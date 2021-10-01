 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Bestsellers

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of Oct. 2, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.

Hardcover Fiction: Oct. 2, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1The Night She DisappearedLisa JewellAtria Books$24.9913
2Apples Never FallLiane MoriartyHenry Holt$35.9922
3The Madness of CrowdsLouise PennyMinotaur Books$36.9935
4It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.9958
5Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.99712
6Beautiful World, Where Are YouSally RooneyKnopf Canada$32.0043
7DenialBeverley McLachlinSimon & Schuster$24.9962
8The Paper PalaceMiranda Cowley HellerRiverhead Books$24.0094
9Under the Whispering DoorT. J. KluneTor Books$36.99-1
10Billy SummersStephen KingScribner$39.99108

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: Oct. 2, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1PerilBob Woodward; Robert Costa Simon & Schuster$39.99-
2Indian in the CabinetJody Wilson-RaybouldHarperCollins Canada$34.991
3VanderbiltAnderson Cooper; Katherine HoweHarper$37.00-
4The Sisters of AuschwitzRoxane van IperenHarper Paperbacks$24.993
5The Dressmakers of AuschwitzLucy AdlingtonHarper Paperbacks$24.992
6UnreconciledJesse WenteAllen Lane$29.95-
7The Body Keeps the ScoreBessel Van Der KolkPenguin Books$25.007
821 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.958
9Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.955
10What Happened to You?Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. PerryFlatiron Books$36.999

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: Oct. 2, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Turn a Blind EyeJeffrey ArcherSaint Martin's Paperbacks$12.991
2The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.004
3Walk the WireDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$12.992
4Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99-
5The Winemaker's WifeKristin HarmelPocket Books$12.995
6Texas OutlawJames Patterson; Andrew BourelleGrand Central Publishing$12.993
7Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.006
8Keeping SecretsNora RobertsSilhouette$11.99-
9The ReturnNicholas SparksGrand Central Publishing$22.997
10The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.008

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: Oct. 2, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Madness of CrowdsLouise PennyMinotaur Books$36.991
2Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.993
3DenialBeverley McLachlinSimon & Schuster$24.992
4Fight NightMiriam ToewsKnopf Canada$29.954
5Not a Happy FamilyShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$24.955
6The Mystery of Right and WrongWayne JohnstonKnopf Canada$29.95-
7The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$14.956
8The Book of Form and EmptinessRuth OzekiViking$34.95-
9Operation AngusTerry FallisMcClelland & Stewart$22.008
10The Voyage of Freydis (the Vinland Viking Saga, Book 1)Tamara GoransonOne More Chapter$23.99-

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: Oct. 2, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Indian in the CabinetJody Wilson-RaybouldHarperCollins Canada$34.991
2UnreconciledJesse WenteAllen Lane$29.95-
321 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.952
412 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.954
5From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.997
6The Menopause ManifestoJen GunterRandom House Canada$26.959
7Life in the City of Dirty WaterClayton Thomas-MullerAllen Lane$29.956
8Teachers These DaysJody Carrington; Laurie McIntoshImpress$31.108
9Edible and Medicinal Plants of CanadaAndy MacKinnon; John Arnason; Linda KershawLone Pine Publishing$29.955
10Seven Fallen FeathersTanya TalagaHouse of Anansi Press$22.95-

(Return to top)


Juvenile: Oct. 2, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Baby-Sitters Club: Kristy and the Snobs: a Graphic Novel Ann M. Martin; Chan ChauGraphix$16.991
2Change SingsAmanda Gorman; Loren LongViking Books for Young Readers$24.99-
3The Bad Seed Presents: the Good, the Bad, and the SpookyJory John; Pete OswaldHarperFestival$13.503
4Hoot Howl HalloweenBecky Wilson; Parragon Books; Samantha MeredithParragon Books$17.99-
5They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$14.992
6Dog Man: Mothering HeightsDav PilkeyGraphix$15.995
7Iron WidowXiran Jay ZhaoPenguin Teen$21.99-
8Dinoaurs Timeline Book and JigsawRachel FirthUsborne Publishing$17.95-
9Usborne Book and Jigsaw: Tree of LifeAlice JamesUsborne Publishing$17.95-
10Pax, Journey HomeSara Pennypacker; Jon KlassenBalzer & Bray$21.994

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: Oct. 2, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Becoming Sugar-FreeJulie DanilukPenguin Canada$35.001
2The Everyday Hero ManifestoRobin SharmaHarperCollins Canada$32.992
3The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.994
4Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.993
5The High 5 HabitMel RobbinsHay House$33.99-
6The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.005
7Women, Food, and HormonesSara GottfriedHoughton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing$38.00-
8Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.997
9The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz and Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$18.95-
10How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.996

(Return to top)


Mystery: Oct. 2, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1The Night She DisappearedLisa JewellAtria Books$24.99
2The Madness of CrowdsLouise PennyMinotaur Books$36.99
3DenialBeverley McLachlinSimon & Schuster$24.99
4Walk the WireDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$12.99
5Billy SummersStephen KingScribner$39.99
6Enemy at the GatesVince Flynn; Kyle MillsAtria/Emily Bestler Books$24.99
7A Slow Fire BurningPaula HawkinsDoubleday Canada$35.00
8Texas OutlawJames Patterson; Andrew BourelleGrand Central Publishing$12.99
9Not a Happy FamilyShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$24.95
10The Jailhouse LawyerJames Patterson; Nancy AllenLittle Brown$35.00

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies