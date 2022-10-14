Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.

Hardcover Fiction: October 15, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Fairy TaleStephen KingScribner$39.9915
2The WinnersFredrik BackmanSimon & Schuster$26.9952
3Mad HoneyJodi Picoult; Jennifer Finney BoylanRandom House Canada$37.00-1
4It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99247
5DreamlandNicholas SparksDoubleday Canada$37.0043
6Next in LineJeffrey ArcherHarperCollins$34.9972
7Our Missing HeartsCeleste NgViking$36.00-1
8Healing Through WordsRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$29.9932
9Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.95919
10Carrie Soto Is BackTaylor Jenkins ReidDoubleday Canada$24.95-1

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: October 15, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Confidence ManMaggie HabermanPenguin$42.00-
2The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.952
3I'm Glad My Mom DiedJennette McCurdySimon & Schuster$36.994
4Live WireKelly RipaDey Street$35.993
5A Little Bit BrokenRoz WestonDoubleday Canada$34.001
6An Encyclopedia of TolkienDavid DayCanterbury Classics$33.99-
712 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$36.95-
8The Daughter of AuschwitzTova Friedman; Malcolm Brabant; Ben KingsleyHanover Square Press$24.996
9RevengeTom BowerAtria Books$39.99-
10The Art of War and Other Classics of Eastern PhilosophySun Tzu; Lao-Tzu; Confucius; MenciusCanterbury Classics$33.99-

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: October 15, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.993
2Flying AngelsDanielle SteelDell$11.991
3Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.007
4The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.004
5Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.996
6Twisted LoveAna HuangBloom Books$25.99-
7Regretting YouColleen HooverMontlake Romance$20.95-
8Cloud Cuckoo LandAnthony DoerrScribner$25.00-
9The Judge's ListJohn GrishamAnchor$12.992
10The Spanish Love DeceptionElena ArmasAtria Books$24.9910

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: October 15, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Healing Through WordsRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$29.991
2Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarper Perennial$22.992
3Secret PathGord Downie; Jeff LemireSimon & Schuster$26.99-
4The Witches of Moonshyne ManorBianca MaraisMira$24.993
5All I Want for ChristmasMaggie KnoxViking$19.95-
6We SpreadIain ReidSimon & Schuster$29.994
7The Handmaid's TaleMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$19.9510
8The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$16.957
9Bad Girl ReputationElle KennedySaint Martin's Griffin$22.99-
10Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.956

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: October 15, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.952
2A Little Bit BrokenRoz WestonDoubleday Canada$34.001
312 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$36.957
4DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly Publications$39.955
5The Future Is NowBob McDonaldViking$32.95-
6Namwayut--We Are All OneChief Robert JosephPage Two$29.954
7No Bootstraps When You're BarefootWes HallRandom House Canada$34.00-
8Battle of the AtlanticTed BarrisPatrick Crean$36.9910
921 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.953
10The SeriesKen DrydenMcClelland & Stewart$34.956

(Return to top)


Juvenile: October 15, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Narwhalicorn and Jelly (a Narwhal and Jelly Book #7)Ben ClantonTundra Books$16.99-
2InvestiGators: Heist and SeekJohn Patrick GreenFirst Second Books$14.994
3Little Blue Truck Makes a FriendAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$23.995
4The Baby-Sitters Club: Jessi's Secret LanguageAnn M. Martin; Chan ChauGraphix$16.992
5A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.998
6Leaves!Robert Munsch; Michael MartchenkoScholastic Canada$8.993
7The Final GambitJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$23.99-
8Busy BettyReese Witherspoon; Xindi YanFlamingo Books$25.99-
9Kingdom of the FearedKerri ManiscalcoLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$24.991
10Little Blue Truck's HalloweenAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$17.50-

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: October 15, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1LighterYung PuebloHarmony$40.00-
2101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.994
3The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.003
4Discipline Is DestinyRyan HolidayPortfolio$36.002
5The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.996
6The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.995
7Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.998
8How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$24.999
9When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.007
10Medical Medium Brain SaverAnthony WilliamHay House$65.99-

(Return to top)


Historical Fiction: October 15, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Flying AngelsDanielle SteelDell$11.99
2Go Tell the Bees That I Am GoneDiana GabaldonDoubleday Canada$28.00
3Shrines of GaietyKate AtkinsonBond Street Books$36.00
4Jacqueline in ParisAnn MahMariner Books$24.99
5CirceMadeline MillerBack Bay Books$22.99
6The Girl Who Escaped from AuschwitzEllie MidwoodGrand Central Publishing$16.99
7The Evening and the MorningKen FollettPenguin $14.99
8Three SistersHeather MorrisSt. Martin's Griffin$23.99
9The White HareJane JohnsonSimon & Schuster$24.99
10Looking for JaneHeather MarshallSimon & Schuster$24.99

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles