The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: May 5, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$37.00-1
2It Starts with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99227
3Simply LiesDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$38.0012
4In the Lives of PuppetsT. J. KluneTor Books$38.99-1
5Night Angel NemesisBrent WeeksOrbit$38.00-1
6Small MerciesDennis LehaneHarper$37.00--
7Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.95518
8The Last RemainsElly GriffithsMariner Books$37.00--
9Old Babes in the WoodMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$37.0067
10Tress of the Emerald SeaBrandon SandersonTor Books$39.9984

Hardcover Non-Fiction: May 5, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Light We CarryMichelle ObamaCrown$42.00-
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
3SparePrince Harry; The Duke of Sussex; The Duke of SussexRandom House Canada$47.003
4The WagerDavid GrannDoubleday$39.951
5The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.955
68 Rules of LoveJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.994
7Own Your SpaceAlexandra GaterHarper Design$43.50-
8DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly Publications$39.956
912 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.00-
10The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.50-

Paperback Fiction: May 5, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1HomecomingKate MortonSimon & Schuster$26.991
2Hang the MoonJeannette WallsScribner$24.992
3The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.003
4The Last Thing He Told MeLaura DaveMarysue Rucci Books$24.998
5It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99-
6Never NeverColleen Hoover; Tarryn FisherHarlequin$22.435
7Pineapple StreetJenny JacksonViking$24.954
8The RussianJames Patterson; James O. BornGrand Central Publishing$12.999
9Run, Rose, RunJames Patterson; Dolly PartonGrand Central Publishing$23.99-
10One True LovesTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$25.007

Canadian Fiction: May 5, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1A Death at the PartyAmy StuartSimon & Schuster$24.991
2Coronation YearJennifer RobsonWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.993
3The Dutch OrphanEllen KeithHarperCollins Canada$22.992
4To Track a TraitorIona WhishawTouchWood Editions$24.99-
5Everything She FearedRick MofinaMIRA$24.994
6Sea of TranquilityEmily St. John MandelHarper Perennial$21.99-
7Old Babes in the WoodMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$37.005
8Snow Road StationElizabeth HayKnopf Canada$32.956
9The FakeZoe WhittallHarperCollins Canada$23.99-
10Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarper Perennial$22.999

Canadian Non-Fiction: May 5, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Prisoner #1056Roy RatnavelViking$36.004
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
3OutsiderBrett PopplewellHarperCollins Canada$25.99-
4The SurvivorJosef Lewkowicz; Michael CalvinHarperCollins Canada$23.99-
5The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.952
6DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly$39.953
7Run Towards the DangerSarah PolleyPenguin Canada$22.006
812 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.005
9When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.008
10True ReconciliationJody Wilson-RaybouldMcClelland & Stewart$32.95-

Juvenile: May 5, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea: a Graphic Novel (Dog Man #11)Dav PilkeyGraphix$19.991
2A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.994
3Are You There God? It's Me, MargaretJudy BlumeAtheneum Books for Young Readers$12.99-
4The Adventures of Captain Underpants (Now with a Dog Man Comic!) (Color Edition)Dav PilkeyScholastic$16.993
5Nintendo and Illumination Present the Super Mario Bros. Movie Official StorybookMichael Moccio; Random HouseRandom House Books for Young Readers$23.492
6If He Had Been with MeLaura NowlinSourcebooks Fire$16.5010
7The Very Hungry CaterpillarEric CarlePenguin Young Readers Group$14.99-
8Girl in PiecesKathleen GlasgowEmber$14.997
9The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (A Hunger Games Novel)Suzanne CollinsScholastic Press$36.99-
10Cat Kid Comic Club: Collaborations: a Graphic Novel (Cat Kid Comic Club #4)Dav PilkeyGraphix$16.998

Self-Improvement: May 5, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.002
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
3The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.006
4101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.994
5The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.997
6The Pivot YearBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$23.995
7The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.995
8Soul BoomRainn WilsonHachette GO$35.00-
9The Half of ItMadison BeerHarper$29.99-
10How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$24.999

Biography: May 5, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1The Light We CarryMichelle ObamaCrown$42.00
2SparePrince Harry; The Duke of Sussex; The Duke of SussexRandom House Canada$47.00
3The SurvivorJosef Lewkowicz; Michael CalvinHarperCollins Canada$23.99
4Run Towards the DangerSarah PolleyPenguin Canada$22.00
5Crying in H MartMichelle ZaunerVintage$23.00
6I'm Glad My Mom DiedJennette McCurdySimon & Schuster$36.99
7Honey, Baby, MineLaura Dern; Diane Ladd; Reese WitherspoonGrand Central Publishing$38.00
8GreenlightsMatthew McConaugheyCrown$40.00
9True ReconciliationJody Wilson-RaybouldMcClelland & Stewart$32.95
10Prisoner #1056Roy RatnavelViking$36.00

Previous Bestsellers Lists

