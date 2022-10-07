Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: October 8, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Fairy TaleStephen KingScribner$39.9914
2It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99346
3Healing Through WordsRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$29.99-1
4DreamlandNicholas SparksDoubleday Canada$37.0022
5The WinnersFredrik BackmanSimon & Schuster$26.99-1
6The Golden EnclavesNaomi NovikDel Rey$37.99-1
7Next in LineJeffrey ArcherHarperCollins$34.99-1
8The American Roommate ExperimentElena ArmasAtria Books$24.9972
9Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.95618
10The Family RemainsLisa JewellAtria Books$24.9988

Hardcover Non-Fiction: October 8, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1A Little Bit BrokenRoz WestonDoubleday Canada$34.00-
2The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.951
3Live WireKelly RipaDay Street$35.99-
4I'm Glad My Mom DiedJennette McCurdySimon & Schuster$36.992
5Discipline Is DestinyRyan HolidayPortfolio$36.00-
6The Daughter of AuschwitzTova Friedman; Malcolm Brabant; Ben KingsleyHanover Square Press$24.994
721 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.959
8Namwayut--We Are All OneChief Robert JosephPage Two$29.958
9DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly Publications$39.953
10The SeriesKen DrydenMcClelland & Stewart$34.957

Paperback Fiction: October 8, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Flying AngelsDanielle SteelDell$11.996
2The Judge's ListJohn GrishamAnchor$12.994
3VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.991
4The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.003
5Heaven Official's Blessing: Tian Guan Ci Fu (Novel) Vol. 4Mo Xiang Tong Xiu, Mo Xiang; ZeldaCW; tai3_3Seven Seas Entertainment$24.99-
6Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.995
7Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.002
8November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.999
9Go Tell the Bees That I Am GoneDiana GabaldonAnchor Canada$28.007
10The Spanish Love DeceptionElena ArmasAtria Books$24.99-

Canadian Fiction: October 8, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Healing Through WordsRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$29.998
2Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarper Perennial$22.991
3The Witches of Moonshyne ManorBianca MaraisMira$24.992
4We SpreadIain ReidSimon & Schuster$29.999
5After the BiteLynsay SandsAvon Books$12.99-
6Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.953
7The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$16.95-
8The Theory of CrowsDavid A. RobertsonHarper Perennial$24.997
9Indian HorseRichard WagameseDouglas and McIntyre$21.95-
10The Handmaid's TaleMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$19.95-

Canadian Non-Fiction: October 8, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1A Little Bit BrokenRoz WestonDoubleday Canada$34.00-
2The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.951
321 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.955
4Namwayut--We Are All OneChief Robert JosephPage Two$29.954
5DucksKate BeatonDrawn & Quarterly Publications$39.952
6The SeriesKen DrydenMcClelland & Stewart$34.953
712 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$36.956
8Laughing with the TricksterTomson HighwayHouse of Anansi $22.997
9When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.009
10Battle of the AtlanticTed BarrisPatrick Crean$36.998

Juvenile: October 8, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Kingdom of the FearedKerri ManiscalcoLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$24.99-
2The Baby-Sitters Club: Jessi's Secret LanguageAnn M. Martin; Chan ChauGraphix$16.991
3Leaves!Robert Munsch; Michael MartchenkoScholastic Canada$8.99-
4InvestiGators: Heist and SeekJohn Patrick GreenFirst Second Books$14.99-
5Little Blue Truck Makes a FriendAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$23.995
6Foul Lady FortuneChloe GongMargaret K. McElderry Books$25.99-
7With Our Orange HeartsPhyllis Webstad; Emily KewageshigMedicine Wheel Education$10.994
8A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.992
9Boo!Robert Munsch; Michael MartchenkoScholastic Canada$7.99-
10Why I Love HalloweenDaniel HowarthHarperCollins Children's Books$12.999

Self-Improvement: October 8, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Happiness EquationNeil PasrichaG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.00-
2Discipline Is DestinyRyan HolidayPortfolio$36.00-
3The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.001
4101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.994
5The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.993
6The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.992
7When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.006
8Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.995
9How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$24.998
10The Untethered SoulMichael A. SingerNew Harbinger Publications$27.9510

Romance/Erotica: October 8, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
2DreamlandNicholas SparksDoubleday Canada$37.00
3Heaven Official's Blessing: Tian Guan Ci Fu (Novel) Vol. 4Mo Mo Xiang Tong XiuSeven Seas Entertainment$24.99
4The American Roommate ExperimentElena ArmasAtria Books$24.99
5Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
6Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.95
7November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
8The Spanish Love DeceptionElena ArmasAtria Books$24.99
9Twisted LoveAna HuangBloom Books$25.99
10Love on the BrainAli HazelwoodBerkley$23.00

