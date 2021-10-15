 Skip to main content
Bestsellers

The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of Oct. 16, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

For Subscribers
Hardcover Fiction: Oct. 16, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Cloud Cuckoo LandAnthony DoerrScribner$39.9912
2The Night She DisappearedLisa JewellAtria Books$24.9925
3The Lincoln HighwayAmor TowlesViking$40.00-1
4It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99-1
5The ButlerDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.99-1
6CrossroadsJonathan FranzenBond Street Books$37.00-1
7Apples Never FallLiane MoriartyHenry Holt$35.9964
8Three SistersHeather MorrisSt. Martin's Press$35.99-1
9Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.99314
10The Paper PalaceMiranda Cowley HellerRiverhead Books$24.0096

Hardcover Non-Fiction: Oct. 16, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The StorytellerDave GrohlDey Street Books$36.99-
2Off the RecordPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$39.99-
3Indian in the CabinetJody Wilson-RaybouldHarperCollins Canada$34.992
4PerilBob Woodward; Robert Costa Simon & Schuster$39.991
5TasteStanley TucciGallery Books$37.00-
621 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.953
7VanderbiltAnderson Cooper; Katherine HoweHarper$37.007
8The Dressmakers of AuschwitzLucy AdlingtonHarper Paperbacks$24.994
9The Sisters of AuschwitzRoxane van IperenHarper Paperbacks$24.995
10The Whisper on the Night WindAdam ShoaltsAllen Lane$32.95-

Paperback Fiction: Oct. 16, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.002
2Walk the WireDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$12.991
3Chainsaw Man, Vol. 7Tatsuki FujimotoViz Media$12.993
4Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 12Gege AkutamiViz Media$12.99-
5Cold Cold HeartTami HoagDutton$16.00-
6Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99-
7Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.007
8Before She DisappearedLisa GardnerDutton$12.99-
9The Winemaker's WifeKristin HarmelPocket Books$12.995
10DuneFrank HerbertAce$14.9910

Canadian Fiction: Oct. 16, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.991
2The Madness of CrowdsLouise PennyMinotaur Books$36.992
3Fight NightMiriam ToewsKnopf Canada$29.955
4DenialBeverley McLachlinSimon & Schuster$24.993
5The Holiday SwapMaggie KnoxViking$19.95-
6The StrangersKatherena VermetteHamish Hamilton$29.954
7Not a Happy FamilyShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$24.956
8BingeDouglas CouplandRandom House Canada$29.95-
9The Mystery of Right and WrongWayne JohnstonKnopf Canada$29.957
10Operation AngusTerry FallisMcClelland & Stewart$22.0010

Canadian Non-Fiction: Oct. 16, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Off the RecordPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$39.99-
2Indian in the CabinetJody Wilson-RaybouldHarperCollins Canada$34.991
321 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.952
4The Whisper on the Night WindAdam ShoaltsAllen Lane$32.95-
5Nothing but the TruthMarie HeneinSignal$32.953
6UnreconciledJesse WenteAllen Lane$29.954
7The Forever DogRodney Habib; Karen Shaw BeckerCollins$24.99-
8Edible and Medicinal Plants of CanadaAndy MacKinnon; John Arnason; Linda KershawLone Pine Publishing$29.95-
9An Embarrassment of Critch'sMark CritchViking$32.95-
10All over the MapRon JamesDoubleday Canada$29.958

Juvenile: Oct. 16, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Baby-Sitters Club: Kristy and the Snobs: a Graphic Novel Ann M. Martin; Chan ChauGraphix$16.991
2The Bad Seed Presents: the Good, the Bad, and the SpookyJory John; Pete OswaldHarperFestival$13.502
3Kingdom of the CursedKerri ManiscalcoJimmy Patterson$23.99-
4Dog Man: Mothering HeightsDav PilkeyGraphix$15.999
5Little Blue Truck's HalloweenAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryHMH Books For Young Readers$19.99-
6They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$15.998
7There's a Ghost in This HouseOliver JeffersHarperCollins Children's Books$27.99-
8InvestiGators: Ants in Our P. A. N. T. S.John Patrick GreenFirst Second Books$13.507
9Cat Kid Comic ClubDav PilkeyGraphix$15.995
10How the Grinch Stole Christmas!Dr. SeussRandom House Book for Young Readers$25.99-

Self-Improvement: Oct. 16, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The High 5 HabitMel RobbinsHay House$33.993
2World War CSanjay Gupta; Kristin LobergSimon & Schuster$34.997
3The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.992
4Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.99-
5The Everyday Hero ManifestoRobin SharmaHarperCollins Canada$32.991
6The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.005
7The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz and Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$18.95-
8Courage Is CallingRyan HolidayPortfolio$34.004
9Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.996
10Come As You Are: Revised and UpdatedEmily NagoskiSimon & Schuster$25.0010

Romance/Erotica: Oct. 16, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
2The WishNicholas SparksGrand Central$35.00
3People We Meet on VacationEmily HenryBerkley$22.00
4The Love HypothesisAli HazelwoodBerkley$22.00
5Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
6Keeping SecretsNora RobertsSilhouette$11.99
7A Forever Kind of LoveNora RobertsSilhouette$11.99
8The Perfect ChristmasDebbie MacomberMira$11.99
9Red, White and Royal BlueCasey McQuistonSaint Martin's Griffin$22.50
10The Ex HexErin SterlingWilliam Morrow$23.99

