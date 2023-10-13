Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: Oct. 14, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1The Armor of LightKen FollettViking$51.0012
2HollyStephen KingScribner$39.9935
3Second ActDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.99-1
4Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99420
5Judgment PreyJohn SandfordG.P. Putnam's Sons$39.95-1
6Throne of the FallenKerri ManiscalcoLittle Brown & Company$37.00-1
7Yumi and the Nightmare PainterBrandon SandersonTor Books$39.99-1
8The Running GraveRobert GalbraithMulholland Books$41.0022
9Traitors Gate (William Warwick Novels)Jeffrey ArcherHarperCollins$37.0052
10Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and TomorrowGabrielle ZevinViking$34.95-30

Hardcover Non-Fiction: Oct. 14, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Making It SoPatrick StewartGallery Books$40.00-
2Going InfiniteMichael LewisW. W. Norton & Company$40.00-
3Elon MuskWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster$44.991
4Where the Falcon FliesAdam ShoaltsPenguin Canada$36.00-
5Clear ThinkingShane ParrishPenguin Canada$36.00-
6Draft DayDoug MacLean; Scott MorrisonSimon & Schuster$34.99-
7OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.003
8Cracking the Nazi CodeJason BellHarperCollins Canada$36.997
9Build the Life You WantArthur C. Brooks; Oprah WinfreyPortfolio$39.99-
10The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.956

Paperback Fiction: Oct. 14, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1WildfireHannah GraceAtria Books$25.99-
2The Boys from BiloxiJohn GrishamVintage$14.991
3IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.997
4Wreck the HallsTessa BaileyAvon Books$23.99-
5None of This Is TrueLisa JewellAtria Books$26.992
6Starling HouseAlix E. HarrowTor Books$25.99-
7Murder in the FamilyCara HunterWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.994
8Lessons in ChemistryBonnie GarmusDoubleday Canada$24.956
9Mother-Daughter Murder NightNina SimonWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.998
10The NoiseJames Patterson; J. D. BarkerGrand Central Publishing$12.993

Canadian Fiction: Oct. 14, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1HugeBrent ButtDoubleday Canada$26.00-
2Everyone Here Is LyingShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$26.002
3The Couple Next DoorShari LapenaSeal Books$11.995
4Three Holidays and a WeddingUzma Jalaluddin; Marissa StapleyViking$22.95-
5The AdversaryMichael CrummeyKnopf Canada$35.001
6Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.958
7Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarper Perennial$22.994
8The CircleKatherena VermetteHamish Hamilton$32.006
9The WhispersAshley AudrainViking$24.95-
10Moon of the Crusted SnowWaubgeshig RiceECW Press$19.95-

Canadian Non-Fiction: Oct. 14, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Where the Falcon FliesAdam ShoaltsPenguin Canada$36.00-
2Clear ThinkingShane ParrishPenguin Canada$36.00-
3Draft DayDoug MacLean; Scott MorrisonSimon & Schuster$34.99-
4OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
5Cracking the Nazi CodeJason BellHarperCollins Canada$36.993
6The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.952
7DoppelgangerNaomi KleinKnopf Canada$38.004
812 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.006
921 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.955
10When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.009

Juvenile: Oct. 14, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban: MinaLima EditionJ. K. RowlingBloomsbury Children's Books$60.00-
2Percy Jackson and the Olympians: the Chalice of the GodsRick RiordanDisney-Hyperion$26.991
3Stacey's Mistake: a Graphic Novel (the Baby-Sitters Club #14)Ann M. Martin; Ellen T. CrenshawGraphix$16.99-
4Guinness World Records 2024Craig GlendayGuinness World Records$36.953
5InvestiGators: All Tide UpJohn Patrick GreenFirst Second Books$16.992
6Little Blue Truck's HalloweenAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$17.505
7Dork Diaries 15Rachel Renée RussellAladdin$18.996
8Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea: a Graphic Novel (Dog Man #11)Dav PilkeyGraphix$19.998
9The Wild Robot ProtectsPeter BrownLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$22.994
10The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (a Hunger Games Novel)Suzanne CollinsScholastic Press$22.99-

Self-Improvement: Oct. 14, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.001
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.004
3Build the Life You WantArthur C. Brooks; Oprah WinfreyPortfolio$39.992
4The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.007
5Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.993
6Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$12.996
7101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.998
8The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.995
9Level UpRob DialHarperOne$35.99-
10The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.999

Cooking: Oct. 14, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Natasha's KitchenNatasha KravchukClarkson Potter$39.99
2Fraiche Food, Fuller HeartsJillian Harris; Tori WesszerPenguin Canada$45.00
3Farmhouse VegetablesMichael SmithPenguin Canada$40.00
4Seafood Simple: a CookbookEric RipertAppetite by Random House$45.00
5Skinnytaste SimpleGina Homolka; Heather K. JonesClarkson Potter$48.00
6Baking YesteryearB. Dylan HollisAlpha$42.00
7Magnolia Table, Volume 3Joanna GainesWiillam Morrow Cookbooks$50.00
8Lidia's from Our Family Table to YoursLidia Matticchio Bastianich; Tanya Bastianich ManualiAppetite by Random House$40.00
9Earls the Cookbook (Anniversary Edition)Jim SutherlandAppetite by Random House$35.00
10The Ranch TableElizabeth Poett; Georgia FreedmanWiillam Morrow Cookbooks$50.00

