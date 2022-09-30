Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: October 1, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Fairy TaleStephen KingScribner$39.9913
2DreamlandNicholas SparksDoubleday Canada$37.00-1
3It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99245
4The Bullet That MissedRichard OsmanPamela Dorman Books$37.00-1
5Carrie Soto Is BackTaylor Jenkins ReidDoubleday Canada$24.9534
6Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.95417
7The American Roommate ExperimentElena ArmasAtria Books$24.99-1
8The Family RemainsLisa JewellAtria Books$24.9957
9The Butcher and the WrenAlaina UrquhartZando$35.99-1
10Oath of LoyaltyVince Flynn; Kyle MillsAtria/Emily Bestler Books$24.99-1

Hardcover Non-Fiction: October 1, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.951
2I'm Glad My Mom DiedJennette McCurdySimon & Schuster$36.992
3DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly Publications$39.955
4The Daughter of AuschwitzTova Friedman; Malcolm Brabant; Ben KingsleyHanover Square Press$24.996
5Starry MessengerNeil deGrasse TysonHenry Holt $38.99-
6The DividerPeter Baker; Susan GlasserDoubleday$42.00-
7The SeriesKen DrydenMcClelland & Stewart$34.958
8Namwayut--We Are All OneChief Robert JosephPage Two$29.957
921 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.95-
10The Boy Who Followed His Father into AuschwitzJeremy DronfieldHarper$12.99-

Paperback Fiction: October 1, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.992
2Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.003
3The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.004
4The Judge's ListJohn GrishamAnchor$12.991
5Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.995
6Flying AngelsDanielle SteelDell$11.99-
7Go Tell the Bees That I Am GoneDiana GabaldonAnchor Canada$28.009
8Maybe NowColleen HooverAtria Books$24.99-
9November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.9910
10A Court of Silver FlamesSarah J. MaasBloomsbury Publishing$25.007

Canadian Fiction: October 1, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarper Perennial$22.991
2The Witches of Moonshyne ManorBianca MaraisMira$24.992
3Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.953
4The StrangersKatherena VermettePenguin Canada$22.00-
5HavenEmma DonoghueHarper Avenue$32.994
6A Minor ChorusBilly-Ray BelcourtHamish Hamilton$27.955
7The Theory of CrowsDavid A. RobertsonHarper Perennial$24.996
8Healing Through WordsRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$29.99-
9We SpreadIain ReidSimon & Schuster$29.99-
10Looking for JaneHeather MarshallSimon & Schuster$24.999

Canadian Non-Fiction: October 1, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.951
2DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly Publications$39.952
3The SeriesKen DrydenMcClelland & Stewart$34.954
4Namwayut--We Are All OneChief Robert JosephPage Two$29.953
521 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.9510
612 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$36.956
7Laughing with the TricksterTomson HighwayHouse of Anansi $22.998
8Battle of the AtlanticTed BarrisPatrick Crean$36.99-
9When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.005
10Jennie's BoyWayne JohnstonKnopf Canada$34.95-

Juvenile: October 1, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Baby-Sitters Club: Jessi's Secret LanguageAnn M. Martin; Chan ChauGraphix$16.991
2A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.994
3The Final GambitJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$23.992
4With Our Orange HeartsPhyllis Webstad; Emily KewageshigMedicine Wheel Education$10.996
5Little Blue Truck Makes a FriendAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$23.99-
6At the ZooKirsteen RobsonUsborne Publishing$17.95-
7Guarding the Invisible DragonsTracey West; Matt LoveridgeScholastic$7.993
8Little Blue Truck's HalloweenAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$17.50-
9Why I Love HalloweenDaniel HowarthHarperCollins Children's Books$12.99-
10The Inheritance GamesJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$14.99-

Self-Improvement: October 1, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.002
2The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.999
3The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.993
4101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.994
5Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.995
6When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.006
7Unwinding AnxietyJudson BrewerAvery$24.00-
8How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$24.997
9NostradamusReading, MarioWatkins$20.95-
10The Untethered SoulMichael A. SingerNew Harbinger Publications$18.9510

Biography: October 1, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1I'm Glad My Mom DiedJennette McCurdySimon & Schuster$36.99
2The Daughter of AuschwitzTova Friedman; Malcolm Brabant; Ben KingsleyHanover Square Press$24.99
3Namwayut--We Are All OneChief Robert JosephPage Two$29.95
4The Boy Who Followed His Father into AuschwitzJeremy DronfieldHarper$12.99
5Jennie's BoyWayne JohnstonKnopf Canada$34.95
6A Little Bit BrokenRoz WestonDoubleday Canada$34.00
7Permanent AstonishmentTomson HighwayAnchor Canada$21.00
8Born a CrimeTrevor NoahAnchor Canada$22.00
9A Little Bit BrokenClayton Thomas-MullerPenguin Canada$19.95
10From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.99

