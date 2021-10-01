The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of Oct. 2, 2021

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.
Hardcover Fiction: Oct. 2, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|Weeks on List
|1
|The Night She Disappeared
|Lisa Jewell
|Atria Books
|$24.99
|1
|3
|2
|Apples Never Fall
|Liane Moriarty
|Henry Holt
|$35.99
|2
|2
|3
|The Madness of Crowds
|Louise Penny
|Minotaur Books
|$36.99
|3
|5
|4
|It Ends with Us
|Colleen Hoover
|Atria Books
|$22.99
|5
|8
|5
|Five Little Indians
|Michelle Good
|HarperCollins Canada
|$22.99
|7
|12
|6
|Beautiful World, Where Are You
|Sally Rooney
|Knopf Canada
|$32.00
|4
|3
|7
|Denial
|Beverley McLachlin
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|6
|2
|8
|The Paper Palace
|Miranda Cowley Heller
|Riverhead Books
|$24.00
|9
|4
|9
|Under the Whispering Door
|T. J. Klune
|Tor Books
|$36.99
|-
|1
|10
|Billy Summers
|Stephen King
|Scribner
|$39.99
|10
|8
Hardcover Non-Fiction: Oct. 2, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Peril
|Bob Woodward; Robert Costa
|Simon & Schuster
|$39.99
|-
|2
|Indian in the Cabinet
|Jody Wilson-Raybould
|HarperCollins Canada
|$34.99
|1
|3
|Vanderbilt
|Anderson Cooper; Katherine Howe
|Harper
|$37.00
|-
|4
|The Sisters of Auschwitz
|Roxane van Iperen
|Harper Paperbacks
|$24.99
|3
|5
|The Dressmakers of Auschwitz
|Lucy Adlington
|Harper Paperbacks
|$24.99
|2
|6
|Unreconciled
|Jesse Wente
|Allen Lane
|$29.95
|-
|7
|The Body Keeps the Score
|Bessel Van Der Kolk
|Penguin Books
|$25.00
|7
|8
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$19.95
|8
|9
|Braiding Sweetgrass
|Robin Wall Kimmerer
|Milkweed Editions
|$26.95
|5
|10
|What Happened to You?
|Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$36.99
|9
Paperback Fiction: Oct. 2, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Turn a Blind Eye
|Jeffrey Archer
|Saint Martin's Paperbacks
|$12.99
|1
|2
|The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo
|Taylor Jenkins Reid
|Washington Square Press
|$23.00
|4
|3
|Walk the Wire
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central Publishing
|$12.99
|2
|4
|Ugly Love
|Colleen Hoover
|Atria Books
|$22.99
|-
|5
|The Winemaker's Wife
|Kristin Harmel
|Pocket Books
|$12.99
|5
|6
|Texas Outlaw
|James Patterson; Andrew Bourelle
|Grand Central Publishing
|$12.99
|3
|7
|Where the Crawdads Sing
|Delia Owens
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$24.00
|6
|8
|Keeping Secrets
|Nora Roberts
|Silhouette
|$11.99
|-
|9
|The Return
|Nicholas Sparks
|Grand Central Publishing
|$22.99
|7
|10
|The Song of Achilles
|Madeline Miller
|Ecco
|$21.00
|8
Canadian Fiction: Oct. 2, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Madness of Crowds
|Louise Penny
|Minotaur Books
|$36.99
|1
|2
|Five Little Indians
|Michelle Good
|HarperCollins Canada
|$22.99
|3
|3
|Denial
|Beverley McLachlin
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|2
|4
|Fight Night
|Miriam Toews
|Knopf Canada
|$29.95
|4
|5
|Not a Happy Family
|Shari Lapena
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|5
|6
|The Mystery of Right and Wrong
|Wayne Johnston
|Knopf Canada
|$29.95
|-
|7
|The Marrow Thieves
|Cherie Dimaline
|Dancing Cat Books
|$14.95
|6
|8
|The Book of Form and Emptiness
|Ruth Ozeki
|Viking
|$34.95
|-
|9
|Operation Angus
|Terry Fallis
|McClelland & Stewart
|$22.00
|8
|10
|The Voyage of Freydis (the Vinland Viking Saga, Book 1)
|Tamara Goranson
|One More Chapter
|$23.99
|-
Canadian Non-Fiction: Oct. 2, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Indian in the Cabinet
|Jody Wilson-Raybould
|HarperCollins Canada
|$34.99
|1
|2
|Unreconciled
|Jesse Wente
|Allen Lane
|$29.95
|-
|3
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$19.95
|2
|4
|12 Rules for Life
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$34.95
|4
|5
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|7
|6
|The Menopause Manifesto
|Jen Gunter
|Random House Canada
|$26.95
|9
|7
|Life in the City of Dirty Water
|Clayton Thomas-Muller
|Allen Lane
|$29.95
|6
|8
|Teachers These Days
|Jody Carrington; Laurie McIntosh
|Impress
|$31.10
|8
|9
|Edible and Medicinal Plants of Canada
|Andy MacKinnon; John Arnason; Linda Kershaw
|Lone Pine Publishing
|$29.95
|5
|10
|Seven Fallen Feathers
|Tanya Talaga
|House of Anansi Press
|$22.95
|-
Juvenile: Oct. 2, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Baby-Sitters Club: Kristy and the Snobs: a Graphic Novel
| Ann M. Martin; Chan Chau
|Graphix
|$16.99
|1
|2
|Change Sings
|Amanda Gorman; Loren Long
|Viking Books for Young Readers
|$24.99
|-
|3
|The Bad Seed Presents: the Good, the Bad, and the Spooky
|Jory John; Pete Oswald
|HarperFestival
|$13.50
|3
|4
|Hoot Howl Halloween
|Becky Wilson; Parragon Books; Samantha Meredith
|Parragon Books
|$17.99
|-
|5
|They Both Die at the End
|Adam Silvera
|Quill Tree
|$14.99
|2
|6
|Dog Man: Mothering Heights
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|5
|7
|Iron Widow
|Xiran Jay Zhao
|Penguin Teen
|$21.99
|-
|8
|Dinoaurs Timeline Book and Jigsaw
|Rachel Firth
|Usborne Publishing
|$17.95
|-
|9
|Usborne Book and Jigsaw: Tree of Life
|Alice James
|Usborne Publishing
|$17.95
|-
|10
|Pax, Journey Home
|Sara Pennypacker; Jon Klassen
|Balzer & Bray
|$21.99
|4
Self-Improvement: Oct. 2, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Becoming Sugar-Free
|Julie Daniluk
|Penguin Canada
|$35.00
|1
|2
|The Everyday Hero Manifesto
|Robin Sharma
|HarperCollins Canada
|$32.99
|2
|3
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|4
|4
|Rich Dad Poor Dad
|Robert T. Kiyosaki
|Plata
|$11.99
|3
|5
|The High 5 Habit
|Mel Robbins
|Hay House
|$33.99
|-
|6
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene; Joost Elffers
|Penguin
|$35.00
|5
|7
|Women, Food, and Hormones
|Sara Gottfried
|Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing
|$38.00
|-
|8
|Think Like a Monk
|Jay Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|7
|9
|The Four Agreements
|Don Miguel Ruiz and Janet Mills
|Amber-Allen Publishing
|$18.95
|-
|10
|How to Win Friends and Influence People
|Dale Carnegie
|Pocket
|$22.99
|6
Mystery: Oct. 2, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|The Night She Disappeared
|Lisa Jewell
|Atria Books
|$24.99
|2
|The Madness of Crowds
|Louise Penny
|Minotaur Books
|$36.99
|3
|Denial
|Beverley McLachlin
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|4
|Walk the Wire
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central Publishing
|$12.99
|5
|Billy Summers
|Stephen King
|Scribner
|$39.99
|6
|Enemy at the Gates
|Vince Flynn; Kyle Mills
|Atria/Emily Bestler Books
|$24.99
|7
|A Slow Fire Burning
|Paula Hawkins
|Doubleday Canada
|$35.00
|8
|Texas Outlaw
|James Patterson; Andrew Bourelle
|Grand Central Publishing
|$12.99
|9
|Not a Happy Family
|Shari Lapena
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|10
|The Jailhouse Lawyer
|James Patterson; Nancy Allen
|Little Brown
|$35.00
