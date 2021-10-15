The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of Oct. 16, 2021

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.
Hardcover Fiction: Oct. 16, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|Weeks on List
|1
|Cloud Cuckoo Land
|Anthony Doerr
|Scribner
|$39.99
|1
|2
|2
|The Night She Disappeared
|Lisa Jewell
|Atria Books
|$24.99
|2
|5
|3
|The Lincoln Highway
|Amor Towles
|Viking
|$40.00
|-
|1
|4
|It Ends with Us
|Colleen Hoover
|Atria Books
|$22.99
|-
|1
|5
|The Butler
|Danielle Steel
|Delacorte Press
|$38.99
|-
|1
|6
|Crossroads
|Jonathan Franzen
|Bond Street Books
|$37.00
|-
|1
|7
|Apples Never Fall
|Liane Moriarty
|Henry Holt
|$35.99
|6
|4
|8
|Three Sisters
|Heather Morris
|St. Martin's Press
|$35.99
|-
|1
|9
|Five Little Indians
|Michelle Good
|HarperCollins Canada
|$22.99
|3
|14
|10
|The Paper Palace
|Miranda Cowley Heller
|Riverhead Books
|$24.00
|9
|6
Hardcover Non-Fiction: Oct. 16, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Storyteller
|Dave Grohl
|Dey Street Books
|$36.99
|-
|2
|Off the Record
|Peter Mansbridge
|Simon & Schuster
|$39.99
|-
|3
|Indian in the Cabinet
|Jody Wilson-Raybould
|HarperCollins Canada
|$34.99
|2
|4
|Peril
|Bob Woodward; Robert Costa
|Simon & Schuster
|$39.99
|1
|5
|Taste
|Stanley Tucci
|Gallery Books
|$37.00
|-
|6
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$19.95
|3
|7
|Vanderbilt
|Anderson Cooper; Katherine Howe
|Harper
|$37.00
|7
|8
|The Dressmakers of Auschwitz
|Lucy Adlington
|Harper Paperbacks
|$24.99
|4
|9
|The Sisters of Auschwitz
|Roxane van Iperen
|Harper Paperbacks
|$24.99
|5
|10
|The Whisper on the Night Wind
|Adam Shoalts
|Allen Lane
|$32.95
|-
Paperback Fiction: Oct. 16, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo
|Taylor Jenkins Reid
|Washington Square Press
|$23.00
|2
|2
|Walk the Wire
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central Publishing
|$12.99
|1
|3
|Chainsaw Man, Vol. 7
|Tatsuki Fujimoto
|Viz Media
|$12.99
|3
|4
|Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 12
|Gege Akutami
|Viz Media
|$12.99
|-
|5
|Cold Cold Heart
|Tami Hoag
|Dutton
|$16.00
|-
|6
|Ugly Love
|Colleen Hoover
|Atria Books
|$22.99
|-
|7
|Where the Crawdads Sing
|Delia Owens
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$24.00
|7
|8
|Before She Disappeared
|Lisa Gardner
|Dutton
|$12.99
|-
|9
|The Winemaker's Wife
|Kristin Harmel
|Pocket Books
|$12.99
|5
|10
|Dune
|Frank Herbert
|Ace
|$14.99
|10
Canadian Fiction: Oct. 16, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Five Little Indians
|Michelle Good
|HarperCollins Canada
|$22.99
|1
|2
|The Madness of Crowds
|Louise Penny
|Minotaur Books
|$36.99
|2
|3
|Fight Night
|Miriam Toews
|Knopf Canada
|$29.95
|5
|4
|Denial
|Beverley McLachlin
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|3
|5
|The Holiday Swap
|Maggie Knox
|Viking
|$19.95
|-
|6
|The Strangers
|Katherena Vermette
|Hamish Hamilton
|$29.95
|4
|7
|Not a Happy Family
|Shari Lapena
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|6
|8
|Binge
|Douglas Coupland
|Random House Canada
|$29.95
|-
|9
|The Mystery of Right and Wrong
|Wayne Johnston
|Knopf Canada
|$29.95
|7
|10
|Operation Angus
|Terry Fallis
|McClelland & Stewart
|$22.00
|10
Canadian Non-Fiction: Oct. 16, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Off the Record
|Peter Mansbridge
|Simon & Schuster
|$39.99
|-
|2
|Indian in the Cabinet
|Jody Wilson-Raybould
|HarperCollins Canada
|$34.99
|1
|3
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$19.95
|2
|4
|The Whisper on the Night Wind
|Adam Shoalts
|Allen Lane
|$32.95
|-
|5
|Nothing but the Truth
|Marie Henein
|Signal
|$32.95
|3
|6
|Unreconciled
|Jesse Wente
|Allen Lane
|$29.95
|4
|7
|The Forever Dog
|Rodney Habib; Karen Shaw Becker
|Collins
|$24.99
|-
|8
|Edible and Medicinal Plants of Canada
|Andy MacKinnon; John Arnason; Linda Kershaw
|Lone Pine Publishing
|$29.95
|-
|9
|An Embarrassment of Critch's
|Mark Critch
|Viking
|$32.95
|-
|10
|All over the Map
|Ron James
|Doubleday Canada
|$29.95
|8
Juvenile: Oct. 16, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Baby-Sitters Club: Kristy and the Snobs: a Graphic Novel
| Ann M. Martin; Chan Chau
|Graphix
|$16.99
|1
|2
|The Bad Seed Presents: the Good, the Bad, and the Spooky
|Jory John; Pete Oswald
|HarperFestival
|$13.50
|2
|3
|Kingdom of the Cursed
|Kerri Maniscalco
|Jimmy Patterson
|$23.99
|-
|4
|Dog Man: Mothering Heights
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|9
|5
|Little Blue Truck's Halloween
|Alice Schertle; Jill McElmurry
|HMH Books For Young Readers
|$19.99
|-
|6
|They Both Die at the End
|Adam Silvera
|Quill Tree
|$15.99
|8
|7
|There's a Ghost in This House
|Oliver Jeffers
|HarperCollins Children's Books
|$27.99
|-
|8
|InvestiGators: Ants in Our P. A. N. T. S.
|John Patrick Green
|First Second Books
|$13.50
|7
|9
|Cat Kid Comic Club
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|5
|10
|How the Grinch Stole Christmas!
|Dr. Seuss
|Random House Book for Young Readers
|$25.99
|-
Self-Improvement: Oct. 16, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The High 5 Habit
|Mel Robbins
|Hay House
|$33.99
|3
|2
|World War C
|Sanjay Gupta; Kristin Loberg
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|7
|3
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|2
|4
|Rich Dad Poor Dad
|Robert T. Kiyosaki
|Plata
|$11.99
|-
|5
|The Everyday Hero Manifesto
|Robin Sharma
|HarperCollins Canada
|$32.99
|1
|6
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene; Joost Elffers
|Penguin
|$35.00
|5
|7
|The Four Agreements
|Don Miguel Ruiz and Janet Mills
|Amber-Allen Publishing
|$18.95
|-
|8
|Courage Is Calling
|Ryan Holiday
|Portfolio
|$34.00
|4
|9
|Think Like a Monk
|Jay Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|6
|10
|Come As You Are: Revised and Updated
|Emily Nagoski
|Simon & Schuster
|$25.00
|10
Romance/Erotica: Oct. 16, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|It Ends with Us
|Colleen Hoover
|Atria Books
|$22.99
|2
|The Wish
|Nicholas Sparks
|Grand Central
|$35.00
|3
|People We Meet on Vacation
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$22.00
|4
|The Love Hypothesis
|Ali Hazelwood
|Berkley
|$22.00
|5
|Ugly Love
|Colleen Hoover
|Atria Books
|$22.99
|6
|Keeping Secrets
|Nora Roberts
|Silhouette
|$11.99
|7
|A Forever Kind of Love
|Nora Roberts
|Silhouette
|$11.99
|8
|The Perfect Christmas
|Debbie Macomber
|Mira
|$11.99
|9
|Red, White and Royal Blue
|Casey McQuiston
|Saint Martin's Griffin
|$22.50
|10
|The Ex Hex
|Erin Sterling
|William Morrow
|$23.99
