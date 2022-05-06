Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.

Hardcover Fiction: May 7, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1The Diamond EyeKate QuinnWilliam Morrow$24.9916
2It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99224
3Watch Out for HerSamantha M. BaileySimon & Schuster$24.99-1
4Death of the Black WidowJames Patterson; J. D. BarkerGrand Central Publishing$22.9942
5The Paris ApartmentLucy FoleyWilliam Morrow$24.99510
6Lessons in ChemistryBonnie GarmusDoubleday Canada$24.9594
7Dream TownDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$37.0032
8Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.9986
9Kingdom of BonesJames RollinsWilliam Morrow$23.9962
10An Honest LieTarryn FisherGraydon House Books$23.99-1

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: May 7, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Palace PapersTina BrownDoubleday Canada$42.95-
2Freezing OrderBill BrowderSimon & Schuster$36.991
3Finding MeViola DavisHarperOne$35.99-
4Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.003
5The Boy in the WoodsMaxwell SmartHarperCollins Canada$21.99-
622 MurdersPaul PalangoRandom House Canada$26.952
7My Mother's WarEva TaylorHanover Square Press$21.995
8Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.954
9This Is Assisted DyingStefanie GreenScribner$24.996
10The Power of TeamworkBrian GoldmanCollins$32.99-

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: May 7, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Better off DeadLee Child; Andrew ChildDell$12.998
2The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.001
3VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.992
4Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.004
5Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.993
6The Dark HoursMichael ConnellyLittle Brown$22.995
7Fade AwayHarlan CobenDell$12.99-
8Blind TigerSandra BrownGrand Central Publishing$22.99-
91st CaseJames Patterson; Chris TebbettsGrand Central Publishing$12.996
10HideawayNora RobertsSaint Martin's Paperbacks$12.99-

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: May 7, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Watch Out for HerSamantha M. BaileySimon & Schuster$24.998
2Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.991
3BluebirdGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.994
4Looking for JaneHeather MarshallSimon & Schuster$24.993
5Sea of TranquilityEmily St. John MandelHarperCollins Canada$29.992
6Daughters of the OccupationShelly SandersPatrick Crean Editions$24.997
7The Vanished DaysSusanna KearsleySimon & Schuster$24.99-
8ScarboroughCatherine HernandezArsenal Pulp Press$19.956
9The MaidNita ProseViking$24.955
10Daughters of the DeerDanielle DanielRandom House Canada$24.009

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: May 7, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Boy in the WoodsMaxwell SmartHarperCollins Canada$21.99-
222 MurdersPaul PalangoRandom House Canada$26.951
3If I Knew ThenJann ArdenRandom House Canada$19.954
4This Is Assisted DyingStefanie GreenScribner$24.992
5The Power of TeamworkBrian GoldmanCollins$32.99-
6Extraordinary CanadiansPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$36.99-
7Run Towards the DangerSarah PolleyHamish Hamilton$35.005
8If I Cry I'll Fill the OceanIda Linehan YoungFlanker Press$22.00-
9Cat and Nat's Mom SecretsCatherine Belknap; Natalie TelferPenguin Canada$24.958
1012 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.953

(Return to top)


Juvenile: May 7, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Cat Kid Comic Club On PurposeDav PilkeyGraphix$15.991
2Heartstopper: Volume OneAlice OsemanGraphix$19.993
3Heartstopper: Volume TwoAlice OsemanGraphix$19.995
4Heartstopper: Volume ThreeAlice OsemanGraphix$19.997
5Wings Of Fire: The Flames of HopeTui T. SutherlandScholastic Press$22.992
6A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.994
7Captain Underpants and the Sensational Saga of Sir Stinks-A-Lot: Color Edition (Captain Underpants #12)Dav PilkeyScholastic$15.99-
8CoComelon Let's All Sing TogetherCottage Door PressCottage Door Press$22.99-
9InvestiGators: Braver and BoulderJohn Patrick GreenFirst Second Books$14.99-
10Fairy Tale Pop up Bks - GoldilocksNorth Parade PublishingNorth Parade Publishing$14.996

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: May 7, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$18.691
2The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.432
3The Gifts of ImperfectionBrené BrownHazelden$22.957
4The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.993
5Life ForceTony Robbins; Peter H. Diamandis; Robert HaririSimon & Schuster$39.995
6When You're Ready, This Is How You HealBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.43-
7Chicken Soup for the Soul: Believe in AngelsAmy NewmarkChicken Soup for the Soul Publishing$17.95-
8The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.004
9Good for Your GutDesiree NielsenPenguin Canada$32.00-
10The Untethered SoulMichael A. SingerNew Harbinger Publications$18.95-

(Return to top)


Mystery: May 7, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Better off DeadLee Child; Andrew ChildDell$12.99
2Watch Out for HerSamantha M. BaileySimon & Schuster$24.99
3Death of the Black WidowJames Patterson; J. D. BarkerGrand Central Publishing$22.99
4The Paris ApartmentLucy FoleyWilliam Morrow$24.99
5VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.99
6Dream TownDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$37.00
7Kingdom of BonesJames RollinsWilliam Morrow$23.99
8An Honest LieTarryn FisherGraydon House Books$23.99
9Fade AwayHarlan CobenDell$12.99
10Run, Rose, RunJames Patterson; Dolly PartonLittle Brown$38.00

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles

Take a Break

Switch gears. Give your brain a workout and do today’s Daily Cryptic Crossword.

Cryptic Crossword

Scoop a new vibe in the numbers and do today’s Daily Sudoku.

Daily Sudoku

Kick back with the Daily Universal Crossword.

Daily Universal Crossword