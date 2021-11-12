Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: Nov. 13, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.9914
2The Judge's ListJohn GrishamDoubleday$39.0023
3The Stranger in the LifeboatMitch AlbomHarper$29.99-1
4The Apollo MurdersChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$36.0034
5Better off DeadLee Child; Andrew ChildDelacorte Press$38.9942
6The WishNicholas SparksGrand Central Publishing$35.0064
7The StrangersKatherena VermetteHamish Hamilton$29.95103
8The Night She DisappearedLisa JewellAtria Books$24.9959
9Midnight in the SnowKaren SwanMacmillan$24.99-1
10The Vinyl Cafe CelebratesStuart McLeanViking$34.00-1

Hardcover Non-Fiction: Nov. 13, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Talking to CanadiansRick MercerDoubleday Canada$32.95-
2No One Wins AloneMark MessierSimon & Schuster$39.991
3The StorytellerDave GrohlDey Street Books$36.993
4Off the RecordPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$39.995
5Best Wishes, Warmest RegardsDaniel Levy; Eugene LevyBlack Dog & Leventhal Publishers$40.002
6ImmunePhilipp DettmerRandom House$47.00-
7Indian in the CabinetJody Wilson-RaybouldHarperCollins Canada$34.994
8Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.95-
9Going ThereKatie CouricLittle Brown$38.006
10TasteStanley TucciGallery Books$37.00-

Paperback Fiction: Nov. 13, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1DuneFrank HerbertAce$14.991
2The Law of InnocenceMichael ConnellyGrand Central Publishing$12.999
32 Sisters Detective AgencyJames Patterson; Candice FoxGrand Central Publishing$22.99-
4The 19th ChristmasJames Patterson and Maxine PaetroGrand Central$22.99-
5All That GlittersDanielle SteelDell$11.99-
6The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.002
7Tom Clancy Shadow of the DragonMarc CameronBerkley$12.9910
8The Perfect ChristmasDebbie MacomberMIRA$11.99-
9Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.003
10Cold Cold HeartTami HoagDutton$16.004

Canadian Fiction: Nov. 13, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.991
2The Apollo MurdersChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$36.002
3The StrangersKatherena VermetteHamish Hamilton$29.953
4The Vinyl Cafe CelebratesStuart McLeanViking$34.005
5The Holiday SwapMaggie KnoxViking$19.959
6Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.994
7Fight NightMiriam ToewsKnopf Canada$29.958
8The Madness of CrowdsLouise PennyMinotaur Books$36.996
9Not a Happy FamilyShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$24.95-
10Dark RoadsChevy StevensSt. Martin's Press$24.9910

Canadian Non-Fiction: Nov. 13, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Talking to CanadiansRick MercerDoubleday Canada$32.95-
2No One Wins AloneMark MessierSimon & Schuster$39.991
3Off the RecordPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$39.994
4Best Wishes, Warmest RegardsDaniel Levy; Eugene LevyBlack Dog & Leventhal Publishers$40.002
5Indian in the CabinetJody Wilson-RaybouldHarperCollins Canada$34.993
6Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.95-
7The Forever DogRodney Habib; Karen Shaw BeckerCollins$24.995
8Over the BoardsHayley WickenheiserViking$29.957
9The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.00-
10Talking to StrangersMalcolm GladwellBack Bay Books$23.99-

Juvenile: Nov. 13, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big ShotJeff KinneyAmulet$17.991
2The Smart CookieJory John; Pete OswaldHarperCollins$23.99-
3Advent Calendar Book CollectionUsborneUsborne Publishing$34.952
4The Christmas PigJ.K. Rowling; Jim FieldScholastic$29.993
5Howl of the Wind Dragon: a Branches Book (Dragon Masters #20)Tracey West; Graham HowellsScholastic$7.47-
6The Bad Guys in They're Bee-Hind You!Aaron BlabeyScholastic Paperbacks$8.99-
7InvestiGators: Ants in Our P. A. N. T. S.John Patrick GreenFirst Second Books$13.506
8Aaron Slater, IllustratorAndrea Beaty; David RobertsAbrams Books for Young Readers$23.99-
9Woodland Dance!Sandra Boynton Workman Publishing$10.95-
10Daughter of the DeepRick RiordanHyperion Books for Children$24.995

Self-Improvement: Nov. 13, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1JoyDebbie Travis; Jacky Brown; Stacey Van BerkelRandom House Canada$35.00-
2The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.50-
3The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.991
4The Book of HopeJane Goodall; Douglas AbramsCeladon Books$38.004
5Rebel HomemakerDrew Barrymore; Pilar ValdesDutton$40.00-
6The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.003
7Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.996
8How to Do the WorkNicole LePeraHarper Wave$23.99-
9World War CSanjay Gupta; Kristin LobergSimon & Schuster$34.9910
10Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.99-

Biography: Nov. 13, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Talking to CanadiansRick MercerDoubleday Canada$32.95
2No One Wins AloneMark MessierSimon & Schuster$39.99
3The StorytellerDave GrohlDey Street Books$36.99
4Off the RecordPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$39.99
5Indian in the CabinetJody Wilson-RaybouldHarperCollins Canada$34.99
6Going ThereKatie CouricLittle Brown$38.00
7TasteStanley TucciGallery Books$37.00
8Over the BoardsHayley WickenheiserViking$29.95
9PerilBob Woodward; Robert CostaSimon & Schuster$39.99
10Between Two KingdomsSuleika JaouadRandom House$24.00

