 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Bestsellers

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of Sept. 11, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.

Hardcover Fiction: Sept. 11, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week's rankWeeks on List
1The Madness of CrowdsLouise PennyMinotaur Books$36.9912
2A Slow Fire BurningPaula HawkinsDoubleday Canada$35.00-1
3Billy SummersStephen KingScribner$39.9935
4The Paper PalaceMiranda Cowley HellerRiverhead Books$24.00-1
5Fight NightMiriam ToewsKnopf Canada$29.9522
6People We Meet on VacationEmily HenryBerkley$22.0067
7Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.9989
8Not a Happy FamilyShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$24.9546
9It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.9955
10Malibu RisingTaylor Jenkins ReidDoubleday Canada$24.95914

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: Sept. 11, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.952
2The Body Keeps the ScoreBessel Van Der KolkPenguin Books$25.001
3The Sisters of AuschwitzRoxane van IperenHarper Paperbacks$24.99-
4What Happened to You?Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. PerryFlatiron Books$36.993
521 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.95-
6Teachers These DaysJody Carrington; Laurie McIntoshImpress$31.10-
712 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.957
8How to Do the WorkNicole LePeraHarper Wave$23.994
9Life in the City of Dirty WaterClayton Thomas-MullerAllen Lane$29.95-
10Between Two KingdomsSuleika JaouadRandom House$24.008

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: Sept. 11, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Texas OutlawJames Patterson; Andrew BourelleGrand Central Publishing$12.993
2Turn a Blind EyeJeffrey ArcherSaint Martin's Paperbacks$12.996
3Walk the WireDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$12.991
4The ReturnNicholas SparksGrand Central Publishing$22.992
5The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.009
6Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.007
7The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.00-
8Fire and BloodGeorge R.R. MartinBantam$12.99-
9Berserk Deluxe Volume 8Kentaro Mira; Kentaro Miura; Duane JohnsonDark Horse Comics$65.99-
10MarauderClive Cussler; Boyd MorrisonG.P. Putnam's Sons$12.99-

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: Sept. 11, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1The Madness of CrowdsLouise PennyMinotaur Books$36.991
2Fight NightMiriam ToewsKnopf Canada$29.952
3Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.994
4Not a Happy FamilyShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$24.953
5Operation AngusTerry FallisMcClelland & Stewart$22.00-
6The Perfect FamilyRobyn HardingSimon & Schuster$24.995
7The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$14.9510
8Dark RoadsChevy StevensSt. Martin's Press$24.996
9Tuscan DaughterLisa RochonHarper Avenue$24.997
10Every Step She TakesK. L. ArmstrongSeal Books$11.998

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: Sept. 11, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
121 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.95-
2Teachers These DaysJody Carrington; Laurie McIntoshImpress$31.10-
312 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.951
4Life in the City of Dirty WaterClayton Thomas-MullerAllen Lane$29.954
5From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.993
6The Menopause ManifestoJen GunterRandom House Canada$26.952
7The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.005
8Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.959
9Seven Fallen FeathersTanya TalagaHouse of Anansi Press$22.956
10YearbookSeth RogenViking$35.007

(Return to top)


Juvenile: Sept. 11, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Baby-Sitters Club: Kristy and the Snobs: a Graphic Novel Ann M. Martin; Chan ChauGraphix$16.99-
2Dog Man: Mothering HeightsDav PilkeyGraphix$15.991
3They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$14.993
4We Were LiarsE. LockhartEmber$14.995
5Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Kittycat ClubAnn M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$13.992
6The Inheritance GamesJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$14.996
7Big Nate: Aloha!Lincoln PeirceAndrews McMeel Publishing$15.99-
8Friends ForeverShannon Hale; LeUyen PhamFirst Second Books$17.50-
9Spy School at SeaStuart GibbsSimon & Schuster Books For Young Readers$21.99-
10Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon)ScholasticScholastic$19.994

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: Sept. 11, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.991
2How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.995
3Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.992
4Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.994
5The Intelligent Investor Rev Ed.Benjamin GrahamHarper$31.007
6Becoming Sugar-FreeJulie DanilukPenguin Canada$35.00-
7The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz and Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$18.956
8The Power of NowEckhart TolleNew World Library$23.958
9The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.003
10The Gifts of ImperfectionBrené BrownHazelden$22.9510

(Return to top)


Romance/Erotica: Sept. 11, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1People We Meet on VacationEmily HenryBerkley$22.00
2The ReturnNicholas SparksGrand Central$22.99
3It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
4The Heart PrincipleHelen HoangBerkley$22.00
5The UnhoneymoonersChristina LaurenGallery Books$22.99
6Red, White and Royal BlueCasey McQuistonSaint Martin's Griffin$22.50
7One Last StopCasey McQuistonSaint Martin's Griffin$22.99
8Keeping SecretsNora RobertsSilhouette$11.99
9Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
10Country WeddingsDebbie MacomberMira$11.99

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies