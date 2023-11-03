Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: Nov. 4, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1The ExchangeJohn GrishamDoubleday$39.9512
2The SecretLee Child; Andrew ChildDelacorte Press$38.99-1
3The DefectorChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$37.0023
4Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99423
5The Armor of LightKen FollettViking$51.0035
6HollyStephen KingScribner$39.9958
7Sisters under the Rising SunHeather MorrisSt. Martin's Press$40.00-1
8Let Us DescendJesmyn WardScribner$32.00-1
9Second ActDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.9964
10Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and TomorrowGabrielle ZevinViking$34.95-32

Hardcover Non-Fiction: Nov. 4, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Woman in MeBritney SpearsGallery Books$39.99-
2Hidden PotentialAdam GrantViking$42.00-
3Be UsefulArnold SchwarzeneggerPenguin Press$37.991
4Elon MuskWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster$44.993
5Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.99-
6Making It SoPatrick StewartGallery Books$40.002
7If You Would Have Told MeJohn StamosHenry Holt & Company$39.99-
8How to Win at ChessLevy RozmanTen Speed Press$33.99-
9OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.007
10How to Know a PersonDavid BrooksRandom House$39.99-

Paperback Fiction: Nov. 4, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1King of Greed (Kings of Sin, 3)Ana HuangBloom Books$26.99-
2Lessons in ChemistryBonnie GarmusDoubleday Canada$24.951
3IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.993
4WildfireHannah GraceAtria Books$25.992
5None of This Is TrueLisa JewellAtria Books$26.99-
6Moon of the Turning LeavesWaubgeshig RiceRandom House Canada$24.956
7Wreck the HallsTessa BaileyAvon Books$23.997
8A Court of Thorns and RosesSarah J. MaasBloomsbury Publishing$25.0010
9Without a TraceDanielle SteelDell$13.50-
10Hello Beautiful (Oprah's Book Club)Ann NapolitanoThe Dial Press$26.00-

Canadian Fiction: Nov. 4, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The DefectorChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$37.001
2Moon of the Turning LeavesWaubgeshig RiceRandom House Canada$24.952
3Moon of the Crusted SnowWaubgeshig RiceECW Press$19.954
4What Wild Women DoKarma BrownViking$26.95-
5Everyone Here Is LyingShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$26.003
6The Couple Next DoorShari LapenaSeal Books$11.995
7The AdversaryMichael CrummeyKnopf Canada$35.006
8Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.95-
9Three Holidays and a WeddingUzma Jalaluddin; Marissa StapleyViking$22.95-
10The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$16.9510

Canadian Non-Fiction: Nov. 4, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.99-
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
3Where the Falcon FliesAdam ShoaltsPenguin Canada$36.005
4Ken Reid's Hometown Hockey HeroesKen ReidSimon & Schuster$24.99-
5Cracking the Nazi CodeJason BellHarperCollins Canada$36.993
6Draft DayDoug MacLean; Scott MorrisonSimon & Schuster$34.996
7The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.957
8Murphy's LogicSteve MurphyNimbus Publishing$26.95-
9Life in Two WorldsTed Nolan; Meg MastersViking$35.008
10The ClassKen DrydenMcClelland & Stewart$39.952

Juvenile: Nov. 4, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1No Brainer (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 18)Jeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.99-
2I HopeMonique Gray Smith; Gabrielle GrimardOrca Book Publishers$21.95-
3A Curse for True LoveStephanie GarberFlatiron Books$26.99-
4Every Child MattersPhyllis Webstad; Karlene HarveyMedicine Wheel Education$24.99-
5A Stranger at HomeChristy Jordan-Fenton; Margaret Pokiak-Fenton; Liz Amini-HolmesAnnick Press$12.95-
6Guinness World Records 2024Craig GlendayGuinness World Records$36.951
7Stacey's Mistake: a Graphic Novel (the Baby-Sitters Club #14)Ann M. Martin; Ellen T. CrenshawGraphix$16.993
8Little Blue Truck's ChristmasAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$23.995
9The Tragically Hip ABCThe Tragically Hip; Drew Macklin; Clayton Hanmer; Julia Breckenreid; Monika Melnychuk; Bridget GeorgeTundra Books$24.99-
10Percy Jackson and the Olympians: the Chalice of the GodsRick RiordanDisney-Hyperion$26.992

Self-Improvement: Nov. 4, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Hidden PotentialAdam GrantViking$42.00-
2The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.001
3Wisdom of the Elders OracleShawn Leonard; Tracey Metallic; Aaron GoogooHay House$38.99-
4OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
5The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.993
6101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.996
7The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.005
8The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.9910
9Build the Life You WantArthur C. Brooks; Oprah WinfreyPortfolio$39.998
10Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.997

Romance/Erotica: Nov. 4, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1King of Greed (Kings of Sin, 3)Ana HuangBloom Books$26.99
2IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.99
3WildfireHannah GraceAtria Books$25.99
4Wreck the HallsTessa BaileyAvon Books$23.99
5Twisted LoveAna HuangBloom Books$26.99
6Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and TomorrowGabrielle ZevinViking$34.95
7It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
8It Starts with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
9Iris Kelly Doesn't DateAshley Herring BlakeBerkley$24.95
10The BurnoutSophie KinsellaThe Dial Press$38.99

