.994
2Love LifeMatthew HusseyHarper$35.99-
3The New MenopauseMary Claire HaverRodale Books$37.99-
4KnifeSalman RushdieKnopf Canada$34.951
5The Psychology of MoneyMorgan HouselHarriman House$24.995
6The Body Keeps the ScoreBessel van der KolkPenguin Books$25.006
7OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.007
8Health for AllJane PhilpottSignal$34.958
9The Forbidden DaughterZipora Klein JakobHarper Paperbacks$24.99-
10Out of DarknessDenise ChongRandom House Canada$24.95-

Paperback Fiction: May 4, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1A Court of Thorns and RosesSarah J. MaasBloomsbury$25.001
2Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$25.993
3IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.994
4A Court of Mist and FurySarah J. MaasBloomsbury Publishing Plc$25.007
5A Little LifeHanya YanagiharaAnchor$24.0010
6The HousemaidFreida McFaddenGrand Central Publishing$16.996
7The WinnerDavid BaldacciGrand Central$13.995
8The Lost Book of BonnBrianna LabuskesWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$23.99-
9Hello Beautiful (Oprah's Book Club)Ann NapolitanoThe Dial Press$26.00-
10Lessons in ChemistryBonnie GarmusDoubleday Canada$24.95-

Canadian Fiction: May 4, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Secret KeeperGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.992
2A Great CountryShilpi Somaya GowdaDoubleday Canada$26.953
3The Phoenix CrownKate Quinn; Janie ChangWilliam Morrow$25.994
4Wild LoveElsie SilverBloom Books$26.991
5The InheritanceJoanna GoodmanHarperCollins$24.995
6A Fate Inked in BloodDanielle L. JensenDel Ray$39.996
7The Berry PickersAmanda PetersHarper Perennial$25.999
8Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortunePenguin Canada$12.998
9Butcher and BlackbirdBrynne WeaverZando$23.997
10FayneAnn-Marie MacDonaldVintage Canada$25.95-

Canadian Non-Fiction: May 4, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2Health for AllJane PhilpottSignal$34.952
3Out of DarknessDenise ChongRandom House Canada$24.95-
4The PeaceRomeo DallaireRandom House Canada$34.003
5When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.007
6The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.955
7The Wisdom of NursesAmie Archibald-Varley; Sara FungHarper Collins Canada$24.994
8The Heart of a SuperfanNav Bhatia; Tamara BalujaDoubleday Canada$36.956
9Our Crumbling FoundationGregor CraigieRandom House Canada$25.00-
10Scattered MindsGabor MatéVintage Canada$26.9510

Juvenile: May 4, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Dog Man: the Scarlet ShedderDav PilkeyScholastic$19.991
2The Boy Who Tried to Shrink His NameSandhya Parappukkaran; Michelle PereiraAbrams Books for Young Readers$22.99-
3Oh, the Places You'll Go!SeussRandom House$24.993
4PowerlessLauren RobertsSimon & Schuster$24.995
5Little Blue Truck Feeling Happy: A Touch-and-Feel BookAlice SchertleHarper Collins$18.507
6My Mum Is the Best by Bluey and BingoPenguin Young ReadersPenguin Young Readers$13.99-
7The Reappearance of Rachel PriceHolly JacksonDelacorte Press$28.994
8A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.996
9Taylor SwiftWendy Loggia; Elisa ChavarriGolden Books$7.999
10The Very Hungry CaterpillarEric CarlePenguin Young Readers$14.99-

Self-Improvement: May 4, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The New MenopauseMary Claire HaverRodale Books$37.99-
2The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.002
3OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.004
4The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog$22.995
5101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog$20.996
6IkigaiHéctor García; Francesc MirallesPenguin Books$32.00-
7The Wealth Money Can't BuyRobin SharmaHarperCollins Canada$36.993
8When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-
9The Pivot YearBrianna WiestThought Catalog$23.9910
10Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.99-

Romance/Erotica: May 4, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Funny StoryEmily HenryBerkley$39.00
2Happy PlaceEmily HenryPenguin$25.99
3Just for the SummerAbby JimenezForever$23.99
4IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.99
5BrideAli HazelwoodBerkley$25.99
6Twisted LoveAna HuangBloom Books$26.99
7Wild LoveElsie SilverBloom Books$26.99
8It Starts with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
9The Husky and His White Cat Shizun #5Rou Bao Bu Chi Rou; StSeven Seas$24.99
10Haunting AdelineH. D. CarltonH. D. Carlton$25.69

(Return to top)

