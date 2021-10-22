Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: Oct. 23, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.99-1
2The Apollo MurdersChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$36.00-1
3Cloud Cuckoo LandAnthony DoerrScribner$39.9913
4SilverviewJohn le CarréViking$34.95-1
5The Night She DisappearedLisa JewellAtria Books$24.9926
6The Vinyl Cafe CelebratesStuart McLeanViking$34.00-1
7It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.9942
8The Lighthouse WitchesC. J. CookeHarperCollins$24.99-1
9The WishNicholas SparksGrand Central Publishing$35.00-1
10Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.99915

Hardcover Non-Fiction: Oct. 23, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Forever DogRodney Habib; Karen Shaw BeckerCollins$24.99-
2The StorytellerDave GrohlDey Street Books$36.991
3Off the RecordPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$39.992
4Indian in the CabinetJody Wilson-RaybouldHarperCollins Canada$34.993
5TasteStanley TucciGallery Books$37.005
6PerilBob Woodward; Robert Costa Simon & Schuster$39.994
7Over the BoardsHayley WickenheiserViking$29.95-
821 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.956
9The Body Keeps the ScoreBessel Van Der KolkPenguin Books$25.00-
10Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.95-

Paperback Fiction: Oct. 23, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.001
2The 19th ChristmasJames Patterson and Maxine PaetroGrand Central$22.99-
3Cold Cold HeartTami HoagDutton$16.005
4Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.007
5Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.996
6Walk the WireDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$12.992
7DuneFrank HerbertAce$14.9910
8Before She DisappearedLisa GardnerDutton$12.998
9VerityColleen HooverIndependently Published$18.69-
10Piece of My HeartMary Higgins Clark; Alafair BurkePocket Books$12.99-

Canadian Fiction: Oct. 23, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.99-
2The Apollo MurdersChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$36.00-
3The Vinyl Cafe CelebratesStuart McLeanViking$34.00-
4Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.991
5The Madness of CrowdsLouise PennyMinotaur Books$36.992
6DenialBeverley McLachlinSimon & Schuster$24.994
7Fight NightMiriam ToewsKnopf Canada$29.953
8The StrangersKatherena VermetteHamish Hamilton$29.956
9The Holiday SwapMaggie KnoxViking$19.955
10Not a Happy FamilyShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$24.957

Canadian Non-Fiction: Oct. 23, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Forever DogRodney Habib; Karen Shaw BeckerCollins$24.997
2Off the RecordPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$39.991
3Indian in the CabinetJody Wilson-RaybouldHarperCollins Canada$34.992
4Over the BoardsHayley WickenheiserViking$29.95-
521 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.953
6UnreconciledJesse WenteAllen Lane$29.956
7Nothing but the TruthMarie HeneinSignal$32.955
8The Whisper on the Night WindAdam ShoaltsAllen Lane$32.954
9Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.95-
1012 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.95-

Juvenile: Oct. 23, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Christmas PigJ.K. Rowling; Jim FieldScholastic$29.99-
2Baby-Sitters Club: Kristy and the Snobs: a Graphic Novel Ann M. Martin; Chan ChauGraphix$16.991
3Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the WorldBenjamin Alire SáenzSimon & Schuster Books For Young Readers$24.99-
4Dog Man: Mothering HeightsDav PilkeyGraphix$15.994
5Construction Site: Road Crew, Coming Through!Sherri Duskey Rinker; A. G. FordChronicle Books LLC$24.99-
6The Bad Seed Presents: the Good, the Bad, and the SpookyJory John; Pete OswaldHarperFestival$13.502
7InvestiGators: Ants in Our P. A. N. T. S.John Patrick GreenFirst Second Books$13.508
8They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$15.996
9Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon)ScholasticScholastic$19.99-
10How the Grinch Stole Christmas!Dr. SeussRandom House Book for Young Readers$25.9910

Self-Improvement: Oct. 23, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The High 5 HabitMel RobbinsHay House$33.991
2Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.994
3The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.993
4The Daily LawsRobert GreeneViking$37.00-
5The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.006
6World War CSanjay Gupta; Kristin LobergSimon & Schuster$34.992
7How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.99-
8The Everyday Hero ManifestoRobin SharmaHarperCollins Canada$32.995
9The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz and Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$18.957
10Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.999

Historical Fiction: Oct. 23, 2021

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1The Lincoln HighwayAmor TowlesViking$40.00
2Three SistersHeather MorrisSt. Martin's Press$35.99
3The Winemaker's WifeKristin HarmelPocket Books$12.99
4The Book of MagicAlice HoffmanSimon & Schuster$24.99
5The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.00
6The Rose CodeKate QuinnWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.99
7CirceMadeline MillerBack Bay Books$22.99
8When the Summer Was OursRoxanne Veletzos Washington Square Press$24.99
9Harlem ShuffleColson WhiteheadBond Street Books$36.00
10The Girl Behind the WallMandy RobothamAvon Books$24.99

