The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of May 4, 2024

Hardcover Fiction: May 4, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|Weeks on List
|1
|Funny Story
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$39.00
|7
|2
|2
|The Women
|Kristin Hannah
|St. Martin's Press
|$40.00
|2
|12
|3
|A Calamity of Souls
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central
|$39.00
|1
|2
|4
|The Murder Inn
|James Patterson; Candice Fox
|Grand Central
|$25.99
|5
|2
|5
|Iron Flame
|Rebecca Yarros
|Red Tower Books
|$39.99
|3
|24
|6
|Fourth Wing
|Rebecca Yarros
|Red Tower Books
|$34.99
|4
|46
|7
|Just for the Summer
|Abby Jimenez
|Forever
|$23.99
|6
|3
|8
|Desert Star
|Michael Connelly
|Grand Central
|$13.99
|8
|2
|9
|Daughter of Mine
|Megan Miranda
|Marysue Rucci
|$24.99
|9
|3
|10
|The Secret Keeper
|Genevieve Graham
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
|3
Hardcover Non-Fiction: May 4, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|1
|The Anxious Generation
|Jonathan Haidt
|Penguin Press
|$39.99
|4
|2
|Love Life
|Matthew Hussey
|Harper
|$35.99
|-
|3
|The New Menopause
|Mary Claire Haver
|Rodale Books
|$37.99
|-
|4
|Knife
|Salman Rushdie
|Knopf Canada
|$34.95
|1
|5
|The Psychology of Money
|Morgan Housel
|Harriman House
|$24.99
|5
|6
|The Body Keeps the Score
|Bessel van der Kolk
|Penguin Books
|$25.00
|6
|7
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|7
|8
|Health for All
|Jane Philpott
|Signal
|$34.95
|8
|9
|The Forbidden Daughter
|Zipora Klein Jakob
|Harper Paperbacks
|$24.99
|-
|10
|Out of Darkness
|Denise Chong
|Random House Canada
|$24.95
|-
Paperback Fiction: May 4, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|A Court of Thorns and Roses
|Sarah J. Maas
|Bloomsbury
|$25.00
|1
|2
|Happy Place
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$25.99
|3
|3
|Icebreaker
|Hannah Grace
|Atria Books
|$24.99
|4
|4
|A Court of Mist and Fury
|Sarah J. Maas
|Bloomsbury Publishing Plc
|$25.00
|7
|5
|A Little Life
|Hanya Yanagihara
|Anchor
|$24.00
|10
|6
|The Housemaid
|Freida McFadden
|Grand Central Publishing
|$16.99
|6
|7
|The Winner
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central
|$13.99
|5
|8
|The Lost Book of Bonn
|Brianna Labuskes
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$23.99
|-
|9
|Hello Beautiful (Oprah's Book Club)
|Ann Napolitano
|The Dial Press
|$26.00
|-
|10
|Lessons in Chemistry
|Bonnie Garmus
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|-
Canadian Fiction: May 4, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Secret Keeper
|Genevieve Graham
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|2
|2
|A Great Country
|Shilpi Somaya Gowda
|Doubleday Canada
|$26.95
|3
|3
|The Phoenix Crown
|Kate Quinn; Janie Chang
|William Morrow
|$25.99
|4
|4
|Wild Love
|Elsie Silver
|Bloom Books
|$26.99
|1
|5
|The Inheritance
|Joanna Goodman
|HarperCollins
|$24.99
|5
|6
|A Fate Inked in Blood
|Danielle L. Jensen
|Del Ray
|$39.99
|6
|7
|The Berry Pickers
|Amanda Peters
|Harper Perennial
|$25.99
|9
|8
|Meet Me at the Lake
|Carley Fortune
|Penguin Canada
|$12.99
|8
|9
|Butcher and Blackbird
|Brynne Weaver
|Zando
|$23.99
|7
|10
|Fayne
|Ann-Marie MacDonald
|Vintage Canada
|$25.95
|-
Canadian Non-Fiction: May 4, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|1
|2
|Health for All
|Jane Philpott
|Signal
|$34.95
|2
|3
|Out of Darkness
|Denise Chong
|Random House Canada
|$24.95
|-
|4
|The Peace
|Romeo Dallaire
|Random House Canada
|$34.00
|3
|5
|When the Body Says No
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$24.00
|7
|6
|The Myth of Normal
|Gabor Maté; Daniel Maté
|Knopf Canada
|$39.95
|5
|7
|The Wisdom of Nurses
|Amie Archibald-Varley; Sara Fung
|Harper Collins Canada
|$24.99
|4
|8
|The Heart of a Superfan
|Nav Bhatia; Tamara Baluja
|Doubleday Canada
|$36.95
|6
|9
|Our Crumbling Foundation
|Gregor Craigie
|Random House Canada
|$25.00
|-
|10
|Scattered Minds
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$26.95
|10
Juvenile: May 4, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Dog Man: the Scarlet Shedder
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$19.99
|1
|2
|The Boy Who Tried to Shrink His Name
|Sandhya Parappukkaran; Michelle Pereira
|Abrams Books for Young Readers
|$22.99
|-
|3
|Oh, the Places You'll Go!
|Seuss
|Random House
|$24.99
|3
|4
|Powerless
|Lauren Roberts
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|5
|5
|Little Blue Truck Feeling Happy: A Touch-and-Feel Book
|Alice Schertle
|Harper Collins
|$18.50
|7
|6
|My Mum Is the Best by Bluey and Bingo
|Penguin Young Readers
|Penguin Young Readers
|$13.99
|-
|7
|The Reappearance of Rachel Price
|Holly Jackson
|Delacorte Press
|$28.99
|4
|8
|A Good Girl's Guide to Murder
|Holly Jackson
|Ember
|$14.99
|6
|9
|Taylor Swift
|Wendy Loggia; Elisa Chavarri
|Golden Books
|$7.99
|9
|10
|The Very Hungry Caterpillar
|Eric Carle
|Penguin Young Readers
|$14.99
|-
Self-Improvement: May 4, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The New Menopause
|Mary Claire Haver
|Rodale Books
|$37.99
|-
|2
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene; Joost Elffers
|Penguin
|$35.00
|2
|3
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|4
|4
|The Mountain Is You
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog
|$22.99
|5
|5
|101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog
|$20.99
|6
|6
|Ikigai
|Héctor García; Francesc Miralles
|Penguin Books
|$32.00
|-
|7
|The Wealth Money Can't Buy
|Robin Sharma
|HarperCollins Canada
|$36.99
|3
|8
|When the Body Says No
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$24.00
|-
|9
|The Pivot Year
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog
|$23.99
|10
|10
|Fast Like a Girl
|Mindy Pelz
|Hay House
|$33.99
|-
Romance/Erotica: May 4, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|Funny Story
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$39.00
|2
|Happy Place
|Emily Henry
|Penguin
|$25.99
|3
|Just for the Summer
|Abby Jimenez
|Forever
|$23.99
|4
|Icebreaker
|Hannah Grace
|Atria Books
|$24.99
|5
|Bride
|Ali Hazelwood
|Berkley
|$25.99
|6
|Twisted Love
|Ana Huang
|Bloom Books
|$26.99
|7
|Wild Love
|Elsie Silver
|Bloom Books
|$26.99
|8
|It Starts with Us
|Colleen Hoover
|Atria Books
|$22.99
|9
|The Husky and His White Cat Shizun #5
|Rou Bao Bu Chi Rou; St
|Seven Seas
|$24.99
|10
|Haunting Adeline
|H. D. Carlton
|H. D. Carlton
|$25.69
