Hardcover Fiction: October 22, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99448
2Long ShadowsDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$37.00-1
3Fairy TaleStephen KingScribner$39.9916
4The WinnersFredrik BackmanSimon & Schuster$26.9923
5The High NotesDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.99-1
6Mad HoneyJodi Picoult; Jennifer Finney BoylanRandom House Canada$37.0032
7DreamlandNicholas SparksDoubleday Canada$37.0054
8FayneAnn-Marie MacDonaldKnopf Canada$40.00-1
9Healing Through WordsRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$29.9983
10Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.95920

Hardcover Non-Fiction: October 22, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.952
2Confidence ManMaggie HabermanPenguin$42.001
3I'm Glad My Mom DiedJennette McCurdySimon & Schuster$36.993
4Live WireKelly RipaDey Street$35.994
5The Big Bang TheoryJessica RadloffGrand Central Publishing$38.00-
6A Little Bit BrokenRoz WestonDoubleday Canada$34.005
7The Daughter of AuschwitzTova Friedman; Malcolm Brabant; Ben KingsleyHanover Square Press$24.998
8The Psychology of MoneyMorgan HouselHarriman House Publishing$24.99-
9Down and Out in ParadiseCharles LeerhsenSimon & Schuster$38.99-
10Beyond OrderJordan B. Peterson; Juliette FograRandom House Canada$39.95-

Paperback Fiction: October 22, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.991
2Flying AngelsDanielle SteelDell$11.992
3The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.004
4The Dark HoursMichael ConnellyGrand Central Publishing$12.99-
5Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.003
6Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.995
7November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.99-
8The Judge's ListJohn GrishamAnchor$12.999
9The Coast-to-Coast MurdersJames Patterson; J. D. BarkerGrand Central Publishing$12.99-
10Regretting YouColleen HooverMontlake Romance$20.957

Canadian Fiction: October 22, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1FayneAnn-Marie MacDonaldKnopf Canada$40.00-
2Healing Through WordsRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$29.991
3A Ballet of LepersLeonard CohenMcClelland & Stewart$34.95-
4Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarper Perennial$22.992
5All I Want for ChristmasMaggie KnoxViking$19.955
6The Holiday SwapMaggie KnoxViking$12.99-
7The Handmaid's TaleMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$19.957
8Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.9510
9The Witches of Moonshyne ManorBianca MaraisMira$24.994
10The MaidNita ProseViking$24.95-

Canadian Non-Fiction: October 22, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.951
2A Little Bit BrokenRoz WestonDoubleday Canada$34.002
3Beyond OrderJordan B. Peterson; Juliette FograRandom House Canada$39.95-
412 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$36.953
5No Bootstraps When You're BarefootWes HallRandom House Canada$34.007
6The Future Is NowBob McDonaldViking$32.955
7Namwayut--We Are All OneChief Robert JosephPage Two$29.956
8DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly Publications$39.954
9When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-
1021 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.959

Juvenile: October 22, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Harry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixJ.K. Rowling; Jim Kay; Neil PackerBloomsbury Children's Books$66.99-
2The First to Die at the End Adam SilveraQuill Tree Books$24.99-
3InvestiGators: Heist and SeekJohn Patrick GreenFirst Second Books$14.992
4The Baby-Sitters Club: Jessi's Secret LanguageAnn M. Martin; Chan ChauGraphix$16.994
5Leaves!Robert Munsch; Michael MartchenkoScholastic Canada$8.996
6Little Blue Truck's HalloweenAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$17.5010
7The Bad Seed Presents: the Good, the Bad, and the SpookyJory John; Pete OswaldHarperCollins$13.50-
8Narwhalicorn and Jelly (a Narwhal and Jelly Book #7)Ben ClantonTundra Books$16.991
9The First to Die at the End Adam SilveraQuill Tree Books$24.99-
10Little Blue Truck Makes a FriendAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$23.993

Self-Improvement: October 22, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Medical Medium Brain Saver Protocols, Cleanses and RecipesAnthony WilliamHay House$59.99-
2Medical Medium Brain SaverAnthony WilliamHay House$65.9910
3101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.992
4The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.003
5LighterYung PuebloHarmony$32.001
6The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.995
7The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.996
8The Book of BoundariesMelissa UrbanPenguin Canada$35.00-
9Discipline Is DestinyRyan HolidayPortfolio$36.004
10Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.997

Cooking: October 22, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1More Mandy'sMandy Wolfe; Rebecca Wolfe; Meredith EricksonAppetite by Random House$35.00
2Don't Worry, Just CookBonnie Stern; Anna Rupert; Yotam OttolenghiAppetite by Random House$35.00
3Half Baked Harvest Every DayTieghan GerardClarkson Potter$39.99
4On BoardsLisa Dawn BoltonAppetite by Random House$25.00
5Mandy's Gourmet SaladsMandy Wolfe; Rebecca Wolfe; Meredith EricksonAppetite by Random House$35.00
6Half Baked Harvest Super SimpleTieghan GerardClarkson Potter$39.99
7Joshua Weissman: an Unapologetic CookbookJoshua WeissmanAlpha$39.00
8How to Make the Best Coffee at HomeJames HoffmannMitchell Beazley$21.99
9Savory BakingErin Jeanne McDowellHarvest$50.00
10Sundays with SophieBobby Flay; Sophie Flay; Emily TimberlakeClarkson Potter$47.00

