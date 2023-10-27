Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.

Hardcover Fiction: Oct. 28, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1The ExchangeJohn GrishamKnopf Doubleday Publishing$39.95-1
2The DefectorChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$37.0012
3The Armor of LightKen FollettViking$51.0024
4Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99322
5HollyStephen KingScribner$39.9947
6Second ActDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.9963
7Grimm's Complete Fairy TalesJacob Grimm; Wilhelm Grimm; Ken Mondschein; Margaret HuntCanterbury Classics$33.99-1
8The Covenant of WaterAbraham VergheseGrove/Atlantic$39.951022
9The BurnoutSophie KinsellaThe Dial Press$38.9952
10Classic Tales of ChristmasEditors of Canterbury Classics; Ken MondscheinCanterbury Classics$33.99-1

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: Oct. 28, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Be UsefulArnold SchwarzeneggerPenguin Press$37.991
2Making It SoPatrick StewartGallery Books$40.002
3Elon MuskWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster$44.993
4WorthyJada Pinkett SmithDey Street Books$39.50-
5Call It HomeAmber Lewis; Cat Chen; Shade DeggesClarkson Potter$54.00-
6EnoughCassidy HutchinsonSimon & Schuster$39.99-
7OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.004
8The ClassKen DrydenMcClelland & Stewart$39.95-
9Cracking the Nazi CodeJason BellHarperCollins Canada$36.997
10PrequelRachel MaddowCrown$42.00-

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: Oct. 28, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Lessons in ChemistryBonnie GarmusDoubleday Canada$24.954
2WildfireHannah GraceAtria Books$25.992
3IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.993
4A Little LifeHanya YanagiharaAnchor$24.005
5Two Twisted CrownsRachel GilligOrbit$23.99-
6Moon of the Turning LeavesWaubgeshig RiceRandom House Canada$24.951
7Wreck the HallsTessa BaileyAvon Books$23.997
8The Family UpstairsLisa JewellPocket Books$12.99-
9The Boys from BiloxiJohn GrishamVintage$14.996
10A Court of Thorns and RosesSarah J. MaasBloomsbury Publishing$25.0010

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: Oct. 28, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The DefectorChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$37.001
2Moon of the Turning LeavesWaubgeshig RiceRandom House Canada$24.952
3Everyone Here Is LyingShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$26.003
4Moon of the Crusted SnowWaubgeshig RiceECW Press$19.957
5The Couple Next DoorShari LapenaSeal Books$11.996
6The AdversaryMichael CrummeyKnopf Canada$35.005
7Study for ObedienceSarah BernsteinKnopf Canada$29.95-
8HugeBrent ButtDoubleday Canada$26.008
9Call Me HunterJim ShockeyAtria/Emily Bestler Books$22.00-
10The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$16.9510

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: Oct. 28, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2The ClassKen DrydenMcClelland & Stewart$39.95-
3Cracking the Nazi CodeJason BellHarperCollins Canada$36.994
4Mind over MatterJordin Tootoo; Stephen BruntPenguin Canada$34.00-
5Where the Falcon FliesAdam ShoaltsPenguin Canada$36.003
6Draft DayDoug MacLean; Scott MorrisonSimon & Schuster$34.995
7The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.958
8Life in Two WorldsTed Nolan; Meg MastersViking$35.002
9First to Leave the PartySalah Bachir; Jami BernardSignal$36.95-
10DoppelgangerNaomi KleinKnopf Canada$38.0010

(Return to top)


Juvenile: Oct. 28, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Guinness World Records 2024Craig GlendayGuinness World Records$36.952
2Percy Jackson and the Olympians: the Chalice of the GodsRick RiordanDisney-Hyperion$26.991
3Stacey's Mistake: a Graphic Novel (the Baby-Sitters Club #14)Ann M. Martin; Ellen T. CrenshawGraphix$16.993
4InvestiGators: All Tide UpJohn Patrick GreenFirst Second Books$16.994
5Little Blue Truck's ChristmasAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$23.99-
6The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (a Hunger Games Novel)Suzanne CollinsScholastic Press$22.999
7Dork Diaries 15Rachel Renée RussellAladdin$18.998
8Little Blue Truck's HalloweenAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$17.50-
9Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea: a Graphic Novel (Dog Man #11)Dav PilkeyGraphix$19.997
10Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban: MinaLima EditionJ. K. RowlingBloomsbury Children's Books$60.006

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: Oct. 28, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.001
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
3The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.994
4Forever StrongGabrielle LyonAtria Books$39.99-
5The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.003
6101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.995
7Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.997
8Build the Life You WantArthur C. Brooks; Oprah WinfreyPortfolio$39.998
9Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$12.996
10The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.999

(Return to top)


Biography: Oct. 28, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Be UsefulArnold SchwarzeneggerPenguin Press$37.99
2Making It SoPatrick StewartGallery Books$40.00
3Elon MuskWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster$44.99
4WorthyJada Pinkett SmithDey Street Books$39.50
5EnoughCassidy HutchinsonSimon & Schuster$39.99
6Mind over MatterJordin Tootoo; Stephen BruntPenguin Canada$34.00
7Where the Falcon FliesAdam ShoaltsPenguin Canada$36.00
8Life in Two WorldsTed Nolan; Meg MastersViking$35.00
9First to Leave the PartySalah Bachir; Jami BernardSignal$36.95
10The Girl Who Survived AuschwitzEti Elboim; Sara Leibovits; Esther FrumkinOne More Chapter$25.99

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles