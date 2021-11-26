Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: Nov. 27, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.9916
2The Judge's ListJohn GrishamDoubleday$39.0055
3The Apollo MurdersChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$36.0046
4The Stranger in the LifeboatMitch AlbomHarper$29.9923
5NeverKen FollettViking$48.0062
6MercyDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$37.00-1
7The Dark HoursMichael ConnellyLittle Brown$38.0032
8The StrangersKatherena VermetteHamish Hamilton$29.9585
9It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.9972
10Better off DeadLee Child; Andrew ChildDelacorte Press$38.99104

Hardcover Non-Fiction: Nov. 27, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Talking to CanadiansRick MercerDoubleday Canada$32.952
2WillWill Smith; Mark MansonPenguin Press$40.001
3No One Wins AloneMark MessierSimon & Schuster$39.993
4The StorytellerDave GrohlDey Street Books$36.994
5Off the RecordPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$39.996
6Talking to StrangersMalcolm GladwellBack Bay Books$23.99-
7Best Wishes, Warmest RegardsDaniel Levy; Eugene LevyBlack Dog & Leventhal Publishers$40.005
8TasteStanley TucciGallery Books$37.00-
9Indian in the CabinetJody Wilson-RaybouldHarperCollins Canada$34.998
10Over the BoardsHayley WickenheiserViking$29.95-

Paperback Fiction: Nov. 27, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.001
22 Sisters Detective AgencyJames Patterson; Candice FoxGrand Central Publishing$22.994
3The 19th ChristmasJames Patterson and Maxine PaetroGrand Central$22.995
4The Silent WifeKarin SlaughterWilliam Morrow$12.99-
5Chainsaw Man, Vol. 2Tatsuki FujimotoViz Media$12.99-
6Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.993
7Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.006
8DuneFrank HerbertAce$14.992
9The Law of InnocenceMichael ConnellyGrand Central Publishing$12.997
10The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.998

Canadian Fiction: Nov. 27, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.991
2The Apollo MurdersChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$36.002
3The StrangersKatherena VermetteHamish Hamilton$29.953
4What Strange ParadiseOmar El AkkadMcClelland & Stewart$29.954
5The Holiday SwapMaggie KnoxViking$19.955
6The Vinyl Cafe CelebratesStuart McLeanViking$34.006
7Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.997
8Fight NightMiriam ToewsKnopf Canada$29.958
9The Madness of CrowdsLouise PennyMinotaur Books$36.9910
10DenialBeverley McLachlinSimon & Schuster$24.99-

Canadian Non-Fiction: Nov. 27, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Talking to CanadiansRick MercerDoubleday Canada$32.951
2No One Wins AloneMark MessierSimon & Schuster$39.992
3Off the RecordPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$39.994
4Talking to StrangersMalcolm GladwellBack Bay Books$23.99-
5Best Wishes, Warmest RegardsDaniel Levy; Eugene LevyBlack Dog & Leventhal Publishers$40.003
6Indian in the CabinetJody Wilson-RaybouldHarperCollins Canada$34.995
7Over the BoardsHayley WickenheiserViking$29.957
8The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.008
9JoyDebbie Travis; Jacky Brown; Stacey Van BerkelRandom House Canada$35.0010
10The Forever DogRodney Habib; Karen Shaw BeckerCollins$24.996

Juvenile: Nov. 27, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big ShotJeff KinneyAmulet$17.991
2Cat Kid Comic Club PerspectivesDav PilkeyGraphix$15.99-
3The Smart CookieJory John; Pete OswaldHarperCollins$23.992
4The Christmas PigJ.K. Rowling; Jim FieldScholastic$29.993
5The Bad Guys in They're Bee-Hind You!Aaron BlabeyScholastic Paperbacks$8.994
6Woodland Dance!Sandra Boynton Workman Publishing$10.955
7Our Violent EndsChloe GongMargaret K. McElderry Books$24.99-
8Dog Man: Mothering HeightsDav PilkeyGraphix$15.996
9A Charlie Brown ChristmasCharles M. Schulz; Maggie Testa; Vicki ScottSimon Spotlight$26.99-
10They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$15.998

Self-Improvement: Nov. 27, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1JoyDebbie Travis; Jacky Brown; Stacey Van BerkelRandom House Canada$35.002
2The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.506
3The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.991
4The End of CravingMark SchatzkerAvid Reader Press$36.005
5Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.997
6The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.004
7Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.993
8EmbersRichard WagameseDouglas and McIntyre$18.95-
9How to Do the WorkNicole LePeraHarper Wave$23.99-
10The Book of HopeJane Goodall; Douglas AbramsCeladon Books$38.00-

Historical Fiction: Nov. 27, 2021

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1The Lincoln HighwayAmor TowlesViking$40.00
2Daughters of War (the Daughters of War, Book 1)Dinah JefferiesHarperCollins$24.99
3Three SistersHeather MorrisSt. Martin's Press$35.99
4Sisters of WarLana KortchikHQ Digital$12.99
5Flying AngelsDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.99
6CirceMadeline MillerBack Bay Books$22.99
7The Song of Achilles Indigo Exclusive EditionMadeline MillerEcco$21.99
8The Pilot's DaughterMeredith JaegerDutton$23.00
9The Sisters' WarSuzanne FeldmanMira$21.99
10Sharpe's Assassin (the Sharpe Series, Book 21)Bernard CornwellHarperCollins$24.99

