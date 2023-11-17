Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: Nov. 18, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Iron FlameRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$39.99-1
2Fourth Wing (Special Edition)Rebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$39.99-1
3Resurrection WalkMichael ConnellyLittle Brown & Company$38.00-1
4The ExchangeJohn GrishamDoubleday$39.9514
5The BittlemoresJann ArdenRandom House Canada$36.95-1
6The DefectorChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$37.0045
7The SecretLee Child; Andrew ChildDelacorte Press$38.9933
8The Armor of LightKen FollettViking$51.0057
9HollyStephen KingScribner$39.99610
10Clive Cussler the Corsican ShadowDirk CusslerG.P. Putnam's Sons$39.95-1

Hardcover Non-Fiction: Nov. 18, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Woman in MeBritney SpearsGallery Books$39.991
2My Name Is BarbraBarbra StreisandViking$63.00-
3The Road YearsRick MercerDoubleday Canada$36.952
4Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.993
5Elon MuskWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster$44.995
6Be UsefulArnold SchwarzeneggerPenguin Press$37.994
7Making It SoPatrick StewartGallery Books$40.006
8OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.009
9Hidden PotentialAdam GrantViking$42.008
10Draft DayDoug MacLean; Scott MorrisonSimon & Schuster$34.99-

Paperback Fiction: Nov. 18, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Hello Beautiful (Oprah's Book Club)Ann NapolitanoThe Dial Press$26.001
2The Manor House IntlGilly MacmillanWilliam Morrow$25.99-
3Lessons in ChemistryBonnie GarmusDoubleday Canada$24.952
4Bookshops and BonedustTravis BaldreeTor Books$23.99-
5The Jailhouse LawyerJames Patterson; Nancy AllenGrand Central Publishing$13.994
6IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.997
7Love RedesignedLauren AsherBloom Books$26.99-
8Wreck the HallsTessa BaileyAvon Books$23.998
9Girl, ForgottenKarin SlaughterWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$12.996
10It Happened One ChristmasChantel GuertinDoubleday Canada$22.005

Canadian Fiction: Nov. 18, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The BittlemoresJann ArdenRandom House Canada$36.95-
2The DefectorChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$37.001
3It Happened One ChristmasChantel GuertinDoubleday Canada$22.003
4Three Holidays and a WeddingUzma Jalaluddin; Marissa StapleyViking$22.955
5Moon of the Turning LeavesWaubgeshig RiceRandom House Canada$24.954
6The Graham EffectElle KennedyBloom Books$26.992
7Moon of the Crusted SnowWaubgeshig RiceECW Press$19.956
8Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.959
9Everyone Here Is LyingShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$26.007
10The AdversaryMichael CrummeyKnopf Canada$35.008

Canadian Non-Fiction: Nov. 18, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Road YearsRick MercerDoubleday Canada$36.951
2Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.992
3OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.003
4Draft DayDoug MacLean; Scott MorrisonSimon & Schuster$34.997
5Life in Two WorldsTed Nolan; Meg MastersViking$35.005
6Ken Reid's Hometown Hockey HeroesKen ReidSimon & Schuster$24.998
7The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.956
8Where the Falcon FliesAdam ShoaltsPenguin Canada$36.004
9The Memoirs of Miss Chief Eagle Testickle: Vol. 1Kent Monkman; Gisèle GordonMcClelland & Stewart$48.00-
10Pandemic PanicChristine Van Geyn; Joanna Baron; Preston ManningOptimum Publishing International$27.95-

Juvenile: Nov. 18, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1No Brainer (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 18)Jeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.991
2The Big CheeseJory John; Pete OswaldHarperCollins$24.99-
3The Bad Guys in Look Who's Talking (the Bad Guys #18)Aaron BlabeyScholastic Paperbacks$8.99-
4MurtaghChristopher PaoliniPenguin Teen$39.99-
5Guinness World Records 2024Craig GlendayGuinness World Records$36.952
6Check and MateAli HazelwoodG.P. Putnam's Sons Books for Young Readers$19.00-
7The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (a Hunger Games Novel)Suzanne CollinsScholastic Press$22.995
8Stacey's Mistake: a Graphic Novel (the Baby-Sitters Club #14)Ann M. Martin; Ellen T. CrenshawGraphix$16.993
9Little Blue Truck's ChristmasAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$23.994
10Percy Jackson and the Olympians: the Chalice of the GodsRick RiordanDisney-Hyperion$26.996

Self-Improvement: Nov. 18, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.001
2Same As EverMorgan HouselPortfolio$39.99-
3The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.995
4OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.003
5101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.994
6Hidden PotentialAdam GrantViking$42.002
7The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.006
8The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.997
9When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-
10Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.999

Cooking: Nov. 18, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Fraiche Food, Fuller HeartsJillian Harris; Tori WesszerPenguin Canada$45.00
2In Mary's KitchenMary BergAppetite by Random House$35.00
3Baking YesteryearB. Dylan HollisAlpha$42.00
4Heroes' Feast Flavors of the MultiverseKyle Newman; Jon Peterson; Michael Witwer; Sam Witwer (Official Dungeons & Dragons Licensed)Ten Speed Press$48.00
5Texture over TasteWeissman, JoshuaDK$48.00
6A Very Prairie Christmas BakebookJohnston, KarlynnAppetite by Random House$37.50
7Natasha's KitchenNatasha KravchukClarkson Potter$39.99
8Snacking BakesYossy ArefiClarkson Potter$34.00
9BReDEd Tatton; Natasha TattonPenguin Canada$50.00
10The Art of MixologyParragon BooksParragon Books$23.95

