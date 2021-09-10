The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of Sept. 11, 2021

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.
Hardcover Fiction: Sept. 11, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week's rank
|Weeks on List
|1
|The Madness of Crowds
|Louise Penny
|Minotaur Books
|$36.99
|1
|2
|2
|A Slow Fire Burning
|Paula Hawkins
|Doubleday Canada
|$35.00
|-
|1
|3
|Billy Summers
|Stephen King
|Scribner
|$39.99
|3
|5
|4
|The Paper Palace
|Miranda Cowley Heller
|Riverhead Books
|$24.00
|-
|1
|5
|Fight Night
|Miriam Toews
|Knopf Canada
|$29.95
|2
|2
|6
|People We Meet on Vacation
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$22.00
|6
|7
|7
|Five Little Indians
|Michelle Good
|HarperCollins Canada
|$22.99
|8
|9
|8
|Not a Happy Family
|Shari Lapena
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|4
|6
|9
|It Ends with Us
|Colleen Hoover
|Atria Books
|$22.99
|5
|5
|10
|Malibu Rising
|Taylor Jenkins Reid
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|9
|14
Hardcover Non-Fiction: Sept. 11, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Braiding Sweetgrass
|Robin Wall Kimmerer
|Milkweed Editions
|$26.95
|2
|2
|The Body Keeps the Score
|Bessel Van Der Kolk
|Penguin Books
|$25.00
|1
|3
|The Sisters of Auschwitz
|Roxane van Iperen
|Harper Paperbacks
|$24.99
|-
|4
|What Happened to You?
|Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$36.99
|3
|5
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$19.95
|-
|6
|Teachers These Days
|Jody Carrington; Laurie McIntosh
|Impress
|$31.10
|-
|7
|12 Rules for Life
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$34.95
|7
|8
|How to Do the Work
|Nicole LePera
|Harper Wave
|$23.99
|4
|9
|Life in the City of Dirty Water
|Clayton Thomas-Muller
|Allen Lane
|$29.95
|-
|10
|Between Two Kingdoms
|Suleika Jaouad
|Random House
|$24.00
|8
Paperback Fiction: Sept. 11, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Texas Outlaw
|James Patterson; Andrew Bourelle
|Grand Central Publishing
|$12.99
|3
|2
|Turn a Blind Eye
|Jeffrey Archer
|Saint Martin's Paperbacks
|$12.99
|6
|3
|Walk the Wire
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central Publishing
|$12.99
|1
|4
|The Return
|Nicholas Sparks
|Grand Central Publishing
|$22.99
|2
|5
|The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo
|Taylor Jenkins Reid
|Washington Square Press
|$23.00
|9
|6
|Where the Crawdads Sing
|Delia Owens
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$24.00
|7
|7
|The Song of Achilles
|Madeline Miller
|Ecco
|$21.00
|-
|8
|Fire and Blood
|George R.R. Martin
|Bantam
|$12.99
|-
|9
|Berserk Deluxe Volume 8
|Kentaro Mira; Kentaro Miura; Duane Johnson
|Dark Horse Comics
|$65.99
|-
|10
|Marauder
|Clive Cussler; Boyd Morrison
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$12.99
|-
Canadian Fiction: Sept. 11, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|The Madness of Crowds
|Louise Penny
|Minotaur Books
|$36.99
|1
|2
|Fight Night
|Miriam Toews
|Knopf Canada
|$29.95
|2
|3
|Five Little Indians
|Michelle Good
|HarperCollins Canada
|$22.99
|4
|4
|Not a Happy Family
|Shari Lapena
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|3
|5
|Operation Angus
|Terry Fallis
|McClelland & Stewart
|$22.00
|-
|6
|The Perfect Family
|Robyn Harding
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|5
|7
|The Marrow Thieves
|Cherie Dimaline
|Dancing Cat Books
|$14.95
|10
|8
|Dark Roads
|Chevy Stevens
|St. Martin's Press
|$24.99
|6
|9
|Tuscan Daughter
|Lisa Rochon
|Harper Avenue
|$24.99
|7
|10
|Every Step She Takes
|K. L. Armstrong
|Seal Books
|$11.99
|8
Canadian Non-Fiction: Sept. 11, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$19.95
|-
|2
|Teachers These Days
|Jody Carrington; Laurie McIntosh
|Impress
|$31.10
|-
|3
|12 Rules for Life
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$34.95
|1
|4
|Life in the City of Dirty Water
|Clayton Thomas-Muller
|Allen Lane
|$29.95
|4
|5
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|3
|6
|The Menopause Manifesto
|Jen Gunter
|Random House Canada
|$26.95
|2
|7
|The Bomber Mafia
|Malcolm Gladwell
|Little Brown
|$34.00
|5
|8
|Finding the Mother Tree
|Suzanne Simard
|Allen Lane
|$34.95
|9
|9
|Seven Fallen Feathers
|Tanya Talaga
|House of Anansi Press
|$22.95
|6
|10
|Yearbook
|Seth Rogen
|Viking
|$35.00
|7
Juvenile: Sept. 11, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Baby-Sitters Club: Kristy and the Snobs: a Graphic Novel
| Ann M. Martin; Chan Chau
|Graphix
|$16.99
|-
|2
|Dog Man: Mothering Heights
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|1
|3
|They Both Die at the End
|Adam Silvera
|Quill Tree
|$14.99
|3
|4
|We Were Liars
|E. Lockhart
|Ember
|$14.99
|5
|5
|Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Kittycat Club
|Ann M. Martin; Katy Farina
|Graphix
|$13.99
|2
|6
|The Inheritance Games
|Jennifer Lynn Barnes
|Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
|$14.99
|6
|7
|Big Nate: Aloha!
|Lincoln Peirce
|Andrews McMeel Publishing
|$15.99
|-
|8
|Friends Forever
|Shannon Hale; LeUyen Pham
|First Second Books
|$17.50
|-
|9
|Spy School at Sea
|Stuart Gibbs
|Simon & Schuster Books For Young Readers
|$21.99
|-
|10
|Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon)
|Scholastic
|Scholastic
|$19.99
|4
Self-Improvement: Sept. 11, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|1
|2
|How to Win Friends and Influence People
|Dale Carnegie
|Pocket
|$22.99
|5
|3
|Rich Dad Poor Dad
|Robert T. Kiyosaki
|Plata
|$11.99
|2
|4
|Think Like a Monk
|Jay Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|4
|5
|The Intelligent Investor Rev Ed.
|Benjamin Graham
|Harper
|$31.00
|7
|6
|Becoming Sugar-Free
|Julie Daniluk
|Penguin Canada
|$35.00
|-
|7
|The Four Agreements
|Don Miguel Ruiz and Janet Mills
|Amber-Allen Publishing
|$18.95
|6
|8
|The Power of Now
|Eckhart Tolle
|New World Library
|$23.95
|8
|9
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene; Joost Elffers
|Penguin
|$35.00
|3
|10
|The Gifts of Imperfection
|Brené Brown
|Hazelden
|$22.95
|10
Romance/Erotica: Sept. 11, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|People We Meet on Vacation
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$22.00
|2
|The Return
|Nicholas Sparks
|Grand Central
|$22.99
|3
|It Ends with Us
|Colleen Hoover
|Atria Books
|$22.99
|4
|The Heart Principle
|Helen Hoang
|Berkley
|$22.00
|5
|The Unhoneymooners
|Christina Lauren
|Gallery Books
|$22.99
|6
|Red, White and Royal Blue
|Casey McQuiston
|Saint Martin's Griffin
|$22.50
|7
|One Last Stop
|Casey McQuiston
|Saint Martin's Griffin
|$22.99
|8
|Keeping Secrets
|Nora Roberts
|Silhouette
|$11.99
|9
|Ugly Love
|Colleen Hoover
|Atria Books
|$22.99
|10
|Country Weddings
|Debbie Macomber
|Mira
|$11.99
