The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: Oct. 7, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1The Armor of LightKen FollettViking$51.00-1
2The Running GraveRobert GalbraithMulholland Books$41.00-1
3HollyStephen KingScribner$39.9914
4Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99319
5Traitors Gate (William Warwick Novels)Archer, JeffreyHarperCollins$37.00-1
6The Fragile Threads of PowerSchwab, V. E.Tor Books$39.99-1
7The AdversaryCrummey, MichaelKnopf Canada$35.00-1
812 Months to LiveJames Patterson; Mike LupicaGrand Central Publishing$38.00-1
9The Last Devil to DieRichard OsmanPamela Dorman Books$39.0022
10The Girl in the Eagle's TalonsKarin Smirnoff; Sarah DeathViking$37.00420

Hardcover Non-Fiction: Oct. 7, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Elon MuskWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster$44.991
2Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.994
3OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
4AstorAnderson Cooper; Katherine HoweHarper$41.005
5The Art of HomeShea McGeeHarper Horizon$49.996
6The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.95-
7Cracking the Nazi CodeJason BellHarperCollins Canada$36.99-
8DoppelgangerNaomi KleinKnopf Canada$38.003
9EnoughCassidy HutchinsonSimon & Schuster$39.99-
1012 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.0010

Paperback Fiction: Oct. 7, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Boys from BiloxiJohn GrishamVintage$14.992
2None of This Is TrueLisa JewellAtria Books$26.993
3The NoiseJames Patterson; J. D. BarkerGrand Central Publishing$12.994
4Murder in the FamilyCara HunterWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.991
5House of Sky and BreathSarah J. MaasBloomsbury Publishing$25.00-
6Lessons in ChemistryBonnie GarmusDoubleday Canada$24.95-
7IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.99-
8Mother-Daughter Murder NightNina SimonWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.999
9Never Whistle at Night: an Indigenous Dark Fiction AnthologyShane Hawk; Theodore C., Jr. Van AlstRandom House Canada$25.005
10Tom LakeAnn PatchettHarper$25.9910

Canadian Fiction: Oct. 7, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The AdversaryMichael CrummeyKnopf Canada$35.00-
2Everyone Here Is LyingShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$26.001
3And Then She FellAlicia ElliottDoubleday Canada$34.00-
4Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarper Perennial$22.9910
5The Couple Next DoorShari LapenaSeal Books$11.99-
6The CircleKatherena VermetteHamish Hamilton$32.005
7Recipe for a Good LifeLesley CreweVagrant Press$24.958
8Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.952
9Double EagleThomas KingHarperCollins Canada$24.99-
10The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$16.95-

Canadian Non-Fiction: Oct. 7, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.956
3Cracking the Nazi CodeJason BellHarperCollins Canada$36.99-
4DoppelgangerNaomi KleinKnopf Canada$38.002
521 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.957
612 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.005
7Truth TellingMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$29.998
8The Age of InsecurityAstra TaylorHouse of Anansi Press$24.994
9When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.0010
10The Future of UsJay IngramSimon & Schuster$35.00-

Juvenile: Oct. 7, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Percy Jackson and the Olympians: the Chalice of the GodsRick RiordanDisney-Hyperion$26.99-
2InvestiGators: All Tide UpJohn Patrick GreenFirst Second Books$16.99-
3Guinness World Records 2024Craig GlendayGuinness World Records$36.952
4The Wild Robot ProtectsPeter BrownLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$22.99-
5Little Blue Truck's HalloweenAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$17.501
6Dork Diaries 15Rachel Renée RussellAladdin$18.99-
7With Our Orange HeartsPhyllis Webstad; Emily KewageshigMedicine Wheel Education$10.993
8Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea: a Graphic Novel (Dog Man #11)Dav PilkeyGraphix$19.994
9Construction Site: Taking Flight!Sherri Duskey Rinker; A. G. FordChronicle Books$26.99-
10Every Child MattersPhyllis Webstad; Karlene HarveyMedicine Wheel Education$24.997

Self-Improvement: Oct. 7, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.002
2Build the Life You WantArthur C. Brooks; Oprah WinfreyPortfolio$39.991
3Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.994
4OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.003
5The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.99-
6Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$12.996
7The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.005
8101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.997
9The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.999
10The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz; Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$17.508

Historical Fiction: Oct. 7, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1The Armor of LightKen FollettViking$51.00
2Demon Copperhead IntlBarbara KingsolverHarper$26.99
3Mrs Van GoghCaroline CauchiOne More Chapter$24.99
4A Haunting in Venice [Movie Tie-In]Agatha ChristieWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$23.99
5The Keeper of Hidden BooksMadeline MartinHanover Square Press$25.99
6Trust (Pulitzer Prize Winner)Hernan DiazRiverhead Books$23.00
7The Paris AgentKelly RimmerGallery Books$25.99
8Counting Lost StarsKim van AlkemadeWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.99
9Rage the NightDonna MorrisseyViking$24.95
10JumboStephens Gerard MaloneVagrant Press$21.95

